Quote of the week

Marcuse himself wanted to suppress speech advocating for actual violence against and silencing of human beings: murdering their political leaders, dropping chemical bombs on their country, destroying their society and livelihood through military violence. But neoliberalism—the idea that the preferences of the consumers of products, including education, determine the value of what is offered—now rules in the capitalist universities too, with the result that some self-styled “progressive” faculty and students–even in institutions of higher education that protect expressive rights quite resolutely–believe that denigrating and offensive ideas “silence,” “marginalize” and “do violence” to them. (Ironically, one need only watch videos, easily available on-line, of minority students challenging and ridiculing the pathetic NeoNazi Richard Spencer on various campuses to realize that no one was “silenced” and no one suffered actual “violence.”) In both research and teaching in the human sciences, such metaphysical flights of fancy deserve no consideration at any university committed to academic freedom. The dismissal of this melodrama is, of course, compatible with full commitment to laws, common in most Western democracies these days, prohibiting racial, gender, or sexual orientation discrimination.

Thank Ceiling Cat the the University of Chicago, where both of us reside, isn’t prey to this kind of stuff. But this quote does remind us that the Regressive Left is trying to change the meaning of words. Two examples:

“Silencing me” (same as “erasing me”) is the new equivalent of “criticizing someone”. Linda Sarsour is a big user of the “erasing me” trope, except that she’s the person farthest from being erased that I can think of. She’s always in the media and constantly quoted.

“Violence” is the new equivalent for “criticizing my cherished ideology”. It need not involve any real violence.

