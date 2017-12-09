Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s the weekend: Saturday, December 9, 2017, and a week before I arrive in India. It’s also Nation Pastry Day and, according to the UN, International Anti-Corruption Day. I’m at work early as I have to do shopping later for India (my friends want some stuff not available there), and I’m waking up with a homemade giant latte in my favorite cup:

On this day in, 1531, The Virgin of Guadalupe made her first appearance: to Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatzin in Mexico City. On December 9, 1793, the first daily newspaper in America, the American Minerva, was established by Noah Webster. In 1897, Parisian activist Marguerite Durand founded the feminist daily newspaper La Fronde. Exactly seven years later, France passed the law separating church and state. On this date in 1946, the Indian Assembly met to begin writing the Constitution of India. And on December 9, 1960, the first episode of Coronation Street—the world’s longest-running t.v. soap opera (it’s still on), was broadcast in the UK. And it’s a banner day in science and medicine: on this day in 1979, the World Health organization certified that the smallpox virus had been completely eradicated from the planet—still the only human disease driven to extinction. Here’s the last person to get it: two-year-old Rahima Banu from Bangladesh, who contracted the disease in 1975. She survived, and now has four children of her own:

But we’ve also driven an animal disease to extinction; do you know what it is? Finally, on this day in 1987, the first Intifada began in the Gaza Strip and West Bank.

Notables born on this day include John MIlton (1608), Peter Kropotkin (1842), Fritz Haber (1868), Joseph Pilates (1883; yes the inventor of the racist discipline of Pilates), Tip O’Neill (1912), Kirk Douglas (1916), Judi Dench (1934), and Donny Osmond (1957). Those who fell asleep on this day include Anthony van Dyck (1641), Edith Sitwell (1964), Branch Rickey (1965), Ralph Bunche (1971), and Mary Leakey (1996).

Here’s a lovely van Dyck:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s dialogue is subject to interpretation (she’s not telling), but I’m pretty sure I know what it means.

Hili: Which invention was more important: a bed or a wheel? A: It depends on time of the day. Hili: I’m not sure.

In Polish:

Hili: Który wynalazek był ważniejszy – łóżko czy koło?

Ja: To zależy od pory dnia.

Hili: Nie jestem pewna.

Here is a tweet from Grania: Roy Moore accuses evolution of corrupting children.

Wanted to share a video of Roy Moore in 1997 arguing that kids commit drive-by shooting because they are taught evolution in school: "They're acting like animals because we've taught them they come from animals." pic.twitter.com/YoHZXKfpAl — Christopher Massie (@chrismassie) December 7, 2017

Tweets from Matthew Cobb:

Red kites (Milvus milvus) in the snow (play video):

Red Kites in the snow today. Superb. pic.twitter.com/6WvsC6FYsw — Drew Buckley (@drewbphoto) December 8, 2017

And the most perfect cat ball:

That's a 10/10 circle cat pic.twitter.com/iZP0jTctgp — Luv Kittens Daily (@LuvKittensDaily) December 7, 2017

Another cat from reader Charleen:

When you know whats coming, but jump out of your skin anyway pic.twitter.com/RQiujmC7Df — HUMOROUS ANIMALS (@CUTEFUNNYANIMAL) December 8, 2017

And a video of a kitten that appeared yesterday. LIVING THE DREAM!

Living the dream pic.twitter.com/01XthGvqIA — Cute Emergency (@CuteEmergency) December 9, 2017