The Mueller Sanction

I don’t know who made this video, or how they got it to look so realistic, but it’s pretty cool. The Trump investigation as a James Bond story!

16 Comments

  1. Torbjörn Larsson
    [Mueller flips over a tax return: The Fool.]

    Pelosi: You have found your precedent.

  2. Linda K
    Perhaps this is creator:

    • Linda K
      Well, I wanted just the link to YouTube to show up, but info can still be found on the video.

  3. mdeschane
    Computer graphics is that sophisticated now. Makes you wonder what fake news is coming up, or is already here.

  4. JackbeThimble
    Can’t watch the video but from the title I’d say less a bond movie than a Robert Ludlum novel.

  5. Randall Schenck
    And now the Trump puppets in congress along with the Trump channel (that’s Fox) are all singing that discredit Mueller song. An indication that Mueller is getting very close to providing the facts, the evidence to bring this moron down. The simple fact that these pathetic people are doing this should be an outrage to the people. Can they no longer tell the difference between garbage and good?

    • Ken Kukec
      It’s ridiculous. Mueller is a life-long Republican, fer chrissake. They’re clutching at straws, and they’re doing it cynically, in the utmost bad faith.

      Nevertheless, we’re headed for a constitutional crisis, the likes of which the nation hasn’t seen since Fort Sumter.

  6. rickflick
    This is probably done with motion tracking software. The technology has been around for quite a long time and is available in many editors. There’s freeware too.

  7. claudia baker
    “Comey is my homey” on the brick wall. lol

    • mdeschane
      And the “Lock her up” sign on the gate and Trump’s Russianesque tie.

      I was expecting Obama and Hillary as well, but I haven’t found them yet.

    • JohnnieCanuck
      Right above that in red is OH LORDY, a quote from Comey’s public testimony.

      I also note the stylized WP logo dangling from the mirror of Flynn’s intervening cop car and that the K. Conway lettering is out of focus to match the rest of the nameplate. Also those are the colours of the Russian flag on Trump’s tie. Pity it couldn’t have been made long enough to cover his crotch.

      Quite the tour de force.

      • claudia baker
        What does the WP mean?

        • Jake Sevins
          Washington Post

  8. Sylvia
    Oh, how I wish this were true! My dream ending to this mess.

    • Douglas E
      Time for wishin’ is over – time for action, which includes donating to some of the groups who are fighting the orange draft dodger and his minions.

