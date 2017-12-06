Tony Eales from Queensland sent us three insect photos, likely showing mimicry. His notes are indented.

One of my favourite finds for a while. A newly hatched Stick Insect nymph (Podacanthus sp.). When I first saw it, I was struck by how much it looked like and carried itself like a Red Spider Ant. I could tell it wasn’t but it took a minute or two to work out exactly what I was looking at. After I’d harassed it a bit by shoving a lens in its face and flashing my camera it froze and assumed that weird asterisk shape.

The putative model: a red spider ant (Leptomyrmex rufipes):

Spider ant mimicry by the Giant Prickly Stick Insect (Extatosoma tiaratum) is well recorded but many stick insects mimic large ants to a lesser degree in their first instar both in looks and behaviour. The eggs of these stick insects are quite seed-like, having a knob that is attractive and edible to ants. The ants will collect them and carry the eggs down into their nests where the stick insect’s eggs remain protected until the stick insect hatches and leaves the ant nest, climbing up the nearest tree. It’s a really extraordinary mutualism.

Winter is coming, and reader Snowy Owl sent some photos of its harbinger:

A seagull from reader Liz Strahle:

A muscovy duck (Cairina moschata) from reader Bonnie. I love ducks, but have to say that this isn’t one of the more aesthetic ones. . . .

