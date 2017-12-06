Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ feminism

The new Jesus and Mo strip is called “altar”, with the artist commenting, “And there have been lots of cover versions.” It’s not just religionists, of course, who “sacrifice the rights of women” because of religious beliefs. Many feminists do, so long as it’s Islam that abrogates those rights. And among them are atheists, who in their osculation of Islam have given up not just their concern for women’s welfare, but also their disdain for faith.

5 Comments

  1. Randall Schenck
    Posted December 6, 2017 at 8:54 am | Permalink

    When the atheist gives up disdain for faith there is no longer an atheist.

    Reply
    • Blue
      Posted December 6, 2017 at 8:56 am | Permalink

      Exactly, Randall.

      +1
      Blue

      Reply
      • Blue
        Posted December 6, 2017 at 9:01 am | Permalink

        http://www.sacred-texts.com/wmn/wcs
        = a hero of mine: Ms MATILDA JOSLYN (Gage):

        “Women, Church and State was one of the first
        books to draw the conclusion that … …
        Christianity is a PRIMARY impediment to the
        progress of women, as well as civilization.”

        … … published y1893.

        Blue

        Reply
  2. Dominic
    Posted December 6, 2017 at 9:12 am | Permalink

    Ah – Time Person(s) of the year methinks
    http://time.com/time-person-of-the-year-2017-silence-breakers/

    Reply
  3. busterggi
    Posted December 6, 2017 at 9:45 am | Permalink

    They ain’t no Buck Ownes and Roy Clark.

    Reply

