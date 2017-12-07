Al Franken and our poll

Here are the results of the poll I posted yesterday:

Given the number of subscribers, I’m a bit disappointed that there were relatively few votes (around 500 total, or roughly 1% of subscribers). That said, there were enough to show that more people want Al Franken to stay in the Senate than to resign, but it was a relatively even split.

I voted “no opinion”. I don’t think Franken should stay simply because he’s a good progressive Democrat, for people should be punished equally for equal misbehavior regardless of their ideology or politics. On the other hand, the latest accusation didn’t seem credible to me: although there was some corroboration, Franken denied it (the accusation that he claimed privileges because he was an “entertainer” didn’t seem in character to me), I don’t think people should be forced to resign on the basis of allegations alone—unless there are so many, and they are so consilient, that the person is surely a predator or a miscreant. There were, I believe, already five allegations against Franken, and others reported some verbal corroboration of the latest one, but that latest one seemed too dubious to me to constitute a definitive “breaking point” for Democrats. So I’m torn.

But it looks as if Franken is going to resign anyway: there are reports (e.g., this one), that Franken is going to make a statement in the Senate at 11:45 Eastern time: in about an hour and 15 minutes. I am pretty sure it’s going to be a resignation. We’ll lose a good Senator, but But at least the Democrats have taken a harder line on sexual harassment than have Republicans.

What bothers me about all of this, and by “this” I mean more than just Franken, is the current tendency to equate an accusation with a fact, which runs contrary to how the courts view someone—with the presumption of innocence. Now the court of public opinion doesn’t have to use that standard, but at least there should be more than a reasonable doubt to drive anybody out of their jobs. In my view, the latest accusation of Franken is not beyond reasonable doubt, but I also think it’s likely he did practice sexual misconduct. In view of all this, I voted “no opinion”. I do have opinions, but they haven’t swayed me strongly one way or the other.

Senator Franken is talking with his family at this time and plans to make an announcement in D.C. tomorrow. Any reports of a final decision are inaccurate. — Sen. Al Franken (@SenFranken) December 6, 2017