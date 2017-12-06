Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning; it’s Wednesday, December 6, 2017. It’s also National Gazpacho Day, which is plain weird since gazpacho is a summer soup drunk in the northern hemisphere. It should be National Gazpacho Day in New Zealand!
And oy, my kishkes! Trump has unilaterally decided to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, breaking a precedent the U.S. has maintained since the state was founded. Expect violence (and perhaps another Intifada) not only in Israel, but against Americans everywhere in the world. Now our policy shouldn’t be guided by fears of Muslim reprisals, but there is no upside to this decision that we can see, and it further estranges us from our European allies, who begged us not to do this. Chalk another dunderheaded decision up to the Drumpenmeister (with the cooperation of Netanyahu). I’m hoping my prediction is wrong.
Down in Alabama, Roy Moore shows signs of being another Trump on Twitter:
It’s another lame day in history. On December 6, 1534, the city of Quito, Ecuador was founded by Spanish settlers headed by Sebastián de Belalcázar. On this day in 1768, the first edition of the Encyclopædia Britannica was published, and in 1865 the Thirteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified, banning slavery. On December 6, 1897, London became the first city in the world to have licensed taxicabs (we’re at the bottom of the barrel here), and in 1917 Finland declared independence from Russia. On December 6, 1933, U.S. federal judge John Woolsey ruled that James Joyce’s Ulysses was not obscene. But the battle remains, as we saw yesterday. Speaking of controversial novels, it was on this day in 1953 that Vladimir Nabokov’s novel Lolita was finished (but not yet published). Finally, on this day nineteen years ago, Venezuela elected Hugo Chavez as President.
As it’s exactly 100 years since Finland became independent, here’s a shoutout to the land whose language nobody can understand. May I visit it some day!
Notables born on December 6 include Joyce Kilmer (1886), Ira Gerswin (1896), photographer Alfred Eissenstaedt (1898), Gunnar Myrdal (1898), Baby Face Nelson (1908; died in 1936 in a gun battle with the feds near Chicago), and Dave Brubeck (1920). Those who began pushing up daisies on this day include Anthony Trollope (1882), Jefferson Davis (1889), Harold Ross (1951), Honus Wagner (1955), B. R. Ambedkar (1956), and Roy Orbison (1988).
Eisenstaedt took many great pictures, the most famous being a sailor kissing a woman in Times Square on V-J Day, but I like this one of Katherine Hepburn on the set of The Philadelphia Story in 1939:
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is being sexually harassed by Cyrus (one of the readers of the Polish version in Listy commented “#HiliToo”!
Hili: Are you asleep?Cyrus: No, why do you ask?Hili: Because in case you are not asleep you could keep your paws to yourself.
Here are some nature tw**ts found by Matthew Cobb.
Look at these huddling birds!
I used to teach this example in my “mimicry” lecture in introductory evolutionary biology. The left end is NOT the head! Why do you suppose it has a false head on its butt?
One of my favorite big cats, Panthera uncia:
This is sort of satisfying, but not terribly so:
And amazing frozen waves in Russia (turn on the audio for the weird sound):
The British courts are lenient. . .
For a thoughtful comment on the Jerusalem affair, see Jonathan Freedland in the Guardian http://tinyurl.com/y8y7hd7z
400th anniversary of the Royal Charter for the Worshipful Society of Apothecaries…
http://www.apothecaries.org/
The greatest obstacle to peace between Israel and the Arab Word is widespread belief among most of Arabs that Israel is a transient entity and will disappear like the state of the Crusaders disappeared long ago. The attitude of the Christian world, from the UN resolution 181 and on, which wanted to make Jerusalem a corpus separatum (under pressures from Vatican, who couldn’t entertain the idea of a Jewish Jerusalem – it would go against the tenets of Christianity!), only strengthened this belief. Arabs lost three wars against Israel but never acknowledged this (with the exception of Anwar Sadat from Egypt) and behaved like victors who can enforce their demands. The day Arab side acknowledges that Israel is there to stay and that they didn’t manage and are not going to manage to get rid of Jews will be the day peace will be possible.
Jerusalem has never been a capital of any Muslim state. On the contrary, during all centuries of Muslim rule there it was a backwater nobody in Arab world paid much attention to. In its over 3,000 years long history it was divided for just 19 years of Jordanian occupation (and continued to be a backwater during these 19 years – no Palestinian state was created then). Until Jordan carried out ethnic cleansing of Jews from the part of Jerusalem they occupied (to the last Jew, and destroying over 50 synagogues there) Jews constituted majority of the population in Jerusalem.
Jews in Diaspora for millennia upheld the idea of Jerusalem as their capital and of their return to it. It is the capital of the State of Israel and President Trump will be only acknowledging the fact, while giving the message to the Arab world that a time has come for them to acknowledge facts as well.
So, you think that Trump doing this at this time is good? And you think the Arabs will then acknowledge the facts you state? And last, what advantage does the U.S. get by doing this?
Yes, I think it’s good. Just now Arab world (Sunnis) is changing it’s attitude toward Israel. Now they have a common enemy – Iran. The articles in the Arab press, statemensts by politicians and other leaders in TV, and contacts with Israel are unprecedented. There is a different attitude towards Palestinians as well from the Arab world. They are tired of Palestinians’ divisions (Fatah, Hamas), of ther intrasingence, cleptocracy, inabillity to manage their own affairs. The Arab world will not erupt against America for this decision (at least, it doesn’t look like it). Yes, I think large parts of the Arab world are ready to recognise facts and the Trump’s move may help them. What do U.S. gets out of it? Well, since decades every American president tried to bring peace to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. I don’t know why they did it and what U.S. was supposed to get out of it. But obviously Trump is going in their footsteps. This move can be the first step on a road which leads to real peace.
I wish I could have your optimism on this. I think Trump, with no experience doing anything but making and losing money is doing this to make some big money folks happy, just like his big tax plan for the poor. And frankly Trump does not give two cents for anyone but himself. He will not be around very long and the damage he does will be for others to clean up. You are correct that most people in the U.S. are very tired of the religious war in the middle east but I see nothing here to end this.
I agree
I think to impute (is that the word?) reasoning to Trump’s signs of life – making sounds with his mouth, moving his limbs, transporting himself to different locations in the world – is like imputing meaning to a d*g moving chess pieces around a chess board….
I have to admit that I don’t care about what motivates Trump. What I’m interested in is what this move to recognise officialy the fact that Jerusalem IS Israel’s capital and has been so since the establishment of Israel in May 1948, will mean for the solution of this conflict. And I think that weakning Arab belief that Israel will disappear one day is a step in the right direction.
And talking about the damage an American president can do which other have to clean up: until today damage President Jimmy Carter did by supporting Ruhollah Khomeini is not “cleaned up” yet.
Maybe the damage done by those who brought in the Shaw of Iran before should be held accountable as well. Look, I do not desire a political argument here or the defense of anyone. The absolute best thing the U.S. could do in the middle east is to get out and leave it for others to figure out. War of any kind, especially a religious one is not worth one life. The people in the middle east will likely continue to kill each other for the next 3000 years and if that is what makes them happy…have at it. I do not have a dog of any kind in this hunt.
I agree with you that the best U.S., Europe, other Arab countries and the whole world could do is to leave Israelis and Palestinians to solve this conflict by themselves. What I do not agree is that in such a case it would take 3,000 years. I think that 3 years (three years) would be more than enough.
Do not trust Donald Trump to keep his word or to follow through on any promises. Ever.
Donald Trump is a greased pole that many people thought they could latch onto and climb to fame or fortune or success. But at the bottom of the pole is a pit riddled with the bones of “marks” who have trusted him — former business partners and employees, people who pre-bought at his proposed condo projects, graduates of Trump “University,” all of Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Anyone who thinks Trump will bring peace to the Middle East, or who trusts Trump to follow though on any promises regarding the region, risks joining the others in that ossuary.
Thanks, Malgorzata. I’ll just add that Israel, I think, is the only true democracy in the Middle-East, with Palestinians serving in the Knesset.
There is a widespread idea that Tel Aviv is the capital of Israel, in spite of the fact that the Knesset is in Jerusalem. Now and then the BBC or a newspaper acknowledges its mistake when someone writes in to correct them. Imagine if the world assumed that New York was the capital of the US and had to keep being corrected!
Of course, it’s because they aren’t really making a mistake, but being deliberately dishonest.
I hate to agree with Trump, but Jerusalem IS the capital of Israel. Recognize it. As for timing, there will never be a “good” time, at least for the Palestinians. Not recognizing Jerusalem just feeds their delusion that Israel is going away.
Now would also be a good time for Israel to reaffirm its commitment to the two-state solution.
“I hate to agree with Trump”
This is what I mean – “agreeing” with Trump is like agreeing with a d*g that shoved a chess piece to a different location on a chess board that the d*g’s move was a good one one…
Good analogy.
On behalf of all the Finns, I thank you. As a matter of fact, many of us are grateful to the United States for not acknowledging the independence until May 1919. By then the monarchistic fantasies of the right-wing government had evaporated.
Love the Finns!! My mother worked in a shoe factory owned by a Finnish family. She loved her job because of the owners.
A pretty good country, come to think of it:
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/travel/destinations/europe/finland/articles/reasons-to-visit-finland/
And you forgot the Halifax explosion-exactly 100 years ago to day. A munitions ship exploded in the harbour. Most of the North end of the town was flattened. 2000 people died. And several more thousand injured.
The blast remains the largest (non-nuclear) man-made explosion in history. Oppenheimer used its parameters to model fireballs and shockwaves – the Halifax explosion had 1/3 the strength the first atomic bomb.
Remembering the event – exactly 100 years ago – is a big deal here in Canada. 2,000 dead. 9,000 seriously injured. Half a city reduced to rubble. And the ship that exploded was out in the middle of the harbour.
Yes and nothing says ignorance like an old man threatening a much younger one. What is Roy to do after the younger one wipes the floor with him? Maybe go find another 16 year old to date? Alabama has a chance in about a week to prove if my poor opinion of the place is correct.
Jimmy Kimmel had the perfect response to Roy Moore’s taunt.
That Baikal ice is extraordinary. I’d say it’s so cold that the ice is extremely brittle and the broken ice has no cohesion (or ‘stickiness’). Which may explain the rustling sound of thousands of ice crystals bouncing off each other.
There are some remarkable photos here:
http://www.amusingplanet.com/2015/12/the-ice-of-lake-baikal.html
So humans are not the only animals to play with their food.
Bill Maher characterized Trump and his admin’s thought process concisely as follows: “what would a d__k do?”
I’m sure there are reasons or things to point at to rationalize the Jerusalem episode above, but I ask – did Clinton or Obama have anything to do with it?
Example : the recent Bears Ears monument shrinkage (and no reciprocal expansion anywhere else) – that monument was due to Clinton and Obama.
Enter Trump – he’s got to put on the show -he’s running out of material:
“hmmm, my fans would love it if I say F you to Obama and Clinton and their sissy fans.”
“Obama and Clinton set up these monuments, sir.”
“Well, it’s on the way, so we’ll stop by.”
… I muzzle myself now- I could go on…
Finland: you may not like the climate, but the flag’s a big plus.
Katherine Hepburn’s photo reminds me that for the decades of the 1930s through the 1960s cigarette smoking was considered a sign of sophistication and for women, independence as well. Hollywood actors and movies helped foster this belief. Unknowingly, Hollywood contributed to millions of premature deaths.
Trump’s “decision” to move the US embassy to Jerusalem has nothing to do with a commitment to Israel — Trump has no policy commitments, on Israel or anything else — and everything to do with his desire to distract public attention from his yooge domestic political problems (the same way the Donald might try to distract attention from the flagging ratings for The Apprentice by inviting Omarosa back for another season).
Don’t be surprised if Trump merely causes a hubbub by making his announcement, then fails to follow through by actually doing anything (shades of his Mexican border wall).
My thought on the mimicry is that it causes predators to expect the insect to move in the opposite direction when startled.
Don’t know how many times I’ve gone with that defense.
I find that video of the elephant squashing a very….big…pumpkin…very satisfying. Mmmm. Very, very satisfying. Yeeaaaahhh, you squash that pumpkin, mister elephant. Uh huh.
Don’t worry, I’m just messing around. Anyway, regarding the lawyer, um…what was he planning to do if he found a panda?
“Why do you suppose it has a false head on its butt?”
Since it’s not just a false head, but a false head of another animal, I’m assuming there’s something about the weevil that some or all of the planthopper’s natural predators don’t like.
See Rule 34.
I see Rule 34 everywhere I go. The pornovision is the retina of the mind’s eye.
By the way, I used the panda defense when Chinese authorities found me having sex with a parking meter in Shanghai. They gave me a medal for trying to propagate their favorite animal. The point is that its success depends on context.
Best of luck to you, the parking meter, and your Shanghai progeny!
Meanwhile, there’s a disappointed panda out there, somewhere…
Yep, it got bamboozled.
What it deserves when it eats, shoots & leaves.
Roy Moore has linked to the Breitbart story on Kimmel. I wonder if he or Not-So-Bright-Bart have acknowledged the aftermath. Kimmel is a Christian who considers Moore to have grossly betrayed the religion.