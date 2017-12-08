Zinnia Jones: The dangers of Regressivism

Zinnia Jones is a transgender woman who nominally posts at The Orbit, a series of blogs that were once part of Freethought Blogs but separated from that site for reasons that were never explicit. I rarely read her site, and rarely look at The Orbit itself because postings at the 22 constituent blogs are rare; in fact, Zinnia’s last post was December 2 of last year, and here are the dates of the last posts from some other people whose sites I’d sometimes read when they were at Freethought Blogs:
Dana Hunter: May 18, 2017
Alex Gabriel: January 3, 2017
Aoife O’Riordan: January 22, 2017
Greta Christina: December 6 of this year, but last post before that was on September 27, 2017
Ashley Miller: May 3, 2016
Heina Dadabhoy: December 31, 2016
Jason Thibeault: September 17, 2016
Of the remaining 15 sites, eleven haven’t had a post since October of this year. It’s clear that The Orbit is dying a slow death, and probably for the same reason that the Atheism Plus site went under: off-putting authoritarianism and, in the case of Atheism Plus, horrible internecine squabbles over completely trivial matters.
Zinnia Jones, however, seems to be on Twitter almost constantly (I don’t look at many people’s accounts, but just checked), and one of her tweets from this year demonstrates in a nutshell the reason why The Orbit has put so many people off. It’s from July, and seems to have been removed, but was saved (nothing disappears for good on the Internet):
The tweet:
But of course it’s clear that ISIS in Syria and Iraq does indeed throw gay people off of buildings to their deaths. Here’s a CNN video documenting it (some of the images might be disturbing). You can find videos rather than still pictures elsewhere on the Internet, but I’ll let you suss them out yourself.
Why did Jones say that these are “suicide photos”? It’s clear: she’s trying to defend Islam from the charge of homophobia, a regular pasttime of Regressive Leftists. But the accusation won’t stand, and Ngo attributes it to “intersectionality”:
The principle of intersectionality—that people can be oppressed on the basis of several different characteristics (e.g., ethnicity and religion)—is not problematic, but what it’s done is foster each group’s defense of all the others. So, for example—as in this case—Muslims, who occupy one “axis”, must be defended by a transgender woman against any of the religion’s own oppressions. In the end, intersectionality seems to poison everything, as every “oppressed” group becomes immune to all charges of racism or bigotry, which become solely the purview of heterosexual white men. And what that does is erode basic principles of liberalism.
Let me assure you that Zinnia Jones wouldn’t last a day under ISIS, or, as a blogger, in several Middle Eastern countries.
h/t: Grania
Great jumping jesus, how can anyone be so blind?
As PCCE noted, the Tweet seems to have been deleted which makes me wonder whether or not this is truly legit. If so, staggering.
Oh. I missed that. Perhaps Jones is the victim of a hacker.
Nope. I very much doubt it. Zinnia has a history of tweeting shite like this.
Sad. I do believe, on this evidence alone, that she is mentally ill. How else could reality be so hideously distorted?
” When the person who posted that rightfully came back at them with the point that they were being thrown off, she then followed up by saying that the people doing the throwing are trying to stop them from jumping.”
https://lucien0maverick.wordpress.com/2017/07/02/the-fall-of-zinnia-jones/
Link is broken for me.
Actually, no, it was blocked by my mobile provider. It’s not really broken.
It details some more of this kind of apologist bullshit from ZJ, including doxxing.
“Suicide videos”????
They are videos of gay people being MURDERED.
Zinnia stems from the FreeThoughtBlogs network, a heaving stink of scumbags and bullies, who like to hide behind SocJus language to convince people their targets are “harassers”, and people like Zinnia are the victims. It is always the other way round.
Recently, I’ve seen a number of insane “hot takes” from Zinnia on Twitter (second only to Peter “Humanisticus” Ferguson). Zinnia is a nasty POS, a Soc Jus regressive, and a bully.
@Intersectionality: There’s a naming problem with these people. They put most effort into avoiding detection: there are safe spaces where they gestate, and once out in the wild they disguise themselves as Left or Liberal despite that their ideology is radically different from what was usually understood by such terms. They cannot be left, because they completely ignore economics, and capitalism and downplay it in favour of The Patriarchy. They aren’t liberals, for they have a disdain for personal choice and freedom of expressions.
They aren’t actual intersectional either, in the way once proposed by Crenshaw. Their intersectionality simply is the radically manichean world of oppressors and oppressed, where intersectionality is simply the name given to the rationale why women and Muslims need to team up against the White Male Oppressor.
Zinnia Jones, the Orbit and Freethought Blogs are internet famous centres of this belief system.
She has recently been gloating about the suicide of a porn star who was harassed for refusing to have sex with a male porn star who did gay movies. Apparently you don’t get to pick and choose who to have sex with now. If only there was a term for cultures that condone coerced sex.
A few months ago, she was demanding that straight men force themselves to have sex with transwomen.
If they resisted, they were transphobic and homophobic, or something.
Zinnia, like all regressive SocJus nutbars, likes to dictate people’s sexual preferences.
If you won’t have sex with a transwoman, you are a bigot:
That’s the most stomach turning thing I have seen in months.
The timing of the launching of The Orbit was shortly after the ousting of Ophelia Benson, which was a very divisive topic. Virtually everyone who left were those in favor of removing her from FtB and were visibly upset that even though she did get the boot, it was a slow process and several, including Myers, had attempted to defend her.
I haven’t the time or the stomach (based on the reports here) to bother going to The Orbit. Never been there and I ain’t going now. But I do remember FtB. Haven’t been there in a long time. Not since…I can’t remember who it was but one of their members was ejected for plagiarizing. That wasn’t Benson was it? I don’t recall. ISTM she was attacked for something to do with trans people but maybe it was her that was caught out lifting other’s words?
Anyway, around then I realized what a sewer it was. It took me awhile, I’m sorry to say and though I was a very infrequent visitor (and never a commentator there) that was the last straw. What nonsense.
So many wasted pixels.
The plagiarist went by the name “Avicenna Last.” Benson was ejected for refusing to answer the question “Are transwomen women?” as it was determined this made her a TERF.
Fun fact: More women have been ejected from FtB than men.
THAT’S RIGHT! Thanks. My memory is getting unreliable.
Benson was kicked out for asking the question “are trans women really women”. That was the end of her. Nobody bothered to read and understand the arguments as to why the answer might be no, they simply ripped into her.
As some people discuss in the linked tweet, it’s very probable that Zinnia is trolling and not sincerely trying to argue the inarguable.
Which is no defense at all of course. It’s a horrible, beyond tasteless “joke,” and definitely makes her look far, far worse than whatever bigots she’s attempting to mock.
Seems not. Follow the link I gave above.
I slightly disagree with the notion that he/she/it would not last long in ISIS or whatever. Useful idiots are always handy and are handy propaganda tools.
‘It’s clear that The Orbit is dying a slow death’
I have to disagree with this, given that dying is contingent on being alive in the first place.