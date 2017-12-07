Reader Tony Eales from Oz sent us some mimics; his words are indented. (See yesterday’s post on mantid flies.)

I photographed a couple of wild mimics yesterday. First was a large Mantis Fly, Euclimacia nuchalis, mimicking a large brown paper-wasp similar to this wasp.

Here’s the fly:

And the wasp (not Tony’s photo):

Also yet another ant-mimicking Jumping Spider (Myrmarachne sp.). I can’t stop photographing these.

But the weirdest was a jumping spider, Abracadabrella elegans, that mimics a fly’s face with its butt. It even runs backwards at times. I can’t for the life of me figure out why this mimicry occurs and all the sources are very hand-wavy about it.

The spider’s butt definitely resembles a fly, and this is likely a case of mimicry. But why???