Man rescues wild rabbit from California fires

When I saw news and video of the wildfires raging through Southern California, I thought not only of the humans but also of the animals, both pets and wild animals. Not all of them can escape the flames! It’s devastating to lose your home, but even more devastating to lose your life. Here’s a video that’s gone viral, showing what YouTube describes as this: “A man pulled over on the highway and braved raging flames to rescue a wild rabbit as the Thomas Fire advanced in Ventura county.
I read somewhere else that he refused to make a statement to a reporter, perhaps because he was too concerned about the animal. Lovely guy!
Was he saving wildlife, or just picking up some dinner?
I saw that and it moved me to tears – what a wonderful young man!
I too feel deeply concerned for all the wildlife that might perish in forest fires, I always have. So many species simply cannot escape these fires. This concern was awakened in me when I was a child, after having seen “Bambi”, the Walt Disney movie – the forest fire scene terrified me!
I wonder what will the people of California do. Will they make changes, maybe build different structures, different places or just do the same again. How about in Houston or Florida or Puerto Rico. The memory is very short. Lots of people in Puerto Rico moving to Florida. Now there is a smart move.
I just heard a man from Ojai on the radio saying that the worst sounds he could hear were those of trapped coyotes in the hills.