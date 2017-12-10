A holiday joke

I just remembered this one, and it’s appropriate for the upcoming Christmas season.

The Three Wise Men, having followed the star, finally make it to Bethlehem. As they enter the stable, one of them, being tall, hits his head on the door frame.

“Jesus Christ!!” he shouts in pain.

“Hey!” said Mary, “That would be a great name for the baby!”

I’ll be here all week, folks.

Add your jokes below (nothing too risqué, please!).

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on December 10, 2017 at 4:00 pm and filed under jokes and humor. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

51 Comments

  1. Steve Pollard
    Posted December 10, 2017 at 4:03 pm | Permalink

    Why wasn’t Jesus born in France?

    Because they couldn’t find three wise men or a virgin.

    Reply
  2. GBJames
    Posted December 10, 2017 at 4:03 pm | Permalink

    Heh.

    Reply
  3. zl84841g
    Posted December 10, 2017 at 4:04 pm | Permalink

    Q: What did the Buddhist say to the hot dog vendor?

    A: Make me one with everything.

    Reply
    • Ant (@antallan)
      Posted December 10, 2017 at 4:31 pm | Permalink

      Pizza!

      /@

      Reply
      • Larry Smith
        Posted December 10, 2017 at 4:46 pm | Permalink

        … And then after the Buddhist/Dalai Lama has his hot dog/pizza, he says to the vendor, “Where’s my change?” And the vendor says, “Change comes from within.”

        Reply
      • Mark Sturtevant
        Posted December 10, 2017 at 5:34 pm | Permalink

        A gun then extends from the Buddhist’s chest and he asks again. The vendor says “Whoa, man, where did that come from?” The Buddhist replies “This is my inner piece”

        Reply
  4. Dermot O'Sullivan
    Posted December 10, 2017 at 4:07 pm | Permalink

    Since Stephen Knight asked whether anyone knew a good Holocaust joke, I’ve been racking my brains thinking there must be one, even though Mel Brooks himself said they weren’t a good idea. This is a meta-Shoah joke, via David Baddiel who quotes Devorah Baum.

    Abe, the holocaust survivor, dies, goes to heaven and tells God a holocaust joke. God says, “That’s not funny.” Abe replies, “You had to be there”.

    Reply
    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted December 10, 2017 at 4:19 pm | Permalink

      Oy! I have a sort of Holocaust joke that I’ll post tomorrow morning at the end of a serious post.

      Reply
    • BJ
      Posted December 10, 2017 at 4:45 pm | Permalink

      That’s a good one! I think it’s a bit hypocritical of Brooks to say there’s one subject that’s off limits. Good jokes can be made about any subject in the world, but the key is that it has to be a good joke.

      Reply
      • Dave
        Posted December 10, 2017 at 4:56 pm | Permalink

        This one is courtesy of Bernard Manning – a notoriously non-PC British stand-up comic, now deceased, for those who don’t know him. I suppose you could call it a Holocaust meta-joke:

        “I’ve always been very sensitive when people talk about the Holocaust, because my father died in Auschwitz.

        He got drunk one night and fell out of the machine-gun tower.”

        Reply
        • BJ
          Posted December 10, 2017 at 5:11 pm | Permalink

          Haha, brilliant. I’llll have to look for some of his stuff on YouTube later. A new, very un-PC comic that I really like is Anthony Jeselnik, who I believe is the current king of one-liners (although Jimmy Carr might be tied for thay honor).

          Reply
          • Doug
            Posted December 10, 2017 at 6:02 pm | Permalink

            George burns once told a joke about a terrible actress.

            (You say, “How terrible was she?”)

            She was starring in “The Diary of Anne Frank” in Tel Aviv. When the Nazis showed up, the audience yelled, “She’s in the attic!”

            Reply
            • darwinwins
              Posted December 10, 2017 at 6:05 pm | Permalink

              😂

              Reply
            • BJ
              Posted December 10, 2017 at 8:02 pm | Permalink

              That one made me guffaw! Best so far.

              Reply
            • Dermot O'Sullivan
              Posted December 10, 2017 at 9:05 pm | Permalink

              I often think the Irish and the Jews are great at the bathetic God joke – Dave Allen, Woody Allen etc. And that there is a parallel in some of the great smart-ass, lugubrious Russian jokes aimed at the God-like totalitarian system.

              Sergei: What’s so bad about Yankee capitalism?
              Anatoly: Poverty, unemployment, inequality, lack of democracy.
              Sergei: So what are the tasks of the next 5-year plan, comrade?
              Anatoly: To catch up with the U.S.A.

              When we start getting similar jokes from the Muslim world, we’ll really be getting somewhere.

              Reply
  5. Dave
    Posted December 10, 2017 at 4:16 pm | Permalink

    Well, it’s a very old one, but here goes…

    Jesus walks into a hotel, slaps four 6-inch nails down on the reception desk and asks
    “Can you put me up for the night, please?”

    Reply
    • Craw
      Posted December 10, 2017 at 9:33 pm | Permalink

      Who paid for the last supper? Jesus got nailed for it.

      I told your joke and mine on the high school public address system over 40 years ago!

      Reply
  6. dabertini
    Posted December 10, 2017 at 4:22 pm | Permalink

    A friend sent me this one and I begged him not to send it to my wife.

    GOD ENJOYS A GOOD LAUGH!
    There were 3 good arguments that Jesus was Black:
    1. He called everyone brother.
    2. He liked Gospel.
    3. He didn’t get a fair trial.
    But then there were 3 equally good arguments that Jesus was Jewish:
    1. He went into His Father’s business.
    2. He lived at home until he was 33.
    3. He was sure his Mother was a virgin and his Mother was sure He was God.
    But then there were 3 equally good arguments that Jesus was Italian:
    1. He talked with His hands.
    2. He had wine with His meals.
    3. He used olive oil.
    But then there were 3 equally good arguments that Jesus was a Californian:
    1. He never cut His hair.
    2. He walked around barefoot all the time.
    3. He started a new religion.
    But then there were 3 equally good arguments that Jesus was an American Indian:
    1. He was at peace with nature.
    2. He ate a lot of fish.
    3. He talked about the Great Spirit.
    But then there were 3 equally good arguments that Jesus was Irish:
    1. He never got married. (SMART *SS)
    2. He was always telling stories.
    3. He loved green pastures.
    But the most compelling evidence of all – 3 proofs that Jesus was a woman:
    1. He fed a crowd at a moment’s notice when there was virtually no food.
    2. He kept trying to get a message across to a bunch of men who just didn’t get it.
    3. And even when He was dead, He had to get up because there was still work to do.

     

    Reply
    • Steve Pollard
      Posted December 10, 2017 at 4:39 pm | Permalink

      Ha! That is very good; I am going to nick it.

      Reply
      • dabertini
        Posted December 10, 2017 at 9:24 pm | Permalink

        Be my guest. That is what I did.

        Reply
  7. Ant (@antallan)
    Posted December 10, 2017 at 4:38 pm | Permalink

    An old man has been standing in line at the pearly gates for so long, when he gets to the front, he can’t remember his name for St. Peter to look up in the Big Book.

    Peter doesn’t know what to do, so he gets Jesus to help him figure it out.

    Jesus says “Tell us about your life, maybe that will jog your memory.”

    The old man says “Well, I only had one child, a son.”

    Jesus smiles and says “Heh, I was an only child too. Go on.”

    The man says “I was a… some kind of wood-worker or carpenter… something like that.”

    Jesus is like “Huh, that’s another coincidence. Anything else you can remember?”

    The man shakes his head a bit and says “You may not believe this, but my son – he was brought to life through a miracle!”

    Jesus’ jaw drops, he smiles, and tears comes to his eyes, “Father??”

    The old man’s eyes open wide, “Pinocchio??”

    /@

    Reply
    • Rita
      Posted December 10, 2017 at 8:42 pm | Permalink

      I like that one!

      Reply
  8. brokensea
    Posted December 10, 2017 at 4:49 pm | Permalink

    A mature woman goes to her doctor and describes the symptoms of menopause.

    The doctor prescribes hormone treatment and advises her to come back in a month for a check up.

    A month later she comes back and the doctor asks her if she is experiencing any side effects of the hormone treatment.

    “Well doctor, I am growing hair in places I have never grown hair before.”

    “Where exactly are you growing hair?” the doctor asks.

    “On my balls,” she replies.

    Reply
  9. Larry Smith
    Posted December 10, 2017 at 4:52 pm | Permalink

    Well, you didn’t say it had to be seasonal, so here goes:

    The woman’s husband had just passed away, and the grieving woman was at his funeral. A friend asked the widow if he might say a word or two, and she assented. The man stood up and said, “Plethora.” Dabbing at her tears, the widow responded, “Thanks – that means a lot.”

    Reply
  10. JJ
    Posted December 10, 2017 at 4:55 pm | Permalink

    Ali G uses the same structure of your joke for his no-room-in-the-in joke:

    Reply
  11. E.A. Blair
    Posted December 10, 2017 at 4:55 pm | Permalink

    Did you hear about the dyslexic devil worshipper who sold his soul to Santa?

    ********************

    It was a bad, bad year at the North Pole. The elves were on strike, so production was way behind. The reindeer had the trots. Mrs. Claus had a record-breaking case of PMS. Santa was trying to figure out how he was going to get everything done on time when there was a knock on the door. He stomped across the room, yanked open the door and yelled, “Yeah? Whaddaya want?” Standing there was a little angel who said, brightly, “Hi, Santa! Merrrry Christmas! I brought your Christmas tree! Where do you want me to put it?

    And that is how it became customary to put a little angel on top of the Christmas tree.

    ********************

    Note to Santa: DO NOT eat any cookies left out for you in Colorado, Washigton, Oregon, Alaska, Nevada, Maine or the District of Columbia without testing them first.

    ********************

    Since we’ve strayed from strictly Christmas jokes:

    The Vatican announced that the church will no longer celebrate Easter. Yeah…they found the body.

    ********************

    Finally, <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxyvPYJF_BU"click on this link for a great Christmas short.

    Reply
  12. Jenny Haniver
    Posted December 10, 2017 at 4:59 pm | Permalink

    I’ve posted a version of this in the past (perhaps others, too), but I love it, so repeat:

    A Jewish student was doing well in school in all subjects except for Math. So his parents decide to send him to a private Catholic school.
    While there the boy came home from school and studied every day. At the end of the marking period the boy got straight A’s. So his parents asked him, “What motivated you to do so well in school?”

    He replied, “When I saw that guy nailed to a plus sign I knew they weren’t fooling around!”

    Reply
  13. brokensea
    Posted December 10, 2017 at 5:02 pm | Permalink

    It’s not Christmas without Chiron Beta Prime!

    Reply
    • BJ
      Posted December 10, 2017 at 8:07 pm | Permalink

      I found out about Jonathan Coulton in the usual manner…

      Portal! That end credits song actually makes me tear up every time I hear it. The first time I beat the game and heard it, I couldn’t believe such a funny song could make me that emotional.

      Reply
  14. darwinwins
    Posted December 10, 2017 at 5:10 pm | Permalink

    More Magi jokes.

    Mary: Gold, Frankincense and Myrrh!? I am freezing my ass off in a manger in the middle of winter, and not one of you wisemen thought to bring a blanket?

    And

    Reply
  15. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted December 10, 2017 at 5:33 pm | Permalink

    If Hillary had become president, then that will be the 1st time in history that two presidents ever had sex with each other.

    Reply
  16. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted December 10, 2017 at 5:38 pm | Permalink

    Saul is working in his store when he hears a booming voice from above: “Saul, sell your business.” He ignores it. It goes on for days. “Saul, sell your business for $3 million.”

    After weeks of this, he relents, sells his store.

    The voice says “Go to Las Vegas.”

    He asks why.

    “Saul, take the $3 million to Las Vegas.”

    He obeys, goes to a casino.

    Voice says, “Saul, go to the blackjack table and put it down all on one hand.”

    He hesitates but knows he must. He’s dealt an 18. The dealer has a six showing.

    “Saul, take a card.”

    What? The dealer has –

    “Take a card!”

    He tells the dealer to hit him. Saul gets an ace. Nineteen. He breathes easy.

    “Saul, take another card.”

    What?

    “TAKE ANOTHER CARD!”

    He asks for another card. It’s another ace. He has twenty.

    “Saul, take another card,” the voice commands.

    “I have twenty!” Saul shouts.

    “TAKE ANOTHER CARD!!” booms the voice.

    “Hit me,” Saul says. He gets a two. Twenty two.

    The booming voice goes: “Un-fucking-believable!”

    Reply
  17. Ant (@antallan)
    Posted December 10, 2017 at 5:45 pm | Permalink

    A Jewish man goes into the synagogue and prays. “O Lord, you know the mess I’m in, please let me win the lottery.”

    The next week, he’s back again, and this time he’s complaining. “O Lord, didn’t you hear my prayer last week? I’ll lose everything I hold dear unless I win the lottery.”

    The third week, he comes back to the synagogue, and this time he’s desperate. “O Lord, this is the third time I’ve prayed to you to let me win the lottery! I ask and I plead and still you don’t help me!”

    Suddenly a booming voice sounds from heaven. “Benny, Benny, be reasonable. Meet me half way. Buy a lottery ticket!”

    /@

    Reply
  18. sherfolder
    Posted December 10, 2017 at 5:48 pm | Permalink

    In the train sit a priest and a rabbi.
    Says the priest: “At night in the dream I was in the Jewish paradise All around dirt and filth and everywhere people.”
    Says the rabbi: “What a coincidence! I also dreamed of paradise, but of the Christian paradise. A glorious kingdom, full of flowers, scents and sunshine – but far and wide no man.”

    Reply
  19. Dave
    Posted December 10, 2017 at 5:52 pm | Permalink

    Apologies for the length of this one!

    A general is doing a morale-boosting tour of a military hospital. He proceeds through the ward, stopping to chat with the soldiers in each bed:

    General: “And what are you in for, soldier?”

    1st soldier: “Chronic haemorrhoids, sir”.

    General: “What treatment are you getting?”

    1st soldier: “10 minutes scrub each day with a wire brush”.

    General: “And what’s your main ambition?”

    1st soldier: “To get back to the front as soon as possible, sir”.

    General: “Good man!”

    Moves on to the next bed…

    “And what are you in for, soldier?”

    “Rampant syphilis, sir”.

    “What treatment are you getting?”

    “10 minutes scrub each day with a wire brush”.

    “And what’s your main ambition?”

    “To get back to the front as soon as possible, sir”.

    “Good man!”

    Moves on to the third bed…

    “And what are you in for, soldier?”

    “Acute gum disease, sir”.

    “What treatment are you getting?”

    “10 minutes scrub each day with a wire brush”.

    “And what’s your main ambition?”

    “To get the wire brush before those two!!”

    Reply
  20. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted December 10, 2017 at 5:56 pm | Permalink

    knock knock
    who’s there?
    to.
    To who?
    No, to whom.

    Reply
  21. nwalsh
    Posted December 10, 2017 at 5:57 pm | Permalink

    How do you get an Italian out of a wedding?
    Tell him there’s a cement truck outside.

    Reply
  22. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted December 10, 2017 at 6:18 pm | Permalink

    If you say ‘gullible’ very slowly it sounds like ‘oranges’.
    Try it!

    Reply
  23. Steve
    Posted December 10, 2017 at 6:20 pm | Permalink

    In every picture or image, why does Mary always look so sad or solemn?

    She wanted a girl.

    Reply
  24. George
    Posted December 10, 2017 at 6:22 pm | Permalink

    We need some risque.

    JAC: NO WE DON’T as per instructions above.

    Jokes redacted by PCC(E) on the grounds that this is a family friendly site.

    Reply
    • dabertini
      Posted December 10, 2017 at 6:41 pm | Permalink

      Ah…as good as this one is me thinks you are in trouble if PCC(E) reads it.

      Reply
    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted December 10, 2017 at 8:41 pm | Permalink

      Ummm. . . this is the kind of joke that you weren’t supposed to add!

      Reply
  25. James Heard
    Posted December 10, 2017 at 7:00 pm | Permalink

    As “dumb” jokes go, that’s not even a very good dumb joke, sorry!

    Reply
  26. darwinwins
    Posted December 10, 2017 at 7:09 pm | Permalink

    We seem to have gone off the rails here.

    Reply
  27. RGT
    Posted December 10, 2017 at 7:49 pm | Permalink

    A favorite from “All in the Family”:

    The priest said to the rabbi “How come you never eat no ham?”

    And the rabbi said, “Well, it’s against my religion.”
    And the rabbi said to the priest,”How come you never go out with a girl?”

    And the priest said, “It’s against my religion.”

    And the rabbi said, “You ought to try it, it’s better than ham.”

    Reply
  28. Mary L
    Posted December 10, 2017 at 8:05 pm | Permalink

    Jesus says, “You who are without sin, cast the first stone.” A woman in the crowd does so. Jesus glares at her and says, “Sometimes, you’re a real pain in the rear, Mom.”

    Reply
  29. Rita
    Posted December 10, 2017 at 9:03 pm | Permalink

    A young pastor is preaching his first sermon, and he tells the congregation they should read the bible every day because no matter what situation or problems in life you’re dealing with, you can find a comparable situation in the bible. He challenges anyone to name something and he will find it in the bible. A woman calls out, “what about PMS?” He draws a blank & frantically starts paging through the bible, looking for anything. Finally he says, “It says right here: And Mary rode Joseph’s ass all the way to Bethlehem!”

    Reply
  30. Doug
    Posted December 10, 2017 at 9:04 pm | Permalink

    A man walks into the confessional and says, “Father, I’m 90 years old. I’ve been married for 72 years. All that time, I’ve been completely faithful. But today, I committed adultery . . .repeatedly . . .with a couple of 18-year-old twins.”

    “Oh, my son,” says the priest, “You realize the Church considers this a grave sin.”

    “What do I care? I’m not Catholic.”

    “You’re not Catholic!? Then why are you telling me?”

    “I’m telling everyone.”

    Reply
  31. Dr. I. Needtob Athe
    Posted December 10, 2017 at 9:10 pm | Permalink

    Here’s a holiday riddle for geeks:

    Why does Halloween equal Christmas?

    Reply
    • Mark Joseph
      Posted December 10, 2017 at 9:56 pm | Permalink

      Because OCT 31 = DEC 25 (!)

      Probably my all-time favorite coincidence.

      Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: