Steve Paikin discusses freedom of speech with five Canadian professors

Wilfred Laurier’s attempt to stifle/punish Lindsay Shepherd for playing a bit of Jordan Peterson video in her class has ignited a big debate in Canada, none of which would have happened had Shepherd not been savvy enough to tape the meeting in which she was admonished, and then to release the tape to the press.
The debate goes on, below in a 40-minute television debate on Steve Paikin’s show The Agenda, a debate involving five professors:
Janice Stein, University of Toronto
Thomas Merritt, Laurentian University
Shannon Dea, University of Waterloo
Rinaldo Walcott, University of Toronto
Emmett Macfarlane, University of Waterloo
And after hearing it, I have to say, “O Canada!” The debate, about free speech and how to treat students, should arouse passion, but only three people show any: Janice Stein, whose views seem close to mine, and two Authoritarian Leftists, Rinaldo Walcott and Shannon Dea. Dea mouths the jargon of postmodern feminism, even arguing that Shepherd might have been on the side of Jordan Peterson (Shepherd says she was not), and Walcott sees white supremacy everywhere, to the extent that many of his answers aren’t responsive. The geneticist Thomas Merritt politely shows that Regressive Leftism has infected his class in genomics and genetics, to the extent that when teaching Jim Watson’s work he’s impelled to say that the man is a racist and a homophobe, and political scientist Emmett Macfarlane politely straddles the fence.
I suppose this is worth listening to to see how well the beavers have dined in Canadian universities, with only Stein sticking up for freedom of speech (Walcott even says that some speech, like Jordan Peterson’s views on pronouns, should not be allowed to be uttered in society). If ever passion was needed to defend truly progressive principles, it’s now, and I fear, after hearing this, that Canadians are, by and large, too polite to muster that passion, and will simply go along with the demands of Regressives. Since this is only a sample of five professors (but there were two more in Shepherd’s “hearing”), I may be overly fearful.
Finally, I’ll say, as I have before, that Paikin is one of the best t.v. moderators around. He asks just the right questions, doesn’t intrude or dominate the discussion, but keeps it on track right up to the end. That there’s no agreement among these five faculty is not his fault.
It would be interesting to learn who picked these five and why.
Yes, it would be. I don’t know that they represent the views of all academics in Canadian universities, esp since they represent 3 universities in total at a time where Canadian education is considered one of the top educations in the world. http://www.bbc.com/news/business-40708421
I suspect they looked for those with controversial opinions for “balance” in the debate. I can see most academics not wanting to touch this one with a 10 foot pole.
Saying Canadians are too polite to fight for values of our democracy is such a stereotype and it’s a real I suit to Canadians. I think the fact that we have these public discussions on national platforms, that Canadians were disgusted at the behaviour at Laurier to the point of a alumni withdrawing funds, says we aren’t going to just go along with authoritarians. We are a free and just society and I’m frankly tired of hearing how we aren’t by Americans who have plenty of issues with their own desmocracy and universities.
I suit = insult. iPad typing.
My apologies; I was just going by these people. And of course I’m calling out American universities constantly!
Democracy? You believe that large area south of you is a democracy, could have fooled me. I thought is was little more than a subsidiary of Russia at the moment. I’ll be sure and tell my comrades about this.
One thing for sure: there are a whole lot of loonies up in Canada. 😉
🤓and I have some weighing down my wallet…
Diana, I watched this with some horror, esp at Walcott, who actually said that Ms Shepherd had the advantage over Rambukkana because she is whie and who knows what racial damage had shaped him. For Walcott, everything is about race, which so limits to his definition any conversations. Shannon Dea, while attempting to appear fair-minded, accused Ms Shepherd of “bad pedagogy<" tho giving no indication of why shhe thought so. The other 2 profs contributed nothing, other than to show how far this virus is spreading.I'm pretty sure Janice Stein was there as a rational control, someone who understands not just free speech, but free inquiry, both now under threat.
Read what I wrote. I never disputed anything you said.
As a Canadian I do not entirely agree, there is no room for complacency.
We have the various “human rights” councils. Those interested should google; there are a lot of horror stories.
I have lived under martial law in Canada, which I expect few Americans have done.
There is much about our system of government that is better than the American, IMO, and our politicians seem less awful in general, but we have some troubling signs.
Well you certainly read a lot into what I wrote. I never called for complacency. As for the time PET called for the Wars Measures Act because of the terrorist attacked in the early 70s, I’m sure you’ll appreciate his comments about those liberals who didn’t like it as they would seem congruous with those who oppose bleeding hearts.
Diana, you make me laugh!
You’re offended! ha!
You believe there is vigorous debate & strong push back against the Post Modernists! ha!
Where? Please point me to the televised debates where this is happening? Link me to the articles using strong language (and I do not want to see Rex Murphy or Conrad Black in the reply – these 2 are fixtures of the media whose purpose is clearly a steam-valve for all things anti-government, no matter the issue.)
There is virtually no strong opposition to the Post-Modernist agenda represented in the media in Canada. They offer tepid controlled ‘push-back’ to give off the impression that both sides are being vigorously represented… and obviously their strategy works! You are a case in point.
If you look at Britain or Australia those countries regularly have heated exchanges on all of the issues we badly need to discuss in Canada. Nothing even close is happening in this country.
You might be insulted by the author’s use of the “Polite Canadian” stereotype but it doesn’t mean it isn’t justified.
Blah blah blah. Assertion assertion assertion. Learn what the null hypothesis is.
I would say your assessment is pretty good on this one. Sure am glad I’m not going to school these days.
Sub
Wow. Walcott is a real piece of work.
Yes that is a nice way of putting it.
Walcott is the director of a “Women and Gender Studies Institute”. ‘Nuff said.
I have criticisms of Peterson, but the regressive left’s hyperbole and reaction to him is incredibly silly.
One regressive, Eiynah (aka “Nice Mangos”) states “Jordan Peterson is one of the most dangerous extremists around today”. Something fellow regressive Peter “Humanisticus” Ferguson agrees with! Off the top of my head, I can thinks of thousands more people who are a LOT more extreme than him, and actually qualify for the “extreme” label.
Don’t be surprised though, if the regressive left continue to gaslight us, and insist we are all imagining this Neo-Marxist regressive claptrap take hold on campuses and in academia. It is now obvious.
Peterson is one of the biggest dangers to extremists around today.
I’ve listened to Eiynah (Nice Mangos) only intermittently, but from all I’ve heard so far, she’s hardly a “regressive.” A font of sanity, seems more like it.
If you had followed her as much as me, and knew some of the people she has attacked and maligned, you would think differently.
Eiynah has strict purity tests, and if you fall foul of them, as a lot of ex-Muslims, progressives, and humanists, have, then you are labelled a “Nazi” or a “white supremacist”. Just ask Yasmine Mohammed or Charmain Neary.
Eiynah is a regressive. A nasty one at that. Pure and simple. And her statement regarding Jordan Peterson is insane, regardless of of the validity of some of his opinions.
The standard Hitchensian termite metaphor is no longer sufficient to the task in The Great White North, eh?
We’re a tougher gnaw than you Yanks!
Rosalind Franklin’s data was stolen by her white supervisor?
Matthew Cobb, who knows these things, wrote a Guardian piece, here, about the “theft” issue, and concludes, “The race to uncover the structure of DNA reveals fascinating insights into how Franklin’s data was key to the double helix model, but the ‘stealing’ myth stems from Watson’s memoir and attitude rather than facts.”
How nice that the PC genomics prof feels the need to include that tale in his curriculum.
Walcott’s views are disturbing. He really goes off the deep end when he tries to argue that people’s outrage over how the teaching assistant Lindsay Shepherd was treated was really about power,HER power because Rambukkana, her supervising professor was an “untenured man of color”. As additional proof, Walcott adds that in his own experience as a “young black professor” he has had TA’s that overstepped their boundaries. In Walcott’s oppression Olympics, Rambukkana is actually the victim. Let’s forget all about how Rambukkana bullied and threatened Lindsay Shepherd, because in Walcott’s world only identity matters and I guess only certain people’s words hurt.
Its noteworthy that he complained about Peterson talking about things that he isn’t an expert in, but he was able to talk authoritatively about the dynamics between this TA and her professor.