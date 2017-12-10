Is Lindsay Shepherd still in trouble?

Most of you know know about Lindsay Shepherd, the graduate student at Canada’s Wilfrid Laurier University (WLU) who was threatened by her advisor and her University for showing a short clip in class of Jordan Peterson’s views on using different pronouns for different genders. Her university has apologized, as has her advisor, but it created a big kerfuffle in Canada, with most people being outraged that she was treated so poorly and harassed so mercilessly. Fortunately, the facts came out because Shepherd was savvy enough to tape her inquisition and to take it to the press. She’s since been all over the media, and that, of course, has simply emphasized that the Termite Feast has reached Wilfrid Laurier.
But is she off the hook now? Not according to columnist Christie Blatchford at the National Post, who talked to Howard Levitt, a Toronto employment attorney who’s defending Shepherd pro bono. According to Levitt—and this has been widely reported—there was no formal complaint on record against Shepherd for her behavior in class. Here’s an interaction between Levitt and WLU’s lawyer, Rob Centa, hired by WLU to investigate the whole affair:
Levitt. . . wrote Rob Centa, the lawyer Laurier hired to conduct the investigation, last weekend, asking for the details of the complaint or complaints made against her.
In reply, Centa told him “I do not believe there is a document that contains a ‘complaint’ made about Ms. Shepherd nor is there anything I would describe as a formal complaint under any WLU policy.”
What’s disturbing, though, is that Centra claims his investigation is not about free speech or academic freedom, but about employment:
Centa also answered Levitt’s question about the terms of his mandate by saying it is an employment-related matter.
“It’s certainly ominous,” Levitt told the Post in a phone interview Wednesday. He said it sounds like the university is taking “a backend run” at her, and that he’s advising Shepherd not to meet Centa.
“I think it’s a trap,” Levitt said.
And Blatchford adds that Centa himself “says he has been ‘retained to an independent, confidential fact-finding exercise with respect to employment-related matters’ arising out of the Shepherd tutorials.”
If there wasn’t a complaint against Shepherd, then why did her inquisition take place? Blatchford adds this (“Robinson” is an associate professor at WLU and program coordinator of its “Human Rights and Human Diversity” program):
Yet with Centa saying there was no formal complaint, and the [WLU] policy saying only official complaints can generate an investigation, Robinson asks, “If there was an official complaint, why isn’t Lindsay being provided with a copy of it? And if there wasn’t … why is the university conducting an investigation of Lindsay’s tutorial at all?”
Levitt says he’s not before had a case quite like this. “This is the new age,” he said. “Political correctness is descending into all strata of society.”
Well, if someone’s employment is still under investigation, it better not be Shepherd’s—not after WLU and her advisor apologized for how she was treated. The “employment” should be that of the inquisitors: two professors as well as Adria Joel, WLU’s manager of Gendered Violence Prevention and Support.
I don’t think anybody should be fired over this, but the three inquisitors should be reprimanded and told how to act in cases like this. For if Lindsay Shepherd is fired as a teaching assistant, it would be to the eternal shame of Wilfrid Laurier University. And although it would make Shepherd even more of a free-speech hero, I think she’d prefer to keep her teaching job.
So another 10 years of this before start realizing there’s a cabal the humanities and social sciences?… and they’re dominated by SJW/feminist/gender-activists/race-baiters who smear and lie at every turn knowing their comrades in arms will do anything to hide the truth, because they’re also terrified of being exposed as incompetent educators.
I have personal experience in Canada (Montreal)at the uni level… it’s like this there too. Anyone who goes against the current of blaming white males for everything is essentially blacklisted and/or smeared.
I’ll keep repeating myself. Modern western feminism needs to be called out for what it is… another MOTHERlode of bad ideas… until it becomes acceptable to oppose even the most mainstream positions, we are effectively going to be kowtowing to bullies.
Sorry for being blunt, but I’ve been repeating myself for years watching this cancer get worse.
I, for one, think that Rambukkana should not continue in academia (I believe he is not tenured?) simply because he doesn’t seem intellectually up to the job.
His suggestion that 18-yr-olds do not have the intellectual capability to discuss and assess issues about pronouns for transgender people, unless led by the nose and instructed in the proper way of thinking, is just ridiculous.
(Well, maybe he was speaking for himself, maybe *he* didn’t have such skills at age 18, but most 12-year-olds could sensibly discuss the topic.)
We’d have to essentially fire at least half of the people working in the humanities and the social sciences at this point. It’s been run over by ideologues with corrupted epistemologies.
The Hard Sciences at least have reality to deal with, putting them back in line. The main factor putting people back in line in the other departments seems to be coherence with the progressive socialpolitical narrative, which isn’t coherent with reality as far as I can tell.
The infection runs deep.
How about nuking humanities departments from orbit? Or would that be an over-reaction?
Honestly. I’ve been saying the whole thing needs to be restarted for a while. It’s a fucking joke, at least the departments at my uni I was in.
Glad to see more people are catching up. If people are wondering the source of the regressive Left, it’s mostly this.
I’m just bothered that I lost friends and a shit ton of opportunities for calling it out early. But here we are… tis life.
As for what to actually do… I don’t know. I’ve relegated myself to researching and writing on my own time and working as a waiter on the side. I just wish people like Jerry or Sam Harris or even Jonathan Haidt would be as vocal as someone like Jordan Peterson on the subject. We need level-headed people (Jordan doesn’t fit the bill for me) calling this out. Of course, that’s up to them since it’s a huge risk, not to mention a guaranteed distraction from their real interests.
But the problem is this war is a bottom-up one… it’s all numbers and social stigma. So, I urge people to simply take one for the team and be honest every now and then. Don’t simply bend over to simplistic moral platitudes when there’s an ideological push behind it (Motte & Bailey fallacy).
So I’ll keep urging Jerry to recognize how bad it is and how much mainstream feminism is behind this growing trend. Don’t know if the university departments can actually be internally fixed… if anything it would be slow I think… so slow that it’s not worth even going if you actually care about truth and being a productive member of society.
So who knows… but at the very least, the mainstream left away from academia needs to wake up and realize they’re being fed BS to confirm their biases and it’ll backfire in the long run (as we’re witnessing now).
It’s the only way to be sure.
I’m embarrassed to be a lefty over this. So sad.
I disagree about firing. If Rambukkana and Pimlot lied about a complaint as a pretext to interrogate her then they should be fired.i think they should be fired anyway tbh.
Since the TA is an extension of the Prof’s teaching it’s disgusting how they squarely put all the blame on the TA instead of acknowledging how they neglected their duty to supervise the TA’s teaching. The TA quite obviously hasn’t been trained properly and made a mistake, but that’s the prof’s or universities responsibility.
She erred in being intellectually honest in her treatment of dissent?
Point out for us the mistake she made. Take your time. I’ll make popcorn.
