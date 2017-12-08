Friday: Hili dialogue

We’ve reached Friday again, as it’s December 8, 2017 and National Brownie Day (I had mine earlier this week). One week from today I’ll be flying to India, which I think is a straight 19-hour flight. No business class for me this time; I’ll be sitting in steerage. I hope at least the food is good.

On this day in 1660, as Wikipedia reports, “A woman (either Margaret Hughes or Anne Marshall) appears on an English public stage for the first time, in the role of Desdemona in a production of Shakespeare’s play Othello.” On December 8, 1854, in the document Ineffabilis Deus, Pope Pius IX infallibly proclaimed the doctrine of the Immaculate Conception, which, as you should know, claims that the Virgin Mary was born without Original Sin (a lot of people think it means Jesus was born without original sin). And very few people realize this isn’t in the Bible: it’s just made-up shit turned into Dogma because the Pope is inflammable. On this day in 1922, Northern Ireland separated from the Irish Free State and remained with the UK. On December 8, 1980, John Lennon was murdered by Mark David Chapman in front of Lennon’s hotel in New York City, the Dakota. Chapman remains in prison in New York State and has another parole hearing coming up next year. Finally, on this day 6 years ago, SpaceX became the first company to launch, orbit, and recover a space vehicle after the second launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9.

Notables born on this day include Mary, Queen of Scots (1542), Eli Whitney (1765), Jean Sibelius (1865), Diego Rivera (1886), Lucian Freud (1922, one of the few near-contemporary artists I like), Sammy Davis, Jr. (1925), Jim Morrison (1943), Greg Allman (1947; died this year), Bill Bryson (1951), Ann Coulter (1961) and Skinhead O’Connor (1966; yes, I know it’s Sinéad). Those who ceased to be on December 8 include Thomas De Quincey (1859), Golda Meir (1978), John Lennon (see above), Marty Robbins (1982), and John Glenn (one year ago today). It’s also the 287th birthday of Jan Ingenhousz (1730-1799), the scientist who discovered photosynthesis. Google is celebrating that with a Doodle today:

Here’s Lucian Freud’s painting of his first wife, Kitty Godley—with a kitty!

And photo of Rivera and his wife; you better know who she is!

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili defends her predation:

A: You’ve killed a bird again. Hili: That’s natural. A: Not everything natural is as beautiful as some people think.

Here, you can haz cat tweets from Grania:

And a Tom Nichols tweet with a reply:

Heather Hastie found this tweet from our Official Website Physicist™: those are his and Jennifer’s kittens:

And a guinea pig feast from Matthew. Somebody’s got to eat those odious Brussels sprouts!

