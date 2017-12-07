Robert Sapolsky takes on free will in “Behave”

I wasn’t able to finish Robert Sapolsky’s relatively new book, Behave: The Biology of Humans at Our Best and Worst, for two reasons. First, I found the opening several hundred pages pretty boring. Despite Sapolsky’s valiant attempt to write engagingly—and he can do so in places—the material was a tedious disquisition on hormones, neurons, and other material that seemed too textbook-ish. His attempts to jazz up the text by using popular argot didn’t work for me. But because the book was very popular, I was surprised that I found these parts boring, as others clearly didn’t. I wound up skipping a lot of pages to get to parts that interested me, and I almost never do that. Further, yesterday (second reason) the library recalled the book, so I have to give it back within a few days. I wouldn’t have read it all anyway.

But one part I enjoyed, not only because it seemed better written than the other chapters but also because its ideas were congenial, was chapter 16: “Biology, the criminal justice system, and (oh, why not?) free will?”. Sapolsky is a hard determinist, and in fact his long disquisition on hormones and the nervous system that opens the book was part of his strategy for convincing the reader of the prescriptive and more “macro” conclusions at the end. It’s just that it took him a long time to build up to that!

Sapolsky’s conclusions about free will are largely the same as mine: determinism rules; there’s no such thing as “could have done otherwise” free will; and that compatibilism (the view that we can confect a kind of free will that is compatible with determinism and quantum indeterminacy) is not useful. He also agrees that accepting determinism has enormous ramifications for the legal system and penal system, mandating that criminals should (and one day will) be judged like broken cars: things to be fixed and taken off the streets if they’re dangerous or unfixable, rather than being deemed “evil” and destroyed. He mandates a huge reform of the judicial and penal system. And, like me, he recognizes that we can’t not feel that we have free will, but that—at least in judging people for good or ill—we should act in light of a rationally considered determinism. The last paragraph of the chapter is this (p. 613):

I can’t really imagine how to live your life as if there is no free will. It may never be possible to view ourselves as the sum of our biology. Perhaps we’ll have to settle for making sure our homuncular myths [libertarian free will] are benign, and save the heavy lifting of truly thinking rationally for where it matters—when we judge others harshly.

And I’ll give one more excerpt from this chapter on determinism and punishment (he also discusses reward). This comes after a section in which he looks back at medieval courts burning women as “witches” for having epileptic fits (it did happen), and realizes how barbaric that seems in light of our modern understanding of the disease. So on pp. 607-608 he writes this (to avoid having to transcribe, I’ve done a search and taken screenshots from Google image of the pages, which explains the yellow):

I like the snark about compatibilism! I’ve written about Sapolsky’s views of free will before, and presented podcasts and lectures in which he explains them (see here, here, and here), and this chapter is a lucid and well written distillation of his views—and of the case against both libertarian free will and compatibilism. As for the rest of the book, in light of its huge popularity and big sales, I’d recommend that you start it; if you like the opening chapters, well, keep on reading to the end! I count it as a flaw in my attention span that I couldn’t get through the whole thing.

I know many readers disagree with me (and ergo with Sapolsky) on compatibilism or what we call free will, and so be it. But from now on, given that Sapolsky is a lot smarter than I am, when someone tries to argue with me about this, I’m gonna say, “Go take it up with Sapolsky!”

If you want to hear Sam Harris’s discussion with Sapolsky on the “Waking Up” podcast—and here we have two hard determinists—I’ll put the video version below, which I’ve posted before. The discussion of free will begins at 40:40 (Sapolsky explains why he rejects free will at 42:40) and ends at 1:14:50—about 35 minutes.