Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Thursday, December 7, 2017. Posting will be a bit light today as I must hie downtown to pick up my cleaned camera (dust gets on the sensor, but it’s cheaper to get it cleaned than to buy a new one). India demands that my camera be in good shape. It’s National Cotton Candy Day (“candy floss” to you Brits); did you know that Tootsie Roll of Canada, Ltd. is the world’s manufacturer of this “food”? Do they sell it pre-made in Canada?

And, of course, it’s National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Beyond the Japanese suprise attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, which got the U.S. into World War II, not much else happened in history on this day. On December 7, 1703, there was what was appropriately known as The Great Storm of 1703, the most violent windstorm ever recorded in southern Great Britain. The winds gusted up to 120 mph and killed 9,000 people. On this day in 1787, Delaware became the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution. In 1922, the Parliament of Northern Ireland voted to remain part of the UK rather than to join with Southern Ireland, now called the Republic of Ireland. Soon there may be a wall between the areas—and the Northern Irish will pay for it! On this day in 1972, the last Apollo moon mission, Apollo 17, was launched. When 18,000 miles (29,000 km) from Earth, the astronauts took the famous photo known as The Blue Marble. This is not the photo Carl Sagan rhapsodized about, but the one below, which is lovely:

Finally, on this day in 1982, Texas executed Charles Brooks, Jr.: the first person in the U.S. to be put to death by lethal injection.

Notables born on this day include biologist Theodor Schwann (1810; he invented the word “metabolism”), Willa Cather (1873), Noam Chomsky (1928; he’s 89 today), Ellen Burstyn (1932), Harry Chapin (1942, died 1981), and Tom Waits (1949). Those who bought the farm on this day include Kirsten Flagstad (1962), Rube Goldberg (1970), Thornton Wilder (1975), Robert Graves (1985) and Jeane Kirkpatrick (2006).

Re Flagstad, Wikipedia says this:

Kirsten Malfrid Flagstad (12 July 1895 – 7 December 1962) was a Norwegian opera singer and a highly regarded Wagnerian soprano. She ranks among the greatest singers of the 20th century, and many opera critics called hers “the voice of the century.” Desmond Shawe-Taylor wrote of her in the New Grove Dictionary of Opera: “No one within living memory surpassed her in sheer beauty and consistency of line and tone.”

Here she is singing Wagner’s great aria “Liebestod” in Covent Garden in 1936 (the orchestra is Fritz Reiner’s London Philharmonic). Sadly, recordings were not as good then, but you get an idea of her voice:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is celebrating the publication of a book by Marcin Kruk, a person who writes for Listy from time to time:

MARCIN’S BOOK Hili: I’m so proud. A: What are you proud of? Hili: We have a new book by one of our authors.

In Polish:

KSIĄŻKA MARCINA Hili: Dumna jestem.

Ja: Z czego?

Hili: Znowu mamy książkę naszego autora.

Here are some tweets found by Matthew. The first shows the the fabled NIGHTJAR, instigator of the eponymous “spot the. . . ” posts. Look at that crypsis!

Look at the teeth on this fish! (Be sure to click to make the skull rotate.)

Few fishes get weirder than this deep-channel electric fish species, where males grow ridiculous teeth in the breeding season to fight each other (Sternarchogiton nattereri) #scanAllFishes #freshweirderfish pic.twitter.com/h7d7KQ3emM — Kory Evans PhD (@Sternarchella) December 5, 2017

Ancient cheese! I wonder if it’s still taste-able.

A fragment of a Scythian decorated leather cheese bag, and remarkably well-preserved lumps of cheese, that are over 2,000 years old. They were found in burial mounds in the high Altai mountains of southern Siberia, where the frozen ground prevented them from deteriorating. pic.twitter.com/D19NZdaQOc — Ticia Verveer (@ticiaverveer) December 6, 2017

And a few from Heather Hastie:

When you've been queueing at the bar for ten minutes and they serve someone who just walked in. pic.twitter.com/0PkcDfHHKN — Paul Bronks (@BoringEnormous) December 4, 2017

There are few groups containing weirder insects than the planthoppers:

The dragon-headed planthopper (Phrictus quinquepartitus) has a complex structure on its head that can only be appreciated from up close. Just in case you felt like nature can no longer surprise us. Photographed in Belize pic.twitter.com/KTihqhOpSm — Gil Wizen (@wizentrop) December 4, 2017

Finally, some kitties:

"Cat settles in for a nap." pic.twitter.com/ZDxozXhASU — Fluff Society (@FluffSociety) December 2, 2017

just look at it go. such strength, such power. pic.twitter.com/nDULMSa16g — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) December 4, 2017