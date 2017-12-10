Does hate have a home on the Left?

I’m seeing these signs all over Hyde Park, the part of Chicago where I live:
And of course they’re supposed to be signs of inclusivity and welcome, which is good. But are they sincere? According to Frank Bruni’s editorial in today’s New York Times, they’re not always true for the Left. Bruni is distressed by this editorial that appeared in the Texas State University (San Marcos) student newspaper, an editorial I wrote about before:
If you go to my original post, where you can read it, you’ll see it’s by Rudy Martinez, a Hispanic student who claimed that he almost never met a decent white person, as he sees the vast majority of them as privileged racists. The college op-ed was taken down, but Bruni’s piece, “An Abomination. A monster. That’s me?“, calls out not only the hatred (racism, really) of the author, but argues that such views play into the hands of Trumpian conservatives since “mirroring the ugliness of white nationalists and the alt-right just gives them the ammunition that they want and need.” And I think he’s right here, as things like this editorial, or the shenanigans of liberal students when people like Ben Shapiro, Christina Hoff Sommers, or Charles Murray try to speak, just let the Right broadcast that we’re violent, narrow-minded, bigoted, intolerant, and all the things we dislike about the Right.
Bruni says this about the column above:
Yes, this was deliberate provocation. By a college student. And he’s obviously right that people of color have been systematically oppressed.
But what college newspaper would have published a column by a white student telling his black peers that they’re a wretched lot? What, beyond catharsis, did the column’s author accomplish?
And what has happened to our discourse — and how we do we make necessary progress — when hate is answered by hate, prejudice is echoed by prejudice, extremism begets extremism and ostensible liberalism practices abject illiberalism? Isn’t that how Donald Trump wins?
This wasn’t just one student or one campus or college campuses in general. This was a manner of thinking and language too prevalent among those who correctly call out racial inequities and social injustices but wrongly fall prey themselves to the bigotry behind those ills.
The far right set the tone, but the left shouldn’t adopt it. Doing so won’t get us to the fairer place that we must inhabit, and it plays directly into Trump’s dirty hands.
Bruni gives several examples of this kind of behavior (my words, not his quotes):
- The fracas at Evergreen State College when Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying were demonized as racists despite their history of anti-racist activism
- A professor at Delaware State University who said that Otto Warmbier, the student who died in North Korean custody after supposedly stealing a poster, “got exactly what he deserved”. (The professor, an adjunct, has since been let go.)
- A professor at Trinity College in Hartford who, after the shooting of Republican lawmakers who were playing baseball, created a hashtag saying “let them fucking die”. (He’s since been put on leave.)
- And this tweet from Ashley Feinberg, a senior editor at HuffPo (she’s since removed the tweet), alluding darkly to John McCain’s terminal brain cancer:
Feinberg has not been put on leave, and I don’t think the HuffPo has apologized or penalized one of their senior writers (they’d never do that for something like this)—but what a horrible thing to say! I’m not surprised, of course, as HuffPo has, as I often say, been driven literally mad by Trump’s election. But while I disagree with many of McCain’s political views, he’s nevertheless done some good things, like voting “no” on the Obamacare repeal, and I think he’s a decent man. To celebrate his terminal illness, or to use it as political snark, is unconscionable.
And just yesterday I saw on my Facebook page a remark by someone who, commenting on speculations that Donald Trump is ill because he’s recently slurred his speech, remarked that he hoped that Trump was really sick and died a horrible death. Much as I dislike Trump and what he and his administration are doing, I wouldn’t wish that kind of suffering on anybody or his family.
As Bruni says, a lot of this is promoted by the nature of social media, which allows you to broadcast your thoughts instantly, unfiltered, and often anonymously, and to say things to the world that you’d never say in person to another human. Would the Delaware professor tell Otto Warmbier’s parents that he “got what he deserved”? Would Feinberg tell McCain’s family that they should be glad that their inheritance will be tax-free after he dies?
We’re better than this—or should be. We can hate ideas rather than people, and we can behave civilly towards those who espouse ideas we don’t like. We don’t have to be kissy-kissy with white supremacists, of course, but we don’t have to punch them, either.
Being civil does not guarantee that the Left will once again become ascendant. But being uncivil does guarantee that our opponents will find plenty of extra ammunition against us.
I think there is one large difference between college students and people who post those signs in their yards: age. Presumably, most homeowners in Chicago are not still college students. College students are mostly young, and young people sometimes have bad ideas. That shouldn’t mean that these signs are insincere, I don’t think.
I don’t think all of them are insincere by a long shot. Rather, I think that some people who display these things do give a home to hate in ways they don’t realize.
I’m sure you are correct in that. It is also interesting to think on the sorts of people who are yard-sign-displayers as well. I’ve never put up a messagey yard-sign. I don’t do bumper stickers either. Some people are just more keen on announcing their opinions to passers-by than others.
What about the professors — who account for just a handful of the many who have made similar comments in only the last couple of years — brought up in the article?
Maybe it’s not just age that’s driving these students, but what many professors in some departments are teaching them, as well as discourse in much of the media (like HuffPo).
Even as far back as my first year of college in 2003, I had several professors who taught conspiracy theories about Israel (and, from a couple, even Jews in general) as if they were fact in their classes. They also posted articles online to this effect. Meanwhile, students would rip down the couple of Israeli flags hung by two of the Jewish students on campus, and even defaced the building that housed the on-campus group for Jewish students. This has only become much worse in the years since, and it has spread to other groups considered “oppresors.”
The worst part about this — and I’m ashamed to admit it now — is I actually believed those professors. Even as a Jew, I thought I was being taught by the “good guys” (i.e. liberals), and they must having been teaching me what was right and just. It took me a couple of years after leaving and doing my own research to realize that what I had been taught was propaganda. I’m lucky that I’m someone who, as I grew a little older, has made a habit of assessing my own views and looking at them critically. But we know that most people don’t do this, no matter their politics.
I’m sure there are more than a few ideologically driven profs, but I would hope that students are still able to attend and leave with their own values growing and intact. The talk of hospitality reminds me of the film Ushpizin, and now I want to rewatch it.
Hate has no home here, but they do keep a room made up just in case.
🙂
IMO, there are a few very selective examples in which it is legit to be (somewhat) uncivil (up to a point) to those who espouse ideas we don’t like.
This includes people who disrespect the grief of relatives of the deceased, whether it is funeral protestors, or harassers of parents of the dead in Sandy Hook.
“We can hate ideas rather than people, and we can behave civilly towards those who espouse ideas we don’t like.”
As a general rule, I agree with this. For example, I don’t hate the fanatical Trump supporters because I believe them to be delusional members of a cult. Certainly, for most of them, if you spoke with them on topics other than politics you would consider them very nice people. But, aren’t some people worthy of hate, such as Hitler and the leading Nazis? Perhaps you would say that even these people should be opposed for their ideas and should not be hated as individuals. But, these people put their ideas into action, resulting in the deaths of millions. Many had to be killed to be stopped since there was no alternative. There is the old parlor game of asking, knowing what you know now, if you could miraculously go back in time and kill Hitler in his cradle, would you do so? So, in the case of the leading Nazis of the Hitler regime, as one example, isn’t hating the idea rather the person a distinction without a difference?
Yes, I once wrote a post on this and said that it’s hard to avoid hating such people, as they embrace, embody, and enact ideas we do hate. I guess my point was that we should try to hate as few people as possible, realizing that expressing that hatred can be counterproductive, and that people can’t really choose how to act or how to believe. In other words, sometimes it’s okay to hate people if that motivates progressive actions without hurting the progressive cause.
I believe that your reference to the Nazis is not appropriate here. Because JC did not refer to criminals who, of course, can be hated.
But it is not about people who have done evil deeds, but about people with opinions that contradict our own, we should behave civilized towards them.
The Hyde Park signs belong, in general, to the same category as the following from a few years back: the house with two SUVs parked in its double-car garage and a sign reading “No War for Oil”.
After 9/11/01, and some ludicrous comments on it in the LRB, Michael Walzer published a piece in Dissent entitled “Can There Be A Decent Left?”. I have spent more decades than I care to remember looking for the same rare beast. There are occasional brief sightings, such as this website, or the Eustonites of a few years ago. But these sightings are so rare, and so regularly
obscured by other and noisier manifestations, that one is tempted to give up the search. It might be more fruitful to search for intelligent life on a distant planet.
That’s ridiculous. With the exception of the MAGA hatters, today’s society is left of the one I grew up in and far to the left of what my parents grew up in and their’s was the left of their parents. There’s a reason why they’re called “regressives”.
Who is more representative of the left today, Linda Sarsour or Jerry Coyne? I think it is Linda Sarsour. As Sam Harris puts it, this is how the left dies.
I disagree. Sarsour and her ilk get the most press. I think many people mistake loudness for breadth of support. Or is it your contention that MAGA hats are representative of the majority conservative opinion?
Well, Trump did win the primaries on the back of those hats, and then the presidency.
It is a bit like my whole thing with Christians – if the fuckwits don’t represent them, why do they keep electing those fuckwits?
I mean the religious right aren’t some radical far right fringe, they’r in congress and the senate.
The same goes for the MAGA hats.
And those that don’t vote, well they’re pretty comfortable letting those MAGA hats and the religious fringe right represent them when it comes to making laws.
That said, Sarsour is at least not elected.
Perhaps it missed your attention but Clinton got the most votes.
Anyway, there are a number of reasons why Trump was elected and for sure MAGA hats played an important role. But he also won because his opponent was Hillary Clinton. Not just who she is; “basket of deplorables” thinking and campaigning figured in too. The Democrat’s atrategy appears to be lose at every opportunity.
I think these quotes are interesting to reflect on, from different viewpoints :
“If you hate a person, you hate something in him that is part of yourself. What isn’t part of ourselves doesn’t disturb us.”
“It is not our purpose to become each other; it is to recognize each other, to learn to see the other and honor him for what he is: each the other’s opposite and complement.”
https://en.m.wikiquote.org/wiki/Hermann_Hesse
… not that it solves anything…
“If you hate a person, you hate something in him that is part of yourself. What isn’t part of ourselves doesn’t disturb us.”
That is, stupid.
We hate people and things which we perceive as harmful to us. I do not identify with child abusers, and you can bet I don’t want them anywhere near my community.
The real problem with hate is it is only useful when examined.
Examined hate allows us to view who or what we hate and strive not to replicate it. We hate Hitler, we strive not to be the sorts of people who create racial hierarchies in order to scapegoat entire groups of people and elevate others.
Unexamined hate however, that produces people like Antifa, who proclaim themselves anti-Nazi, while utilising violence to promote their ideology, which tends to include a particular disdain for certain racial groups.
Examined hate is probably one of the greatest drivers of human progress, unfortunately examination takes more effort that most people are willing to go to.
See how the Marvel movies, which often feature Nazis as their villains, never seem to go into what made the Nazis villains.
Some of the blame for this sort of thing can be placed on our social media environment. There are many examples of people who gain fairly wide attention and, they hope, jobs, wealth, etc. just by expressing an outrageous opinion a few times. If it gets enough “hits”, the media will want to interview them, especially since outrage drives ratings for so many media outlets. There are always going to be a few people willing to sacrifice decency and reputation in exchange for fame and wealth. Unlike in the past, we now have a system by which anyone can attempt to jump to “celebrity” or “pundit” this way.
The funniest hypothesis – albeit arguably not the likeliest(simple tiredness?) – I saw was that Trump has dentures. [Not that I would ask him to his face…]
I have not followed the story closely, but I thought it reasonable that it was from dentures. They do cause that effect in speech when they get loose.
This article by Uri Harris posted yesterday on Quillette
http://quillette.com/2017/12/09/white-women-tears-wilfrid-laurier-critical-theory/
helped me to understand views like the Texas student newspaper editorial, or Jerry’s bulleted points about university instructors and their behaviour.
The Harris article is focused on Lindsay Shepherd and Wilfred Laurier University, but its insights seem to apply generally to any area of academic activism in the humanities and social sciences that has ‘critical’ as its motivating idea. In these ‘theories’, the goal of scholarship is not to understand how the world works, at least not in the way that a scholar in the natural sciences would study it. Instead the explicit goal of scholarship is to change how the world works, and everything about how the world works is to be understood in terms of historical narratives about societal structures that oppress powerless people for the benefit of powerful people. In these ‘theories’ there are only people and societies: there are no other contexts, there is no evolved human nature, there are no natural systems of ecology, geology, or physics that constrain human circumstances or human possibility. There is only history and oppression. And the point of scholarship is to upend those systems of oppression. Harris explains what he sees as the two most important consequences of this world view, and both are awful.