The new Jesus and Mo strip is called “altar”, with the artist commenting, “And there have been lots of cover versions.” It’s not just religionists, of course, who “sacrifice the rights of women” because of religious beliefs. Many feminists do, so long as it’s Islam that abrogates those rights. And among them are atheists, who in their osculation of Islam have given up not just their concern for women’s welfare, but also their disdain for faith.
-
« Home
-
-
RSS Feeds
-
Twitter Updates
- Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ feminism whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2017/12/06/jes… https://t.co/8JgBlmGM3N 1 hour ago
____________
____________
____________
____________
-
When the atheist gives up disdain for faith there is no longer an atheist.
Exactly, Randall.
+1
Blue
http://www.sacred-texts.com/wmn/wcs
= a hero of mine: Ms MATILDA JOSLYN (Gage):
“Women, Church and State was one of the first
books to draw the conclusion that … …
Christianity is a PRIMARY impediment to the
progress of women, as well as civilization.”
… … published y1893.
Blue
Ah – Time Person(s) of the year methinks
http://time.com/time-person-of-the-year-2017-silence-breakers/
They ain’t no Buck Ownes and Roy Clark.