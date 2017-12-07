Reader Tony Eales from Oz sent us some mimics; his words are indented. (See yesterday’s post on mantid flies.)
I photographed a couple of wild mimics yesterday. First was a large Mantis Fly, Euclimacia nuchalis, mimicking a large brown paper-wasp similar to this wasp.
Here’s the fly:
And the wasp (not Tony’s photo):
Also yet another ant-mimicking Jumping Spider (Myrmarachne sp.). I can’t stop photographing these.
But the weirdest was a jumping spider, Abracadabrella elegans, that mimics a fly’s face with its butt. It even runs backwards at times. I can’t for the life of me figure out why this mimicry occurs and all the sources are very hand-wavy about it.
The spider’s butt definitely resembles a fly, and this is likely a case of mimicry. But why???
Amazing mimicry, very cool!
Is it mimicking a fly or a velvet ant?
Neat! Your mantidfly is similar to one I see around here, but I think yours is larger.
Odd too to mimic a fly face while the rest is cryptic. Commencing handwaving: Maybe to sneak up on unsuspecting insects? End handwaving.
My guess as to the fly head butt is “wolf in sheep’s clothing” camo.
“The spider’s butt definitely resembles a fly, and this is likely a case of mimicry. But why???”
I know near nothing about fly and spider relationship but I propose a hypothesis: if a fly want to copulate with the false fly, it will go to the fanged side of the spider (i.e., the putative back of the false fly).
That… is brilliant. I like it! And it is testable.
An alternative (and less sexy) hypothesis is that fly predators (small birds) would try to cut off a fly’s escape by attacking from the head, or anticipate it fleeing “head” first, thus giving the spider the advantage of surprise when jumping in the opposite direction.
A third hypothesis for an adaptive advantage is that birds that prey on small spiders (and many of them do) but which learn to avoid wary, difficult-to-catch flies would tend to ignore fly-mimicking spiders as a waste of time.
These two hypothesis are not mutually exclusive.
Damn but that works for me!
As an explaination, not something I actually do.