Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning; it’s Wednesday, December 6, 2017. It’s also National Gazpacho Day, which is plain weird since gazpacho is a summer soup drunk in the northern hemisphere. It should be National Gazpacho Day in New Zealand!

And oy, my kishkes! Trump has unilaterally decided to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, breaking a precedent the U.S. has maintained since the state was founded. Expect violence (and perhaps another Intifada) not only in Israel, but against Americans everywhere in the world. Now our policy shouldn’t be guided by fears of Muslim reprisals, but there is no upside to this decision that we can see, and it further estranges us from our European allies, who begged us not to do this. Chalk another dunderheaded decision up to the Drumpenmeister (with the cooperation of Netanyahu). I’m hoping my prediction is wrong.

Down in Alabama, Roy Moore shows signs of being another Trump on Twitter:

.@jimmykimmel If you want to mock our Christian values, come down here to Alabama and do it man to man. #ALSen https://t.co/E7oQB9D83P — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 30, 2017

It’s another lame day in history. On December 6, 1534, the city of Quito, Ecuador was founded by Spanish settlers headed by Sebastián de Belalcázar. On this day in 1768, the first edition of the Encyclopædia Britannica was published, and in 1865 the Thirteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified, banning slavery. On December 6, 1897, London became the first city in the world to have licensed taxicabs (we’re at the bottom of the barrel here), and in 1917 Finland declared independence from Russia. On December 6, 1933, U.S. federal judge John Woolsey ruled that James Joyce’s Ulysses was not obscene. But the battle remains, as we saw yesterday. Speaking of controversial novels, it was on this day in 1953 that Vladimir Nabokov’s novel Lolita was finished (but not yet published). Finally, on this day nineteen years ago, Venezuela elected Hugo Chavez as President.

As it’s exactly 100 years since Finland became independent, here’s a shoutout to the land whose language nobody can understand. May I visit it some day!

Notables born on December 6 include Joyce Kilmer (1886), Ira Gerswin (1896), photographer Alfred Eissenstaedt (1898), Gunnar Myrdal (1898), Baby Face Nelson (1908; died in 1936 in a gun battle with the feds near Chicago), and Dave Brubeck (1920). Those who began pushing up daisies on this day include Anthony Trollope (1882), Jefferson Davis (1889), Harold Ross (1951), Honus Wagner (1955), B. R. Ambedkar (1956), and Roy Orbison (1988).

Eisenstaedt took many great pictures, the most famous being a sailor kissing a woman in Times Square on V-J Day, but I like this one of Katherine Hepburn on the set of The Philadelphia Story in 1939:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is being sexually harassed by Cyrus (one of the readers of the Polish version in Listy commented “#HiliToo”!

Hili: Are you asleep? Cyrus: No, why do you ask? Hili: Because in case you are not asleep you could keep your paws to yourself.

In Polish:

Hili: Śpisz?

Cyrus: Nie, czemu pytasz?

Hili: Bo jak nie śpisz, to trzymaj łapy przy sobie.

Here are some nature tw**ts found by Matthew Cobb.

Look at these huddling birds!

12 long-tailed tits settling down for the night on their current favourite roost branch in a holly bush this evening Hembury Woods Devon pic.twitter.com/4Qqy15LPEG — John Walters (@JWentomologist) December 4, 2017 I used to teach this example in my “mimicry” lecture in introductory evolutionary biology. The left end is NOT the head! Why do you suppose it has a false head on its butt? This is truly incredible. Pictured is a planthopper (which is facing right) that has evolved to mimic a weevil. Its rear end has false eyes & projections that mimic a weevil's antennae & proboscis! (Photo: Paul Bertner) pic.twitter.com/GmswhbhZBG — Strange Animals (@Strange_Animals) December 5, 2017 One of my favorite big cats, Panthera uncia: May I introduce you to the majestic Snow Leopard. pic.twitter.com/W7LHjRkeYP — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) December 3, 2017

This is sort of satisfying, but not terribly so:

I dont know why, but this elephant squashing a *slightly* enormous pumpkin is weirdly satisfying to watch. (Video @OregonZoo) pic.twitter.com/t3HNmkSA9A — Jan Freedman (@JanFreedman) December 4, 2017

And amazing frozen waves in Russia (turn on the audio for the weird sound):

Frozen waves in Baikal. This is a must see (turn your audio on). 😱 pic.twitter.com/shW2pFzUnq — 🎥📺 (@iamsuev) December 18, 2016

