A supermodel speaks, and it ain’t pretty

Yes, I do follow popular culture, at least to the extent that I know who Bella Hadid is. She’s a very wealthy 21-year-old supermodel (as is her sister Gigi), with both sisters the offspring of a very wealthy Los Angeles real-estate developer. Bella was voted “Model of the Year” in 2016, and you can see her virtually everywhere advertising fashion and makeup.

Also sneakers. Here, if you have the stomach to watch it, is an eight-minute video of Hadid going shopping for Nike sneakers with Joe La Puma, whoever he is. She’s known for wearing sneakers, even with fancy dresses, and is an official spokesperson for Nike. (That means her “purchase” of sneakers at the end is bogus.)

Notice these things:

1.) Hadid’s repeated use of the words “homeboy”, “dope” and “sick” as synonyms for “friend”, “awesome” and “cool,” respectively. She also says “fresh”, which here doesn’t mean “not stinky”, but “new and in style.” These words started out in the black community, and Hadid may have picked them up because she dated a black rapper named The Weeknd; but they’ve now become general argot among Millennials. Even Matthew knew what “dope” meant!

2.) Hadid’s implication that she’d have sex with a guy who wore the right sneakers (my emphasis). At 1:32 you can hear this:

“Sneakers on a man is definitely the first thing I look at, so if you’re going to have a dope shoe both guys and girls can wear, come on, matching shoes? That’s dope.”

When asked what sneakers she didn’t like, Hadid added:

“You know what? I’m cool with it and I don’t mind dirty sneakers but they better be fresh.” “If homeboy’s coming through with these [shows a pair of sneakers] it’s quiet for him, but if he comes through with these…you got some Air Maxes out here; you’ve got some Jordans.” “Homeboy’s going to like, get it.”

I can only imagine what “it” is. Watch the rest of the video at your peril. For some reason—probably the laws of physics—I was compelled to post it.

Remember, as mushbrained as this woman is, she makes more money in two years than any of us will make in a lifetime. All it takes is looks, some wealthy parents, and a bit of plastic surgery.

Hadid has been called out for using black argot in this video, which is “cultural appropriation”. But, as Cosmopolitan notes, she’s also been called out for the whole interview, which is not dope. Here are a few tweets:

another:

if homeboy comes thru in these,,, it's quiet for him but if he comes thru in theeeeese, homeboy's gonna like,,,, get it pic.twitter.com/EDsD9L9A63 — BRANDON WARDELL (@BRANDONWARDELL) October 9, 2017

thinking about my dope homeboy pic.twitter.com/ldsSmVSyG4 — judgmental gay (@jdgmntlgay) October 6, 2017

. . . and the best one:

i can't stop watching that complex video. i need bella hadid as a GPS voice. "homeboy make a left or it is quiet." — deaux (@dstfelix) October 7, 2017