Should a Christian baker be able to refuse to bake a cake for a gay wedding?

In 2012, a Christian baker and self-proclaimed “cake artist” in Colorado, Jack Phillips, decided he wasn’t going to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple, Charlie Craig and David Mullins, because the request violated his religious beliefs. The couple sued for violation of the state’s anti-discrimination lawsuit, and won. The case was appealed, and now it’s been argued at the Supreme Court, as it has never been decided whether the Civil Rights Act of 1964, prohibiting discrimination on the basis of religion, color, sex, or national origin, also applies to sexual orientation. Phillips claims that, at least in this case, his First Amendment rights were being violated: that he should be able “to use his artistic talents to promote only messages that align with his religious beliefs.” The court will probably rule in a few months.
Remember, while it may be illegal to not make a cake requested by a gay customer or a Jewish customer, this case is about baking a wedding cake for a gay marriage, which could be construed as discrimination not against a person, but an act that violates the baker’s religion, so there are First Amendment considerations here.
Nevertheless, my own view is that the gay couple should prevail, for one could use one’s religion to discriminate against other things that seem wrong, like a Christian baker choosing not to make a Bar Mitzvah cake for a Jewish family, which comes close to discriminating against religion itself. (Remember, again, this is discrimination not against sexual orientation, but against an act that violates one’s religious beliefs.). Further, it gives weight to acts like Catholic doctors refusing to perform abortions when the pregnancy is due to rape or incest since such an act violates the doctor’s religion. While I believe that’s illegal in the U.S. (I’m not sure), but it’s still legal in Ireland, where abortion can be performed only to save the life of the mother. Given our new Supreme Court, all kinds of acts that seem discriminatory or dangerous could be approved because they privilege one’s religious belief over secular notions of equality. (I still, of course, believe that religious beliefs should be accommodated in public when they are not overly onerous to society.)
Andrew Sullivan is also conflicted (he’s a Catholic but also gay), but comes down on the side of the baker. In New York Magazine, he writes this:
Which is why I think it was a prudential mistake to sue the baker. Live and let live would have been a far better response. The baker’s religious convictions are not trivial or obviously in bad faith, which means to say he is not just suddenly citing them solely when it comes to catering to gays. His fundamentalism makes him refuse to make even Halloween cakes, for Pete’s sake. More to the point, he has said he would provide any form of custom-designed cakes for gay couples — a birthday cake, for example — except for one designed for a specific celebration that he has religious objections to. And those religious convictions cannot be dismissed as arbitrary (even if you find them absurd). Opposition to same-sex marriage has been an uncontested pillar of every major world religion for aeons.
And so, if there are alternative solutions, like finding another baker, why force the point? Why take up arms to coerce someone when you can easily let him be — and still celebrate your wedding? That is particularly the case when much of the argument for marriage equality was that it would not force anyone outside that marriage to approve or disapprove of it. One reason we won that debate is because many straight people simply said to themselves, “How does someone else’s marriage affect me?” and decided on those grounds to support or acquiesce to such a deep social change. It seems grotesquely disingenuous now for the marriage-equality movement to bait and switch on that core “live and let live” argument. And it seems deeply insensitive and intolerant to force the clear losers in a culture war into not just defeat but personal humiliation.
Nonetheless, here we are. And it is a hard case constitutionally. It pits religious and artistic freedom against civil equality and nondiscrimination. Anyone on either side who claims this is an easy call are fanatics of one kind or other. I’m deeply conflicted. I worry that a decision that endorses religious freedom could effectively nullify a large swathe of antidiscrimination legislation — and have a feeling that Scalia, for example, would have backed the gays in this case on those grounds alone. Equally, I worry that a ruling that backs the right of the state to coerce someone into doing something that violates their religious conscience will also have terrible consequences. A law that controls an individual’s conscience violates a core liberal idea. It smacks of authoritarianism and of a contempt for religious faith. It feels downright anti-American to me.
I sympathize with Sullivan, and feel a bit conflicted as well, as we have two “rights” competing with each other, but in the end I think the “freedom of speech” defense is weaker than the anti-discrimination principles that underlie our society.
The Supreme Court, which recently heard arguments on the case, seemed from their questions to be divided—largely along ideological lines. The case isn’t completely straightforward because baker considers himself an artist who can choose for whom to practice his art, and he has a First Amendment (constitutional) defense for his actions. Justice Anthony Kennedy may again be the swing vote.
So let's take two polls here: one on how you feel and the other on how you think the Supreme Court (which has a conservative majority) will rule.

Since the Baker wants “to use his artistic talents to promote only messages that align with his religious beliefs.” I wonder if he has a vetting method he can demonstrate that he uses for ALL of the requests he receives. Somehow, I doubt it.
I would not trust them. They may spit in the batter.
Might as well let the “sandwich artist” at the lunch counter refuse to serve black folks if this decision goes for the baker.
It’s already illegal to discriminate on the basis of race, even if that violates some religious belief.
“It’s already illegal to discriminate on the basis of race, even if that violates some religious belief.”
Illegal under statutes, but the constitution is above all statutes. Thus, if the Supremes want, they could easily apply a pro-baker ruling here to racial bigots who own stores.
Not that I think it likely, but the exact same logical principles would apply. If one can discriminate against gays due to religion, why not blacks?
Equal Protection Clause of the 14 Amendment, not “statutes “. And this clause should cover gay wedding cakes too. We will see if the Supremes agree.
“Equal Protection Clause of the 14 Amendment”
Yes, as interpreted by…drum roll please… the US Supreme Court!
The current court is of course not stopped from upending their 14th Amendment jurisprudence merely because a prior court ruled on it.
I predict dire consequences for these “Christians” resulting from their insistence on their religious “rights.” The Muslim ganders are going to cite the Christian geese’s arguments, much to the dismay of the latter.
We in the UK have already had this kind of thing with B&B owners turning gay couples away, catholic adoption agencies doing same, as well as bakers refusing to bake cake. Generally they cite religious freedom under the human rights act and all failed, AFAIK.
Remember, though, this is a specific cake for an ACT that violates the baker’s religion.
I shall have to listen to BBC R4’s program on The ‘Gay cake” affair. It would appear that this one had bigger ramifications than made it to the news in England with similar considerations of two right in conflict:
“It began last year when Ashers Baking Company in Belfast refused to make a cake bearing the legend ‘Support Gay Marriage.’ The firm defended their decision, stating the message on the cake was contrary to their Christian beliefs. The Northern Ireland Equality Commission responded by supporting an anti-discrimination case against the bakery. At the Stormont Assembly, a draft Private Member’s Bill proposed a ‘Conscience Clause’ that would allow the refusal of goods and services on the grounds of strongly held religious beliefs. Opposition took to the streets of Belfast led mainly by gay activists and Sinn Féin.”
I still can’t remember any of them winning their point.
For me this is little more than a rehash of old
Jim Crow laws, after all, why should a restaurant be forced to serve black people when there are black restaurants that will? Is that not essentially the same argument as the gay men should go to another baker that wants to bake their cake? Any arguments against this have thus far failed to impress me.
This disgusts me. It’s laissez-faire bigotry to me. I assume you consider the Equal Protection Clause just so much ridiculous BS across the board.
I have a better idea. We should protect gays from marriage. Next to religion, marriage is the next most useless institution.
It comes down to whether a custom service like baking wedding cakes is participatory or not. A photographer has the right of refusal, but someone who sells bulk supplies like paper plates does not. I think it is very likely the court will rule that it is participatory.
The baker said that they may buy any cake already made, but he refused to use his artistic talent to specifically design a cake for gay weddings. His claim then, is that this action is participatory.
Oh. I must have missed this bit. I may reconsider my “no”.
I don’t see it as that hard, and don’t see it as about “religious and artistic freedom”.
If one is operating as a business, offering a public service, then one should abide by non-discrimination standards when doing so.
That’s very different from the freedoms of speech and religion that pertain to you as a person, not to your public-service business.
If someone were a street artist, offering to draw anyone’s portrait for $20, they should still paint a portrait of a person complete with crucifix, or complete with pentogram.
And that’s very different from an artist right to choose to draw, if they are *not* offering a “draw anyone’s portrait” service.
I think the baker is ignorant to discriminate against gays, but there is a principle here that needs to be considered. And it has to do with whether a wedding cake is a creative expression. That may sound silly, but it is a hand-crafted item laden with symbology and meaning.
So I’d say that it would be discriminatory for the baker to refuse to sell a generic loaf of bread to gays, but it would also be unconstitutional to force him to create a unique object that expresses ideas he’s opposed to.
The cake is not a “gay wedding” cake, it’s just a “wedding” cake. The baker need not write pro-gay messages on it (which would be actual speech).
I may be wrong, but I thought the issue was the message on the cake, not the cake itself.
You are wrong. It was refusal to bake a cake period.
If you have a business open to the public you should be prohibited from refusing the regular service or product provided to any member of the public who so requests it. If, however, the customer is requesting a product or service not ordinarily offered to the public, the business is under no obligation to provide it, and may refuse to do so on religious (or other) grounds.
In this case, the baker offers wedding cakes, and his bakery enjoys the advantages provided by society to businesses of public accommodation. The baker can damn well bake a wedding cake for the gay couple.
I think so, too.
This is a fine example of how religion affects everyone and why it is silly to say that “as long no one tries to ram it down my throat I have no problem with any religion.”
It gets rammed down everyone’s throat indirectly.
This is difficult for me. I don’t think private citizens should be legally forced to provide a service to anyone. That doesn’t mean you should be free from consequence or opprobrium.
Worse, if the baker wins on religious grounds, where do you place the limit on religious freedom. After all, religions are made up and you can claim anything as a religious belief.
I’m sympathetic to Sullivan’s argument. The state should step in if the market doesn’t solve the problem. This just isn’t the same as Jim Crow or widespread denial of public accommodation. I suspect that there are more bakers willing to bake/decorate the cake than there are who’d refuse. Forcing religious bakers to do so seems unnecessary and a bit retaliatory.
This is a good point: we should use the big hammer when there’s a real & widespread problem, but only then.
If I understand right, though, the law doesn’t look at things that way, they want a black-and-white “is X legal” answer. I wonder though whether anti-discrimination wouldn’t be better handled more like anti-monopoly laws.
I see no difference between this and a Jewish deli owner refusing to make ham sandwiches. Or how about a book store owner who doesn’t sell Bibles, or Korans?
There is not constitutional right to a wedding cake. It’s simply a product that someone chooses not to sell. In many cases it’s NOT that a gay person was refused service because that person asked for a pie or donuts, they WOULD be served. It’s a case of the owner not wanting to take part in something they personally consider immoral.
There is a need for allowances for conscience in terms of morality and other issues and I don’t agree that the government’s belief of what is moral or not should necessarily override the individual. Conscience is personal. I don’t want my conscience trampled, I have no desire to trample someone else’s.
Part of the problem as developed is that a legal concept that made some sense in it’s original setting makes less sense the farther you get from that situation. Twisting gay relationships into the same mold as differences of race is really a matter of false equivalence.
BTW, I was on the ‘other end’ of a case like this, when looking at a wedding venue. One owner did not want to have an atheist wedding. As far as I am concerned, that is his conscientious right–we just went somewhere else–just like gay people can do.
This whole thing strikes me has hideously spiteful.
“I see no difference between this and a Jewish deli owner refusing to make ham sandwiches. Or how about a book store owner who doesn’t sell Bibles, or Korans?”
The difference is easy to see. This is more like the jewish deli having ham sandwiches on the menu, but refusing to sell them to Christians. Or it is more like the book store having bibles in stock, but refusing to sell them to muslims.
It would be fine if they didn’t offer any wedding cakes at all. A business can decide what products and services it wants to sell, so a deli can decide whether to offer bacon or not.
But, if a product is offered to the public, then it should be offered on a non-discriminatory, service-to-all basis.
It’s a tough one, I agree. It smacks of the lunch counter fights in the Civil Rights movement, but that was addressing widespread systematic racism. These nasty christian bakers are few and far between -in most places.
The suit will force the SCOTUS to uphold blatant discrimination (they will vote in favor of the baker – you heard it here).
In the end I feel the religious should NOT get special treatment for anything that is not accorded to the non-religious, so personally I’d be on the losing side of the upcoming SCOTUS decision and voted no.
A. If the Baker wants to be in business, he/she needs to sell to everyone. Anything else is discrimination.
B. The artistic argument is bogus. Otherwise any artist could then claim that he/she is not going to sell the result of his/her art to someone that may put it in a place they don’t like (a gay wedding, church, mosque, satanic temple, etc.) Again, this is discrimination.
Freedom of religion stops when it interferes with rights of others. They can do whatever silly dogma they want with their own group.
Speech does not interfere with rights of others because others are free to counter with their own speech.
I forget where this is from, but two helpful easier questions are:
* should a chair rental company be allowed to refuse to cater to gay weddings?
* should a poet be allowed to refuse a commission celebrating a gay wedding?
I believe the law is pretty clear about the answers being “no” and “yes”. Then the entity of the case is where along the line between chairs and poems does the cake sit? Somewhere there’s a transition point.
I thought I remembered that the cake in question was going to have a message on it. To my mind words (or other clear symbols) might be a reasonable place to draw the line.
Religion can be, and has been, used to justify all manner of discrimination. There’s no limit to how it can be bent towards those ends. It, therefore, should carry zero weight as legal justification.
If a baker can justify this, then can a gas station
ownerartist can decline to sell gas, too. No?
Should a gay baker be able to refuse to bake a cake for a Christian wedding?
Oh wait a minute, a Christian wouldn’t have a gay bake a cake, fix a car, cut his etc. for fear of catching the disease.
I am ever-so-slightly inclined to say let the baker refuse to make the cake provided he states clearly in ALL his marketing/advertising that he will not make a custom cake for a gay marriage.
IMHO there is one critical element missing in the background story: Is the baker self-employed (running his own bakery/shop) or is he working as an employee in a bakery? In the first case I don’t see how he can in any way be forced to serve *any* customer.
It makes no difference if he owns the place or just works there. The law prohibits discriminating on the basis of race, gender, sexual orientation.
This dispute is not whether it is illegal to discriminate, it is whether religion provides you a get out of jail free card. When you violate the law.
I voted no and no. Probably wishful thinking. When religious belief gets in the way of civil rights or other laws for that matter, religion should always take a back seat. Just like the Hobby Lobby disaster, religion should always yield to decided laws and individual rights. As we saw many years ago anyone can sit at the counter and if you are a baker you bake cakes. If you want to be able to determine who you bake cakes for then you are discriminating. If you are a barber do you get to decide who’s hair you cut? If you get to discriminate based on religion then we need a constitutional amendment.
Only some forms of discrimination are illegal. You can’t do it on the basis of race, or gender, etc. But it is not illegal to refuse to serve people on the basis of (for example) clothing styles, excessive body odor, or kind of car they own.
I would never sell a cake to someone who drives a Hummer H2.
Anyone coming down on the side of the baker, arguing that “he could have avoided the problem by …” is missing the point. He wanted the problem and he wants the state to enforce his prejudice. I have a simple solution. If you run a secular business, you play by secular rules. No special rules, no special dispensations. If you want to run a religious organization, then run a religious organization, but with no help from the government. But cake baking is not a religious practice, it is a fucking bakery. If you do not want to play by the rules, take up another business. But if they were to open a welding or auto repair shop, they would still have gay customers.
And who the fuck looks at a wedding cake and considers it an endorsement of the bride and grooms actions? I call this the Kim Davies disease. She had a job certifying the the state and local laws were complied with in issuance of certain licenses, including marriage licenses. She inserted her nose into the state’s business by claiming to not approve of certain licenses being given out, which certainly was not part of her job description. She is currently running for political office and I hope she wins and then can sit down with her constiuents to listen to their whining like the assholes they are.
My take is that it’s none of the baker’s damn business what happens to the cake after the money has changed hands.
Suppose a straight(-looking) couple comes in to buy a wedding cake. Does the baker ask to see the marriage license, or follow up to make sure the cake is actually used in a Church-sanctioned male-and-female marriage ceremony? Of course not. Once the cake leaves the store, the customers are free to use it however they please, including as a prop in some role-playing bondage fantasy if that’s what floats their boat.
Saying that the baker has a right to decide how the cake is used is like saying the pharmacist has veto power over what kind of sex you can have with the condoms he sells you. I just don’t buy it.
I think the baker wins his case. He’s not refusing, as some have claimed, to sell them a wedding cake. They could have bought any of the pre-made cakes in his store, but he didn’t want to participate in the wedding by specifically designing a cake for this type of wedding. As someone stated above, the Court has used participation in past rulings.
My feelings are congruent with yours, Jerry.
I have quite mixed feelings about it, as you seem to and also Andrew Sullivan. Because, as you note, it’s a confrontation between two legitimate (at least classes of) rights.
But, like you, I think the non-discrimination in public accommodations must rule in this case.
I have customers. It makes me queasy to think someone could legally force me to create a musical instrument for them.
I’ve never run into such a situation. I have avoided working for some specific potential customers. I have done it by telling them that I do not have capacity to make their instrument (“we’re all full up!”). This is a lie; and I don’t like that; but it is the no-argument way to deflect someone*.
I have never turned someone away for their: Race, religion (many of my customers want their instruments to play in church!), class, color, sexual orientation, etc.
The only ones I’ve turned away have been ones that clearly were going to be monumental pains in the tuchus or have tried to tell me how to do my work (ummm, aren’t you hiring me because I’m the one that actually knows how to to do this?!)
(* I learned this from a colleague who also owned and operated a B&B. Only once did he turn a potential customer away by saying he and his family were on vacation that week. After that, it was always: Sorry, booked!)