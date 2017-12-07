Robert Sapolsky takes on free will in “Behave”

I wasn’t able to finish Robert Sapolsky’s relatively new book, Behave: The Biology of Humans at Our Best and Worst, for two reasons. First, I found the opening several hundred pages pretty boring. Despite Sapolsky’s valiant attempt to write engagingly—and he can do so in places—the material was a tedious disquisition on hormones, neurons, and other material that seemed too textbook-ish. His attempts to jazz up the text by using popular argot didn’t work for me. But because the book was very popular, I was surprised that I found these parts boring, as others clearly didn’t. I wound up skipping a lot of pages to get to parts that interested me, and I almost never do that. Further, yesterday (second reason) the library recalled the book, so I have to give it back within a few days. I wouldn’t have read it all anyway.
But one part I enjoyed, not only because it seemed better written than the other chapters but also because its ideas were congenial, was chapter 16: “Biology, the criminal justice system, and (oh, why not?) free will?”. Sapolsky is a hard determinist, and in fact his long disquisition on hormones and the nervous system that opens the book was part of his strategy for convincing the reader of the prescriptive and more “macro” conclusions at the end. It’s just that it took him a long time to build up to that!
Sapolsky’s conclusions about free will are largely the same as mine: determinism rules; there’s no such thing as “could have done otherwise” free will; and that compatibilism (the view that we can confect a kind of free will that is compatible with determinism and quantum indeterminacy) is not useful. He also agrees that accepting determinism has enormous ramifications for the legal system and penal system, mandating that criminals should (and one day will) be judged like broken cars: things to be fixed and taken off the streets if they’re dangerous or unfixable, rather than being deemed “evil” and destroyed. He mandates a huge reform of the judicial and penal system. And, like me, he recognizes that we can’t not feel that we have free will, but that—at least in judging people for good or ill—we should act in light of a rationally considered determinism. The last paragraph of the chapter is this (p. 613):
I can’t really imagine how to live your life as if there is no free will. It may never be possible to view ourselves as the sum of our biology. Perhaps we’ll have to settle for making sure our homuncular myths [libertarian free will] are benign, and save the heavy lifting of truly thinking rationally for where it matters—when we judge others harshly.
And I’ll give one more excerpt from this chapter on determinism and punishment (he also discusses reward). This comes after a section in which he looks back at medieval courts burning women as “witches” for having epileptic fits (it did happen), and realizes how barbaric that seems in light of our modern understanding of the disease. So on pp. 607-608 he writes this (to avoid having to transcribe, I’ve done a search and taken screenshots from Google image of the pages, which explains the yellow):
I like the snark about compatibilism! I’ve written about Sapolsky’s views of free will before, and presented podcasts and lectures in which he explains them (see here, here, and here), and this chapter is a lucid and well written distillation of his views—and of the case against both libertarian free will and compatibilism. As for the rest of the book, in light of its huge popularity and big sales, I’d recommend that you start it; if you like the opening chapters, well, keep on reading to the end! I count it as a flaw in my attention span that I couldn’t get through the whole thing.
I know many readers disagree with me (and ergo with Sapolsky) on compatibilism or what we call free will, and so be it. But from now on, given that Sapolsky is a lot smarter than I am, when someone tries to argue with me about this, I’m gonna say, “Go take it up with Sapolsky!”
If you want to hear Sam Harris’s discussion with Sapolsky on the “Waking Up” podcast—and here we have two hard determinists—I’ll put the video version below, which I’ve posted before. The discussion of free will begins at 40:40 (Sapolsky explains why he rejects free will at 42:40) and ends at 1:14:50—about 35 minutes.
When the book arrived in the mail I immediately knew I wouldn’t get through it all. It’s huge. But I, like you Jerry, did skip around and find some entertaining sections I enjoyed reading.
And now it sits on my shelf announcing to all my friends what an intellectually discerning reader I am. It’ll be our secret that I read less than 1/3 of it. 🙂
I´m just reading it and love it. I think is detailed enough for a lay person to understand it and he can be funny.
While reading the chapter about testosterone’s effects I was wondering what would you said about it (having in mind your critic to Cordelia Fine´s book). At least, I though testosterone has a lot to do with agression, but Sapolsky says that´s not quite right (it is not a predictor of agression, it can make males prosocial under some circunstances, etc.).
I can´t wait to reach the chapter you comment.
I bought Behave in August and also haven’t finished it. I pick at it little by little but there’s so much to take in that I don’t like reading a lot of it at once, and the writing is pretty dry in the beginning.
Looks like a good one – and a big read.
The first 150 pages or so, about the structure of the brain and the role of dopamine etc, is dense and, for a layman, very hard to digest. Five minutes after reading, I’ve forgotten what I’ve read. After that it improves. I can’t imagine why Sapolsky’s editor let him start this way.
Later the book gets considerably better, and I may even finish it. But so far, its been a disappointment.
I’m still sitting on the fence regarding free will. Maybe I’m afraid to jump off but maybe I only rationalize that and have no choice.
I thought about getting it from the library but because it is so huge I decided to buy it anyway. It’ll be a Christmas present. Not sure when I’ll get to reading it. Too bad to hear now though that especially the first part is tedious to get through.
As I think I have mentioned before, all of these discussions are limited by the insistence that free will be “conscious free will” when the bulk of our lives is lived subconsciously.
I also suspect that when we experienced our brain size explosion (2.5m years ago?) we ended up with a new capacity, that of imagination. We now use imagination to create a virtual reality in our “minds” that we map actual reality onto. This allows us a great deal of evolutionary good stuff: we can do experiments in our heads to see what the outcomes would be were we to try them, e.g. I would like to fly so I will jump off of this cliff and flat my arms very vigorously. Do this in reality and … splat! Do this in imagination and you generally decide not to do it in reality.
Since we got the ability to simulate the real world in our minds, we also got the ability to simulate unreal worlds in our minds, which explains a lot, especially religiously.
I am not a determinist. Why create all of the mental processing power to include imagination and then simply act upon whatever reality we impinge? This is a vast decision making apparatus that would serve no purpose in a determinist universe.
I agree. There’s no point to our big brains and the huge energy cost of consciousness if we aren’t using the processing power to affect our survival by making better choices.
Further, while things are not always as they seem, the fact that we seem to have the ability to make choices should not be dismissed as illusion without an explanation regarding the cause and purpose of the illusion. We don’t have that.
It’s a form of faith to assume determinism in opposition to our universal sense of making choices. Reducing it to unimportant choices like boxers versus briefs ignores the fact that humans make important choices with long-term ramifications for the future like choice of major in college and accepting or rejecting a job offer that entails a move across the country. We often spend a large amount of time and effort thinking through those choices. Why should we assume that the thinking process has no impact on the outcome of the choice?
“We often spend a large amount of time and effort thinking through those choices. Why should we assume that the thinking process has no impact on the outcome of the choice?”
Of course, all thought processes eventually lead to a result.
Only: the work of thinking is done by the unconscious and a minimal section of this work kindly sends the subconscious to consciousness.
Neither do you know of the thought work that has been done before, nor do you have any way to influence the outcome of this unconscious thinking.
Jerry, I still don’t understand your stance. Let me try to point you to the problem. I try with this metaphor which should give you an intuition:
Reality is a pool billiard table. You are one ball. There’s friction, and all sorts of other influences that make you move and bump into other balls. It’s irrelevant how we name these causes or laws, call them hormones, neuron-patterns, genes, whatever you like. Language, too, is part of the bumping of balls into one another. What matters is that — all things considered — you do what is determined by a previous state on the billiard table and the laws of nature.
Now you very often leap into normative language, what we “should” do, or legal “ramifications”. But such demands are utterly pointless — all things considered. It’s like giving the ball a theory of mind about the other balls, and let it reason that it “should” bump properly into the blue ball, to launch it into a desired direction. But there is not, and cannot be, a desired direction in principle.
Now saying or writing something is itself part of the bumping of balls into one another. You can’t help but do it as determined. Now this means that you know on the one hand that any act, speech or writing included, is “just” going through the motions. And simultaneously in the other hand, that writing something is itself the bump that sends off other balls. This cannot be resolved. We go one step meta. As you realize this, you know that shoulds and oughts are pointless, but that you have to write something anyway, because writing is part of the bumping of pool billiard balls and you could not do otherwise. This moves us a step up meta, for now you know that your shoulds and loughts are at once…
Now, a human mind can see that this goes on forever. We can escape this strange loop, through abstraction, or “jootsing” as Dennett/Hofstadter called it. However, we never really escape that reality. The conundrum is this: what exactly are you doing when you write about the legal system and how it “should” be? Does some part of your mind realize that normative language is inappropriate given a hard determinist stance? Incompatibilisism looks like it requires some strange doublethink.
Interesting point in paragraphs two and three. I am having trouble understanding how condemning a “witch” is like firing Matt Lauer.
Sapolsky “…also agrees that accepting determinism has enormous ramifications for the legal system and penal system, mandating that criminals should (and one day will) be judged like broken cars: things to be fixed and taken off the streets if they’re dangerous or unfixable, rather than being deemed ‘evil’ and destroyed.”
Right on! Back in 2006, Dawkins reached the same conclusion at the Edge (link below), coming out against retribution on grounds of determinism. He cites the scene in Fawlty Towers in which Basil Fawlty beats up his car for not starting as being like our treatment of criminals. However, Dawkins goes off the rails when he says
“But doesn’t a truly scientific, mechanistic view of the nervous system make nonsense of the very idea of responsibility, whether diminished or not? Any crime, however heinous, is in principle to be blamed on antecedent conditions acting through the accused’s physiology, heredity and environment. Don’t judicial hearings to decide questions of blame or diminished responsibility make as little sense for a faulty man as for a Fawlty car?”
Even under determinism, we have to hold each other responsible, and we have to distinguish between agents that are appropriate targets of our responsibility practices and those who, because of diminished capacity, are not. But of course none of this lends any support to retributivism.
https://www.edge.org/response-detail/11416
All these self-contradictory attempts by the Compatibilists to rescue the free will with their constructs remind me of the theologians who try to save the faith by only symbolically understanding the texts of the Bible in a “figurative” sense. Like them the compatibilists want to save with their theories something that can not be saved. In a certain way, they are cowardly and, not to forget, it is especially for the many philosophers to defend benefices and interpretation sovereignty.
That’s a rather uncharitable characterization of compatibliism (not that compatibilists aren’t used to this).
You critizice compatibilism for containing self contradictions. How about incompatibilist self contradictions?
As the compatibilists here have been pointing out until blue in the face, Incompatibilists like our beloved Prof CC start with the premise “We could not do otherwise” and then move to “therefore we OUGHT to do otherwise”
(e.g. advises that we do otherwise than we are doing in our approach to criminal justice).
Since you do not care for internal contradictions, could you please make sense of the *internal contradiction* described above?
(Please note, it’s an *internal contradiction.* That mean simple appeals like “well the argument is part of a causal chain and can affect other people” or “so what, we are determined to make the arguments we make” are non-answers. Because the question concerns an internal contradiction, which renders the incompatibilist’s position incoherent and therefore it can not be persuasive).
“We could not do otherwise” “always refers to a moment in the past, even if it was only milliseconds ago.
We “ought” always refers to the future, which is unknown to anyone. We counter this ignorance by approaching the truth as closely as possible and this is done by “we should or we ought do otherwise.”
I read Sapolsky’s work on Toxoplasma gondii. Since I don’t own a cat I’m less worried about their brain parasites making me do stuff I shouldn’t.
I’m a hard determinist but I have a hard time seeing how this should change my behavior. Acting as if I had free will, consciously making decisions, is me playing the role determinism has given me. It is hard to imagine acting otherwise. This leads me to wonder if there’s any way to tell the difference between someone who is acting deterministically from someone who has free will. Of course, this is a thought experiment in the “zombie” tradition. What are some situations where the determinists will act differently?
Here’s one such situation. It is often claimed that if society accepts determinism, we will treat criminals as beings in need of repair and will not punish them or take revenge on them. After all, they were only doing what they had to do. I have to differ with this point of view. Let’s use the “broken car” analogy, which I love. If we can’t fix the car but it isn’t completely broken, can’t we decide to use it only in circumstances in which its limitations are not detrimental? If a car lacks certain safety mechanisms that would allow it to travel on the freeway, and they can’t be added, can’t we still use it on surface streets?
I believe similar reasoning can be applied to all situations in which the determinist and free-willist are imagined to act differently. While the determinist knows that her actions are mandated by the laws of physics and the state of the universe, she still acts as if she didn’t.
Of course, there is one way to tell a determinist from a free-willer. Ask them about determinism and free-will and they will give different answers.
” This leads me to wonder if there’s any way to tell the difference between someone who is acting deterministically from someone who has free will. ”
There is one significant difference: If you know that all human beings can only act as they have done, then you can not blame anyone and say:
how could you cheat on your wife,
how could you drive drunk,
how could you spend all the money that was destined for a new car
how could you yell at the kids,
how could you forget our wedding day?
Realizing that there is no free will means that you can no longer blame others for behaving the way they did, which means thinking they could have done differently if they had wanted to.
It does not mean that you have to accept any misbehavior.
And now it gets interesting: So if I know that the other person could not do otherwise and reproaches are superfluous – then that leads to what? Then the question arises: what is the probability that someone will make the same mistakes again?
Is his personality vulnerable to unwanted behavior or were it exceptional circumstances that caused the behavior?
Who blames other people, assumes that a voluntary self-influencing is possible. But these are the wrong assumptions about human behavior.
The knowledge of a lack of free will thus leads closer to the truth of human behavior and ultimately to more effective decisions.
My analogy for the perplexed determinist is that free will is like breathing. Our breathing behaviour is “caused” but we can step in on occasion and adjust it.
I am glad to hear you had difficulty reading it. I suffered a lot, though finished it just because I am cannot leave a book just like that.
I read the whole book and loved it, in spite of some longueurs. I had already read other books by Sapolsky which I liked very much.
I had not realized, Professor, that you agree that “we can’t not feel that we have free will”. I must have been reading your posts too quickly. Sorry.
This goes along with Ted Honderich’s notion of Attitudinism, which he explains in “How free are you?”, which I found to be excellent, the best book I’ve found so far on the subject.
The broken car analogy doesn’t work. I can tell you exactly how a car should work and exactly what is wrong with it if it doesn’t.
Until someone can tell me exactly how a human brain should work I’m not letting anyone mess about with it, especially since those who will be passing judgement are clattering around in old bangers.
Anyone who isn’t terrified by the thought of being ‘fixed’ by those in law enforcement hasn’t thought about what being ‘fixed’ actually means.
“Fixed” doesn’t necessarily mean getting into a criminal’s head and messing with the wiring directly. That would be taking the analogy too far. The proper techniques for rehabilitating criminals is a discussion that doesn’t cross the analogy, IMHO.
Why does rehabilitation depend upon determinism as an underpinning?
I’ve said it before on this site, I’ve worked with ex-offenders. The ones you can’t rehabilitate are those who project responsibility for their actions onto some other agency; the ones who have any chance of rehabilitation at all are those who accept their choices led them to where they are now and only making different choices will keep them out of prison in the future.
If you have any evidence that this is not the case I am happy to look at it.
For me this has long been a problem with the determinist program for penal reform: how do you change offenders’ behavior by arguing that self-control is impossible? Nobody seems to have a good answer for that.
“Sometimes I despair. Sometimes I think old Doc
Savage had the right idea.” The Doc Savage to whom he referred was a
fictional hero popular among adolescent readers of pulp magazines a
generation ago. “If you boys remember, Doc Savage was a kind of superman.
He’d made himself proficient in every field – medicine, science,
philosophy, art. There wasn’t much old Doc didn’t know or couldn’t do. One
of his projects was, he decided to rid the world of criminals. First he
bought a big island out in the ocean. Then he and his assistants – he had
an army of trained assistants – kidnapped all the world’s criminals and
brought them to the island. And Doc Savage operated on their brains. He
removed the part that holds wicked thoughts. And when they recovered they
were all decent citizens. They couldn’t commit crimes because that part of
their brain was out. Now it strikes me that surgery of this nature might
really be the answer to – ”
Truman Capote from In Cold Blood
People need to define what a non-criminal mind is before they start creating them surgically. Minds that don’t kill? Maybe. What about mind’s that don’t steal. Steal what, from whom? Is theft always wrong? Could we have ‘cured’ homosexuality when that was still a crime? Can theocracies cure blasphemy, atheism or immodesty? Would capitalism be more efficient if you could cure socialist tendencies or even promote entrepreneurship by feeding children the right probiotics?
As I said above, we know what a car is supposed to do. We don’t know what a brain is supposed to do because it isn’t designed. Who’s brain should we take as the ideal template for designed brains? Trumps? An SJW’s?
Another way the analogy fails is that in fact we do destroy cars that are deemed irreparable. That would seem to make capital punishment acceptable under determinism, which I’m sure is not where Jerry wants that line of argument to go.
Another thing Jerry might not like is following the logic of how we should deal with risk-taking behaviour associated with T gondii infection.
If parasites from cats really are implicated in car accidents as then maybe we need to tackle the problem at the source, not by being more or less lenient towards infected drivers.
We reduced accidents caused by driuk driving by prosecuting those who drink and drive whether they have accidents or not. We also prosecute those who sell alcohol to drivers and run ad campaigns to discourage drunk driving.
Why not tackle those who put themselves or others at risk by keeping cats or allowing them to defecate in other people’s gardens? We don’t allow dogs to run wild.
It doesn’t work. At what point is the determinist determining the car is not able to be fixed? How does that process work? I would say my view is determinism, but this application of determinism to the legal system is flawed. For one thing, the way that we perceive this deterministic world is not how a person would if he hypothetically knew everything that has already and will happen. We don’t have enough knowledge about that perception to know why it feels like we make choices when we actually don’t. What about a kid who is throwing toys around the house. His parents ask him to stop. He keeps throwing them. His parents take his toys away for a week. After he gets his toys back, he doesn’t throw them around the house anymore. That’s called discipline and while the whole process followed deterministic laws, that kid isn’t throwing toys anymore.
“We don’t have enough knowledge about that perception to know why it feels like we make choices when we actually don’t.
I would not agree with that. The illusion that you influence everything at will and that others act freely also is a useful illusion.
It reduces the complexity of the work of our brain. Our brain is designed for survival rather than objective knowledge of the world. If we punish others for harming us, it is beneficial (for deterrence and satisfaction). We do not need to know the real reasons of others. We can believe that they are guilty and treat them according to this belief. From an evolutionary perspective, this approach (via the illusion of a free will) is sufficient.
I read the book a couple months back.
My biggest criticism would be his tendency to too readily accept the results of sociological studies of dubious validity. He fully endorses the implicit association test, for example, which I find deeply misleading and of no actual utility.
He even had a footnote endorsing a farcical study (in result, not intent) that claimed more people die from hurricanes with female names than male names, because people don’t take storms with female names seriously. That study fell apart immediately upon publication, and both its premise and conclusions are invalid.
I am reading the book now and had the same reaction. I had a Twitter conversation with Kevin Lai who basically said it is primarily a research tool, so it doesn’t really need to explain its reliability and validity as a diagnostic test would.
At the rate I am going, I may not get to free will chapter for a while.
I was referring to the implicit association test.
The problem with your definition of compatibilism is that you don’t distinguish it from “free will”. I am a compatibilist and a determinist. Leave free will out of it. I don’t believe in that, and I resent people claiming that I’m just trying to “rescue the free will”. That’s not true. But the passage you cited (from page 613) is significant, because we still make conscious choices (at least sometimes), and this seems to be a dilemma for the hard determinist. I’m not saying that conscious decisions are non-deterministic. I am saying that deliberation is part of the process that determines our actions, and it is clearly not purely epiphenomenal. In other words, what we think consciously at one moment can enter the causal chain in a subsequent moment, and thereby affect the decision we make. All in a deterministic way, of course.
I’m with you on this. I recall being unimpressed with Sapolsky’s performance in the Harris podcast for precisely this reason: he wants to reduce everything to neurology and biochemistry, leaving the actual information content of our thoughts completely out of the causal loop. At one point he even went so far as to say that consciousness is completely epiphenomenal, with no causal power whatever. He quickly amended that to say that the only utility of consciousness is for having conversations about it, which shows that at some level he recognizes the untenability of his reductionist position but is unwilling to let go of it.
I made the point before that to deny that conscious thought (which is a physical phenomenon) can have any effect on subsequent behavior is equivalent to saying that mind is immaterial. That is exactly the kind of woo that religionists preach.
Yep, thought the same about Sapolsky’s dialogue with Sam.
The problem is that incompatibilist theories don’t have enough explanatory power to make sense of so much in our language and our thinking, so it leaves too many threads hanging, swerving this way or that way, but never resolving internal contradictions.
“In other words, what we think consciously at one moment can enter the causal chain in a subsequent moment, and thereby affect the decision we make. ”
That’s wrong. There is no conscious thinking that has not been produced and determined by unconscious processes. This is the great illusion that there is “conscious” thinking that affects the unconscious.
I think you’re wrong. Note that I agree thought is produced by unconscious processes and I never said otherwise. But one a thought is produced, it has a physical impact on the brain. It becomes part of our memory, and it can be recalled. It plays a role in what later happens in the brain. This is demonstrable.
To me it seems kinda of a weird jump from, ph shit we dont have free will, to we must change the judicial system.
Imo, we should go, oh shit we dont have free will to whats wrong with our society that creates so many criminals and how do we fix it?
Glad to see I’m not the only one having trouble getting thru the early part of the book. Finally finished the second chapter, and it was textbook-ish as you say, but worthwhile. If I was in his class I’d have flunked out long ago, but I can take as long as I want to read the book and get out of it as much as I can and at least come away with an appreciation for how scientists are thinking about the biochemistry of the brain, even if the details elude me.
The excerpts you posted are good motivation to continue reading!
Wading in over my head here, but with regard to free will v. determinism, it seems to look different depending on how “up close” you view it; kind of like how a wall seems solid if you look at it from the scale of our senses, but if you look close up at the atomic level there’s a lot of space between the electrons and it’s not so solid. For most purposes you can speak of the wall as solid, but when you look at it’s ultimate structure you change the frame of reference.
I suspect that determinism is right that when you look at “free will” up close the homunculus vanishes or at least “will be jammed into ever tinier places”. Sapolsky also says, “I can’t really imagine how to live your life as if there is no free will.” I don’t think there’s a contradiction there; I think living your life as if there is free will is like treating the wall as if it’s solid, even though we can see the space between the electrons when we look up close. It doesn’t seem difficult to speak of moment-to-moment and day-to-day, or even long-term forks in the road as “decisions” or “choices” one makes yet still know that when looked at on a fine tuned level they are just the playing out of the laws of nature.
“Free will”, like the word “theory” has a different meaning in different contexts. I don’t think there’s a place for unfettered libertarian free will, so I think that when people use the phrase in everyday life they need to understand it’s limitations, but I also think that trying to replace it with a lexicon faithful to a determinist outlook won’t work because it would keep running up against the near ubiquitous experience of seeming to have free will. (“This bank vault is made of six inches of solid steel—well, it’s not REALLY solid, but the electron bonding of the molecules is structured in such a way as to make it impenetrable to burglars even though the electrons themselves take up far less space than the spaces between them!”)
Regardless of language choices (…or are they choices?!?), I like Sopolsky’s conclusion that we should focus our thinking about free will “where it matters—when we judge others harshly”.
“determinism rules; there’s no such thing as “could have done otherwise” free will; and that compatibilism (the view that we can confect a kind of free will that is compatible with determinism and quantum indeterminacy) is not useful.”
What if (presumably indeterministic) quantum effects did operate in the brain (which may be amplified due to chaos)? Suppose we could indeed have done otherwise if we ‘replayed’ the tape of the universe’s evolution. Would that give us ‘free will’ or substantially change anything in the debate?
I think the important point, as far as the legal system is concerned, is that the mind/brain is physical (deterministic or otherwise). There are no souls that ‘deserve’ praise or punishment.
” There are no souls that ‚deserve‘ praise or punishment.”
That’s true if it is referring to the meaning of ” deserve”.
But praise is considered to be very efficient in the education of animals for example.
And the most good trainers know, that punishment fails often to get good results to change unwanted behaviour.
“First, I found the opening several hundred pages pretty boring. Despite Sapolsky’s valiant attempt to write engagingly—and he can do so in places—the material was a tedious disquisition”
I’m with you.
I’ve tried to read Sapolsky before — and I have failed. I am not engaged by his writing style.
I have not tried this book. For the reason stated above.