Man rescues wild rabbit from California fires

When I saw news and video of the wildfires raging through Southern California, I thought not only of the humans but also of the animals, both pets and wild animals. Not all of them can escape the flames! It’s devastating to lose your home, but even more devastating to lose your life. Here’s a video that’s gone viral, showing what YouTube describes as this: “A man pulled over on the highway and braved raging flames to rescue a wild rabbit as the Thomas Fire advanced in Ventura county.

I read somewhere else that he refused to make a statement to a reporter, perhaps because he was too concerned about the animal. Lovely guy!