Democratic Senators call on Al Franken to resign (and a poll)

According to many sources, including the New York Times, a sixth woman has come forward to accuse Al Franken of sexual harassment. Deciding that they’ve had enough, several Democrats in the Senate, including ten women and seven men, have issued statements calling for Franken to resign his seat (the women are Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, Claire McCaskill of Missouri, Patty Murray of Washington, Kamala Harris of California, Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, Maria Cantwell of Washington, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire; the men are Richard J. Durbin of Illinois, Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, Joe Donnelly of Indiana, Patrick Leahy of Vermont, Edward J. Markey of Massachusetts, and Sherrod Brown of Ohio. Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, also called for Franken to resign.
The details of the accusation, from Politico, are these:
A former Democratic congressional aide said Al Franken tried to forcibly kiss her after a taping of his radio show in 2006, three years before he became a U.S. senator.
The aide, whose name POLITICO is withholding to protect her identity, said Franken (D-Minn.) pursued her after her boss had left the studio. She said she was gathering her belongings to follow her boss out of the room. When she turned around, Franken was in her face.
The former staffer ducked to avoid Franken’s lips. As she hastily left the room, she said, Franken told her: “It’s my right as an entertainer.”
“He was between me and the door and he was coming at me to kiss me. It was very quick and I think my brain had to work really hard to be like ‘Wait, what is happening?’ But I knew whatever was happening was not right and I ducked,” the aide said in an interview. “I was really startled by it and I just sort of booked it towards the door and he said, ‘It’s my right as an entertainer.’”
Franken categorically denies that this happened:
“This allegation is categorically not true and the idea that I would claim this as my right as an entertainer is preposterous. I look forward to fully cooperating with the ongoing ethics committee investigation,” Franken said in a statement to POLITICO.
There appears to be some corroboration, though it’s not clearly “independent”:
Two former colleagues of the woman independently corroborated her version of events, including Franken telling her he had the right to try to kiss her because he was “an entertainer.” The first former colleague interviewed by POLITICO said she was told of the incident in 2006, shortly after it happened. The second former co-worker said she was made aware of the encounter sometime in 2009 or 2010.
Although these aren’t truly independent witnesses, they were informed of the accusation years ago, increasing the probability that it really happened. This last accusation, though the accuser is anonymous, was enough to finally get the Democrats to call for Franken’s resignation. I’m guessing he won’t be around much longer.
I’m taking a poll here, so please answer, and add any comments below:
Franken’s lucky he has a job where reputation doesn’t matter. If he worked for Netflix he’d be out.
Evidently this is true only for Democrats with this job. Republican voters don’t seem to care about reputation so much when it is one of their own.
Not sure what the poll propositions are, but I assume that one choice is “*sigh* yes, I suppose he has to go, though I’m sad about it.”
Until the p*ssy-grabing president resigns (or at least is piled on my members of his own party), I don’t think that the Democrats should be piling on Senator Franken for his stupid and perhaps despicable, but not criminal, actions. If the woman or women who were “violated” want to go to court, perhaps he should consider stepping down. Until then, he should remain in office and remain strong, but remorseful and embarrassed.
Good point.
Has anyone claimed that the president grabbed them there? All I know is that he had bragged about it. And coming from him I automatically believe it less.
Not sure, but plenty have accused him of sexual harassment.
Yes, women have claimed he grabbed them there.
Heather (I don;t doubt this one bit!), could you post links to those articles, etc.? I’d like to have the links handy …
It is not okay for a Dem senator to sexually abuse someone because a Rep president also did that and worse.
To me Franken appears to be a good senator, so this is a shame. I hope his life isn’t destroyed over this. However, there is a principle at stake.
I feel like I have to explain another principle every time these issues come up: Two wrongs don’t make a right.
It’s time there was some integrity in the politics of your country. Country before party. Too many are acting like Dem. and Rep. are religions.
Franken should re-sign just after Roy Moore resigns and just after Donald Trump resigns.
I’ve watched Franken’s career with admiration. He’s strong on liberal issues and due to his wit, he makes a formidable debater. I enjoy watching him hold Trump’s nominees’ feet to the fire during senate hearings. His style is almost unique. I’m pretty sure he’s going to call it quits. I do hope his replacement is as good at being a senator.
I think this is a really tough call. Politically (and he’s a politician) it makes sense for him to resign. The Dems could have taken the high road on this, but Pelosi muffed that option. However, they can still look better than the party led by the pussy grabber supporting the accused child molester.
That being said, I don’t like the idea of unproven accusations being a basis for ending or forestalling a career as seems to be happening in other areas. While some or most of the people accused are almost certainly guilty, at the margins there will inevitably be innocent people accused, and thus affected.
I think he shouldn’t even if the accusations are true. That’s a BIG if.
If the good people of Minnesota believe the accusers and don’t like Franken’s behavior they can vote him out of office.
One man resigning is like a drop in the sea, isn’t it? I’d like them _all_ to resign!
“Although these aren’t truly independent witnesses, they were informed of the accusation years ago, increasing the probability that it really happened. ”
I don’t believe it does. If they did not witness the events they are relying on hear-say alone. What would increase the probability in my mind (besides other actual witnesses) would be a pattern of such accusations.
Not quite. If they are telling the truth about what she told them then we know this is not a story she just made up now, for whatever reason. It also means she isn’t just getting memories mixed up, and misremembering now events back then. She’s less likely to have misremembered 2006 in 2006 than in 2017
Evidently I am not being clear. I meant that these claims haven’t much weight to me. It’s an opinion of mine.
Still, i’t is still hearsay, one of the weakest forms of evidence (though not useless). One of these witnesses says she heard of the incident 3 or 4 years after it is alleged to have happened. Sen Franken vehemently denies it happened, his testimony has equal weight (in my mind) to the accusers claims. Two hearsay witnesses, one years removed, don’t impress me.
I find this “It’s my right as an entertainer” thing implausible. I think it’s implausible on its face, but it also sounds a little too like a contrived version Trump’s star comment. Also note that while Franken has been muted in his other denials *this* he denies completely.
Yes, Craw explains what I meant correctly.
My answer is no. Not yet at least.
First I object to rushes to judgment. With Conyers we have actual proof (including payouts) but Franken has consistently denied the particulars. I would like there to be time to assess. Just one example: the original complaint included the claim he modified the script to include a kiss. That is probably wrong. He did the same skit earlier with other women, and it included the kiss. The skit was about finagling a kiss. I think her memory of the event is probably a conflation.
Some of the complaints are about stupid crude humor. Doubtless, but the voters knew he was a stupid, crude comedian.
As afar as I see so far he has not abused his office, as Conyers did.
The time might come, but only after we can assess all this stuff coolly and carefully.
Well, if he was a Republican, no way in hell would he step down. They lie and cheat and steal and pussy-grab with no shame. The right thing to do would be for Franken to resign. After the first woman came forward and after Franken’s heartfelt (I thought) apology, I thought he should stay unless other women came forward. Now that there are 6, he should do what a Republican won’t do. Problem is, no Republican will think “higher” of the Dems for Franken doing it; it’s really just to save face for other Democrats. Maybe some independents will see it as admirable. The only upside is his replacement will be a Democrat since Minnesota’s governor is one.
Franken would have been one of the first to call for a Republican to resign for similar behavior, so yeah, he should fall on his sword.
Would have been? Did he?
I do not see that it makes any difference if he does or does not. The reputation of the congress and the entire political systems in the United States could not get any lower and certainly is not going to get higher. What quality individual would consider taking any of these jobs today? If you think yes, then name one.
Agree with BobT although I believe it ain’t gonna happen.
I don’t think a person’s politics should affect whether we think what he’s done merits resignation (I’ll say “he” here for obvious reasons).
I like Franken quite a bit, but when the number of accusers gets this high, it’s time to do your family and your party a favor and step aside.
I’m not sure how the poll question is intended. I may be picking nits. I wouldn’t say that Franken should resign because of this latest allegation. Based on just that I’d rather see him stay on and the appropriate investigation take place.
But, when the multiple calls from fellow Democrats for him to resign are added to the equation then I’d say, yes, it is probably better if he resigns. Ideally, I don’t think that’s right. The society I would rather live in wouldn’t require that Franken resign until a proper investigation was conducted. But given the current social and, especially, political conditions in the US at this point in time I think it would be better if Franken resigned rather than create a conflict within the Democratic Party over this, and thereby give certain groups some potent ammunition.
But damn, I’d really like to know. Is Franken lying? I tend to think “no,” but that obviously is not based on anything like good evidence. I don’t really have any either way. No doubt it’s because I’d really prefer him to not be lying because I think of him as one of the good people.
The GOP seems to have carved out another advantage here: Their base will buy into any falsehood, any Faustian bargain to gain power.
The Dems, by doing the right thing, may hand them long-term power.
This really pisses me off.
The GOP has long lied about:
“Family values”
States’ rights / local control
Tax fairness
They care about the working class
And F-me if it isn’t working for them!
The Dems strategy is to lose. At every opportunity.
+1
Pisses me off, too. Big time.
In today’s climate I think it impossible for Franken to hang on. This is what I think he should do.
He should say that he will resign the day Roy Moore, should he be elected, is expelled from the Senate. If Moore is not expelled, he will not resign until the Democratic governor of Minnesota has selected his successor and this person can immediately take Franken’s seat. If Jones wins, Franken should say he will resign immediately. By doing this, Franken and the Democratic Party will have taken the high road.
By taking this approach, Republicans will not gain a seat advantage in the interim between now and the successor of Franken taking office. With the Senate so evenly divided, one vote could determine if the tax bill passes or fails. A reconciled version of the tax bill (between the House and Senate) could come up for a vote any day. Democrats should not allow the hypocritical Republicans, now embracing Moore, to gain an advantage by being the patsies.
How likely (in anyone’s opinion) is a Moore victory?
Slightly better than 50/50 per the polls this morning (per NPR). But the polls told us in Nov 2016 that we’d have Pres. H. Clinton now…
Very likely, although polls have them tied right now. People vote party, not morality.
Have to disagree a bit on that – the morality that many Alabamans are voting on is abortion, same sex relationships, and Christian-nation bullshit. Moore panders to the vilest expression of “Christian values”, and, as do many others, plays the “We Christians are being persecuted” card.
So you’re saying it’s Moore in a landslide.
Not a landslide, but there are not enough sane Republicans to stop Moore. Chasing teenagers and making unwanted sexual advances is a trivial matter compared to the abominations they cannot abide.
And I did not mean to discount party affiliations, since affiliation and beliefs seem to parallel each other quite well.
Not an USAIAN so..
Not yet. Nobody should fall on their sword until all the cockroaches are exposed. I understand (maybe misunderstand) that the senate has some kind of slush fund to pay out victims, that means there has to be some kind of record keeping – use Franken as leverage to expose this to the light, then stomp all the bugs at once.
..with apologies to bug lovers everywhere. Figurative bugs, not literal.
I have a basic problem with anonymous accusations. If the accusation in anonymous, then you trusting something at second hand (at best). And the consequences are pretty large.
I’m not quite sure how we got to: Second-hand accusation, leads directly to penalty. Not only no due process, no process at all.
I think this is something to adjudicate in the ethics committee and in the courts (if needed).
I have no fear of this happening to me (I’ve never harassed a woman and no concern that my female colleagues would present a false accusation). However, if I were in a position of intense competition with female colleagues, I think I would apply the Pence Rule: Never be alone with a female colleague (I already refrain from drinking with work colleagues).
Most people value their reputation and career pretty highly. If it’s guilt by accusation, I’d be taking pretty severe measures to prevent any potential false accusations.
Two men I knew personally at a previous employer were warned and one of them demoted for:
1. A female colleague heard that he had a pornographic image in his briefcase — which was never shown at work or to her. He did not speak her about it (or speak to her about anything of a sexual nature). (Stern warning, threatened termination; he tried defend himself and was told to be quiet, he wasn’t allowed to say anything.)
2. He did not vigorously-enough pursue the person who sent him an off-color joke in an email: He deleted the email and warned the sender never to do it again. (Demoted two levels of management)
Under UK law, you can go to the Industrial Tribunal and appeal against measures taken by an employer if they do not follow correct procedure.
They need to have an internal company hearing to which you have a right to appeal.
Depending on the offense, you are given a verbal or written warning.
You also have a right to have a witness/union rep present.
If you seriously breach your contract, there may be a case for summary dismissal, but you can also take this to the Industrial Tribunal.
I’ve been through the whole process as an employee’s witness: appeals, Industrial Tribunal, High Court, police statements concerning negligence. Not very pleasant.
In any case, if the company took measures against you with only anonymous hearsay, they could be risking it a bit. Depends how good your lawyer is.
“Daddy, what did you do during the Grope Wars?”
That’s all you have to answer.
Sorry, Al, you’ve been one of my favoritest-most US senators, but it’s time to do the Big Vamoose. There’s a major cultural shift going down here, and it’s best to make a clean break of it.
Does seem like asymmetrical warfare, though, with the Dems facing the music and the Republicans thinking they can get away with it if all they do is deny, deny, deny.