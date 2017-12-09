A compendium of atomic bomb explosions

Here’s a compilation of various tests of atomic bombs, which I’ve put up just because they’re mesmerizing, and because this is one of the things that we have to worry about with North Korea. It’s also amazing—and terrifying—that the human brain is able to devise something like this out of substances in the earth’s crust.
If every human being — especially those with direct governmental, military, and financial power — were to watch and ponder this video, it would surely change humanity’s individual and collective mindsets.
Wouldn’t it?
As Pontius Pilate tells Jesus Christ in “The Last Temptation of Christ” (the words piercingly underplayed by none other than David Bowie): “No, probably not.”
I don’t see how mankind will ever develop the collective will to ban these weapons.
Trump knows all about it. He learned it from an uncle who told him about nuclear weapons years ago. But, aside from the Trump factor the bombs, by their very nature will probably never be used. Of course I did not think we would be starting wars either so what do I know.
It’s not a matter of if, but when one of these bombs will go off either accidentally or intentionally. And then whether that will trigger nuclear annihilation of mankind.
Command and Control, by Eric Schlosser, is a great history of the development and deployment of nuclear weapons, and of all the near accidents to date. We have skirted fate so far.
They’ve already gone off intentionally. Twice.
Sorry if that sounded…snarky. I know what you meant.
However, I was wondering if anyone know what are the series of rocket contrails (?) near the blasts in the early bomb videos? Test equipment launched above the blasts?
Do not know what that is. Shows up right after the blast. Maybe caused by the heat of the desert?
Not an expert, but I think they usually launched a string of rockets just to put some smoke at known positions in the sky. Then for instance the blast in wave would be made visible on film.
As a-non says it’s rocket contrails. The rockets are on pads evenly spaced in a straight line radial to ground zero. The rockets launch vertically simultaneously & from the movie of the contrail distortions one can assess the speed & strength of the shock wave at different heights. They use big rockets – tall as a house.
“Now I am become Death, destroyer of worlds.”
Indeed.
Indeed mesmerising. And thought-provoking and terrifying.
If you like the above video watch:
Trinity & Beyond
the Atomic Bomb Movie
How I Stopped Worrying and Learned to Love the Bomb.
Nice mystery-theater-style soundtrack.
Terrifying.
I wonder if similar compilations of hydrogen bombs exist.
Try here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NmarJ7ywxaU
Thanks. So many from the 1950s and 60s. Lucky we didn’t wipe ourselves out then.
Jeffrey Lewis in The Washington Post presents a scenario of how a nuclear war with North Korea could play out. It is not a pretty picture.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/this-is-how-nuclear-war-with-north-korea-would-unfold/2017/12/08/4e298a28-db07-11e7-a841-2066faf731ef_story.html?hpid=hp_hp-cards_hp-posteverything%3Ahomepage%2Fcard&utm_term=.50193f1340ac
Yeah, that’s a pretty likely and horrifying outcome.
Dan Ellsberg’s new book about how fragile and volatile US nuclear war plans are, and how a nuclear war might actually play out, just came out this week. He was one of the US’s top nuclear strategists, working for Robert McNamara, so he has lots of insider’s knowledge. Dr Strangelove was less fictional than you think!
There are fascinating aspects to his story. The Pentagon Papers were only a smaller (and in his opinion less important) part of the top-secret papers he planned to release, but he lost the rest in a hurricaine.
He gives a preview in this recent interview:
Reminds me of the cautionary conclusion of: http://www.aljazeera.com/programmes/specialseries/2017/11/coming-war-china-171128124059730.html