Joe Dickinson sent photos from a group beloved of Professor Ceiling cat: DUCKS! His notes are indented:

Prompted by the “aesthetically challenged” Muscovy duck posted on Dec. 6, here are some more ducks ranging from strange to beautiful. First here is a Muscovy duck (Cairina moschata) that has been hanging around Aptos creek for the last few days. Based on the white and red on the face, it is a feral domestic.

My other nomination for petty strange (if not exactly ugly) is the surf scoter (Melanitta perspicillata). To my eye, there is some sexual dimorphism in bill shape as well as color. I’m sure the reader can determine which is the male. The third photo is unusual in that he has come ashore; as the name implies, they typically are seen in the zone where the swell starts to break just off the beach.

Speaking of sexual dimorphism, I find the common merganser (Mergus merganser) unusual, with the female displaying a striking reddish crest. I assumed it was a male when I first saw one.

The common mallard (Anas platyrhynchos) is, of course, a familiar example of sexual dimorphism. I throw this in just because I particularly like the composition.

The male wood duck (Aix sponsa) is certainly unusual but most, I think, would find it attractive. This one is in a small nature preserve in the middle of Santa Cruz (next to the sewage treatment plant). I don’t recall seeing a female.