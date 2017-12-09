Are dogs smarter than cats?

Yes, that’s the perennial question, and of course it depends on what you mean by “smarter”. Several people (mostly dog owners, of course) have sent me articles touting a recent finding that dogs are smarter than cats because they have more neurons in their brains. For example, this article reports a new article in Frontiers in Neuroanatomy (reference and free abstract at bottom; I haven’t read it as it hasn’t been published beyond the abstract).
“I believe the absolute number of neurons an animal has, especially in the cerebral cortex, determines the richness of their internal mental state and their ability to predict what is about to happen in their environment based on past experience,” says neuroscientist Suzana Herculano-Houzel from Vanderbilt University in the US.
Past studies have compared the ‘neural packing density’ in the brains of our favourite carnivorous pets, estimating that cats have about 300 million neurons, roughly doubling the 160 million of dogs.
But now it seems we might have been a little hasty handing the trophy to cats.
The team looked at eight different meat-eating animals, analysing one or two representative specimens of ferret, mongoose, raccoon, cat, dog, hyena, lion, and brown bear.
Based on their results, dogs have closer to 530 million neurons, compared to the 250 million of cats.
What’s more, dogs had the most neurons of any carnivore, even though they didn’t have the largest brains.
Sorry, but this is complete nonsense. Barring data showing that neuronal number has a very tight correlation with intelligence, barring widely accepted definitions of animal “intelligence”, and barring “intelligence tests” on a diversity of species, all we know is what the paper reports: dogs have more neurons in their brains than do cats. And there could be reasons for that beyond intelligence, like, perhaps, olfaction.
The real way to see which animal is smarter is to devise some test that comports with your definition of animal intelligence, and then apply it to the species in which you’re interested. You also have to be sure that the animal can be trained to take a test—and we know about training of cats versus dogs.
The kicker here, which throws all this garbage out the window, is in the very article above:
The real oddball carnivore is the racoon [sic; these people can’t even spellcheck] – even though it’s close to cats in terms of size, it actually has a similar number of neurons to dogs. Considering raccoons can smash intelligence tests, we’re not surprised.
Racoons >> dogs even though they have the same number of neurons. Sorry, but I’m not impressed with neuron count.
And here’s another bit of evidence: watch the video below. The “smart” dog can’t figure out to turn the stick sideways. And realize that a cat wouldn’t even pick up a damn stick to please somebody else. Now who’s smarter?
Alvargenga, D. J. et al. 2017. Dogs have the most neurons, though not the largest brain: Trade-off between body mass and number of neurons in the cerebral cortex of large carnivoran species. Frontiers Neuroanatomy, in press. doi: 10.3389/fnana.2017.00118
We have a couple of ferrets. They’re geniuses about getting into anywhere they shouldn’t be. My theory is that they’ve repurposed the neurons that support self-preservation in other animals since they demonstrate no concern for that.
It’s all a game. Smarts -or intelligence- is dependent on things other than brain size or number of neurons (well, in addition to). Some years ago while I was in Gradual school a friend who was a student in zoology (? I don’t recall the exact title) told me of an experiment comparing the abilities of squirrels and dogs. They tied animals to long leashes wrapped around objects and placed food just out of reach. The squirrels quickly figured out what to do but the dogs were stumped. But, as my friend was quick to say, that’s not an indication squirrels are smarter than dogs. They live lives that require them to figure out complex paths through the trees.
The point is, intelligence tests often can’t be used in meaningful ways if the subjects have very different life strategies. So while it’s true that cats would never deign to carry a stick and try to get across a bridge it’s no indication tbat they are smarter than dogs.
They ARE fluffier, though.
I don’t believe there is a single metric for something called “intelligence”. There are different abilities in different areas.
In the 1970s, I took a “differential aptitude” test that measured: spatial reasoning, mathematical reasoning, mechanical reasoning, clerical ability, verbal reasoning, and a few others.
I had a mediocre score on mechanical reasoning, a much better than average on clerical reasoning, and scored very high on all the others.
Dogs clearly have better vocabulary skills than cats, and are probably better than cats in some other selected areas, but I’m really not sure there is a linearly measurable entity called “intelligence”.
Both species aren’t exactly the brightest. I think dogs are smarter, and for that reason used as assistants for various tasks.
They can also understand effortlessly a number of commands, and appear to have a good theory of mind. When I walk my parents’ dogs, they can memorize a round even when unfamiliar and the older one (often lazy) knows that we completed a lap, and then sits down and wants us to go home. They also recognize places, and even know the sound of our car, which excites them (other cars don’t).
In a small way, you can also “talk” to them, and they understand that they should go to some room, or find a person, or wait there etc. Like cats, they also communicate what they want, and can be strong-willed, or stubborn like cats.
Both species aren’t (as far as I know) intelligent in the way as some birds, dolphins, cephalopods are, solving complex puzzles.
Obviously, this contest has no bearing on how adorable cats are.
The exceptional thing about raccoons (among carnivores) isn’t their intelligence, but the density of their neurons, on a par with primates. The fact that they appear to be at or near primate-level intelligence (to me, at least), is evidence (to me) in favor of neuronal density being as at least an important predictor of intelligence across closely related species.
Merriam-Webster gives “racoon” as a less common spelling of “raccoon”. It may be a regional thing. Some people call them trash pandas.
I’ll assume there’s some tongue in cheek here. If you really doubt the intelligence of dogs, search around YT for border collie demonstrations, as well as rescue dog demonstrations. Beyond the ability to be trained for specific tasks, they show high level problem solving skills. More interesting to me than the argument of cats vs. dogs are the differences between dog breeds – some really are dumber than others, and some are more easily trained for tasks vs. problem solving.
The fact that all dog breeds have relatively similar numbers of neurons, but only some breeds, like border collies, are seen as smart, goes AGAINST the theory that neuron number is a good indicator of intelligence.
I don’t really have a dog in this fight (to make a pun), but I don’t accept the argument that dogs are smarter than cats simply because they have more neurons. Trainability, of course, is based on the fact that dogs evolved from social pack animals that had a hierarchy.
Even with a normal definition of intelligence such as capacity for learning or reasoning it is likely a waste of time to answer this one. Even attempting to measure within one species is generally based on a bad definition of what smart is. Is it the score on a test or how many books you have read. If we put the average modern man or woman in a cave environment, with stone age equipment, how would they perform next to the real thing. If you went into the woods and attempted to survive, how would you compare to the coyote.
On this issue I sometimes think of my grandfather who lived during the first 80 years of the 20th century. He left school at the 8th grade level because work and eating were a necessity. Yet he became a first class mechanic and aviator and was self employed most all of his life. He fixed airplanes as well as cars and tractors. He built the houses he lived in, doing all the work himself. You will find it very hard to find people this smart today and I am not even close to the things he could do.
“…like, perhaps, olfaction.”
Sycophancy. I think that’s how most dog neurons are wasted.
Neurons don’t come for free. They’re metabolically expensive. If an animal has an excess of neurons for it’s size compared to what’s expected, there’s probably a good adaptive reason for that. A hypothesis I like, possibly influenced by my fondness for dogs, is that sociality promotes neural density. Cats are far less social than dogs, so they wouldn’t need all that wetware for socially important things like a theory of mind.
Animals are all geniuses at doing what they have evolved to do. Dogs have been artificially selected to do things we tell them to do. Cats have not been tinkered with, and for thousands of years mainly hung out in barns keeping rodents away from grain.
Also, DJT has the same number of neurons as Stephen Hawking.
Case closed.
We had a Lab who would pick up the stick by the end in this situation, so some are clearly smarter than others. He was extremely smart – I’ve never come across a smarter animal.
We also had some very smart cats. We’ve had several that ride in the car. Mum had a kitten not long ago that would ride in the car to my home, jump out of the car when it got to my home, run up the path to my front door, and once inside go to where I always put fish out for it.
I changed the location once, and he was very confused until I called him to the new location. He went straight to the new location the next time, and when there was no fish, went back to the old location on his own.
So you were that fly on the wall in my classroom this week when my boys (ages 10-13) began, out of the blue, arguing this same thing. All are farm boys and hunters; all own both. They nearly came to blows but we managed to regain civility and had a lot of laughs. For myself: it’s dogs hands-down. I had only had cats my entire life until four years ago when I unexpectedly fell in love with Lucy the Yellow Lab and brought her home. Life has never been the same. Lucy brings the cats in at night, oversees their activities, and tattles whenever they are naughty. She’ll even eat their unwanted kills and not leave them around to rot. Life is good.
I’ve heard of Suzana Herculano-Houzel before. I’ve always wondered what the rest of the scientific community thought of this TED talk of hers about the method she devised to count neurons, and why humans are smarter than other apes.