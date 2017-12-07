Readers’ wildlife photos

Reader Tony Eales from Oz sent us some mimics; his words are indented. (See yesterday’s post on mantid flies.)

I photographed a couple of wild mimics yesterday. First was a large Mantis Fly, Euclimacia nuchalis, mimicking a large brown paper-wasp similar to this wasp.

Here’s the fly:

And the wasp (not Tony’s photo):

Also yet another ant-mimicking Jumping Spider (Myrmarachne sp.). I can’t stop photographing these.

Eight legs, not six!

But the weirdest was a jumping spider, Abracadabrella elegans, that mimics a fly’s face with its butt. It even runs backwards at times. I can’t for the life of me figure out why this mimicry occurs and all the sources are very hand-wavy about it.

The spider’s butt definitely resembles a fly, and this is likely a case of mimicry. But why???

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on December 7, 2017

8 Comments

  1. jblilie
    Posted December 7, 2017 at 7:34 am | Permalink

    Amazing mimicry, very cool!

    Reply
  2. Lou Jost
    Posted December 7, 2017 at 8:30 am | Permalink

    Is it mimicking a fly or a velvet ant?

    Reply
  3. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted December 7, 2017 at 8:48 am | Permalink

    Neat! Your mantidfly is similar to one I see around here, but I think yours is larger.
    Odd too to mimic a fly face while the rest is cryptic. Commencing handwaving: Maybe to sneak up on unsuspecting insects? End handwaving.

    Reply
  4. Mark Booth
    Posted December 7, 2017 at 8:50 am | Permalink

    My guess as to the fly head butt is “wolf in sheep’s clothing” camo.

    Reply
  5. Desnes Diev
    Posted December 7, 2017 at 9:54 am | Permalink

    “The spider’s butt definitely resembles a fly, and this is likely a case of mimicry. But why???”

    I know near nothing about fly and spider relationship but I propose a hypothesis: if a fly want to copulate with the false fly, it will go to the fanged side of the spider (i.e., the putative back of the false fly).

    Reply
    • Mark Sturtevant
      Posted December 7, 2017 at 11:07 am | Permalink

      That… is brilliant. I like it! And it is testable.

      Reply
    • W.Benson
      Posted December 7, 2017 at 11:39 am | Permalink

      An alternative (and less sexy) hypothesis is that fly predators (small birds) would try to cut off a fly’s escape by attacking from the head, or anticipate it fleeing “head” first, thus giving the spider the advantage of surprise when jumping in the opposite direction.
      A third hypothesis for an adaptive advantage is that birds that prey on small spiders (and many of them do) but which learn to avoid wary, difficult-to-catch flies would tend to ignore fly-mimicking spiders as a waste of time.
      These two hypothesis are not mutually exclusive.

      Reply
    • busterggi
      Posted December 7, 2017 at 11:46 am | Permalink

      Damn but that works for me!

      As an explaination, not something I actually do.

      Reply

