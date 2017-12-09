A compendium of atomic bomb explosions

Here’s a compilation of various tests of atomic bombs, which I’ve put up just because they’re mesmerizing, and because this is one of the things that we have to worry about with North Korea.  It’s also amazing—and terrifying—that the human brain is able to devise something like this out of substances in the earth’s crust.

20 Comments

  1. mfdempsey1946
    Posted December 9, 2017 at 2:37 pm | Permalink

    If every human being — especially those with direct governmental, military, and financial power — were to watch and ponder this video, it would surely change humanity’s individual and collective mindsets.

    Wouldn’t it?

    As Pontius Pilate tells Jesus Christ in “The Last Temptation of Christ” (the words piercingly underplayed by none other than David Bowie): “No, probably not.”

    Reply
    • ploubere
      Posted December 9, 2017 at 2:47 pm | Permalink

      I don’t see how mankind will ever develop the collective will to ban these weapons.

      Reply
    • Randall Schenck
      Posted December 9, 2017 at 3:38 pm | Permalink

      Trump knows all about it. He learned it from an uncle who told him about nuclear weapons years ago. But, aside from the Trump factor the bombs, by their very nature will probably never be used. Of course I did not think we would be starting wars either so what do I know.

      Reply
  2. ploubere
    Posted December 9, 2017 at 2:51 pm | Permalink

    It’s not a matter of if, but when one of these bombs will go off either accidentally or intentionally. And then whether that will trigger nuclear annihilation of mankind.

    Command and Control, by Eric Schlosser, is a great history of the development and deployment of nuclear weapons, and of all the near accidents to date. We have skirted fate so far.

    Reply
    • mikeyc
      Posted December 9, 2017 at 2:53 pm | Permalink

      They’ve already gone off intentionally. Twice.

      Reply
      • mikeyc
        Posted December 9, 2017 at 2:59 pm | Permalink

        Sorry if that sounded…snarky. I know what you meant.

        However, I was wondering if anyone know what are the series of rocket contrails (?) near the blasts in the early bomb videos? Test equipment launched above the blasts?

        Reply
        • Randall Schenck
          Posted December 9, 2017 at 3:33 pm | Permalink

          Do not know what that is. Shows up right after the blast. Maybe caused by the heat of the desert?

          Reply
        • a-non
          Posted December 9, 2017 at 3:40 pm | Permalink

          Not an expert, but I think they usually launched a string of rockets just to put some smoke at known positions in the sky. Then for instance the blast in wave would be made visible on film.

          Reply
        • Michael Fisher
          Posted December 9, 2017 at 4:05 pm | Permalink

          As a-non says it’s rocket contrails. The rockets are on pads evenly spaced in a straight line radial to ground zero. The rockets launch vertically simultaneously & from the movie of the contrail distortions one can assess the speed & strength of the shock wave at different heights. They use big rockets – tall as a house.

          Reply
  3. Mark R.
    Posted December 9, 2017 at 2:55 pm | Permalink

    “Now I am become Death, destroyer of worlds.”

    Indeed.

    Reply
  4. Miss Ironfist
    Posted December 9, 2017 at 3:11 pm | Permalink

    Indeed mesmerising. And thought-provoking and terrifying.

    Reply
  5. Jeremy Tarone
    Posted December 9, 2017 at 3:24 pm | Permalink

    If you like the above video watch:
    Trinity & Beyond
    the Atomic Bomb Movie

    Reply
  6. Ken Kukec
    Posted December 9, 2017 at 3:34 pm | Permalink

    How I Stopped Worrying and Learned to Love the Bomb.

    Nice mystery-theater-style soundtrack.

    Reply
  7. Charleen D. Adams
    Posted December 9, 2017 at 3:43 pm | Permalink

    Terrifying.

    I wonder if similar compilations of hydrogen bombs exist.

    Reply
  8. Historian
    Posted December 9, 2017 at 4:26 pm | Permalink

    Jeffrey Lewis in The Washington Post presents a scenario of how a nuclear war with North Korea could play out. It is not a pretty picture.

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/this-is-how-nuclear-war-with-north-korea-would-unfold/2017/12/08/4e298a28-db07-11e7-a841-2066faf731ef_story.html?hpid=hp_hp-cards_hp-posteverything%3Ahomepage%2Fcard&utm_term=.50193f1340ac

    Reply
    • ploubere
      Posted December 9, 2017 at 5:04 pm | Permalink

      Yeah, that’s a pretty likely and horrifying outcome.

      Reply
  9. ealloc
    Posted December 9, 2017 at 5:08 pm | Permalink

    Dan Ellsberg’s new book about how fragile and volatile US nuclear war plans are, and how a nuclear war might actually play out, just came out this week. He was one of the US’s top nuclear strategists, working for Robert McNamara, so he has lots of insider’s knowledge. Dr Strangelove was less fictional than you think!

    There are fascinating aspects to his story. The Pentagon Papers were only a smaller (and in his opinion less important) part of the top-secret papers he planned to release, but he lost the rest in a hurricaine.

    He gives a preview in this recent interview:

    Reply
  10. Randy Eady
    Posted December 9, 2017 at 5:10 pm | Permalink

    Reminds me of the cautionary conclusion of: http://www.aljazeera.com/programmes/specialseries/2017/11/coming-war-china-171128124059730.html

    Reply

