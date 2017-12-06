A supermodel speaks, and it ain’t pretty

Yes, I do follow popular culture, at least to the extent that I know who Bella Hadid is. She’s a very wealthy 21-year-old supermodel (as is her sister Gigi), with both sisters the offspring of a very wealthy Los Angeles real-estate developer. Bella was voted “Model of the Year” in 2016, and you can see her virtually everywhere advertising fashion and makeup.
Also sneakers. Here, if you have the stomach to watch it, is an eight-minute video of Hadid going shopping for Nike sneakers with Joe La Puma, whoever he is. She’s known for wearing sneakers, even with fancy dresses, and is an official spokesperson for Nike. (That means her “purchase” of sneakers at the end is bogus.)
Notice these things:
1.) Hadid’s repeated use of the words “homeboy”, “dope” and “sick” as synonyms for “friend”, “awesome” and “cool,” respectively. She also says “fresh”, which here doesn’t mean “not stinky”, but “new and in style.” These words started out in the black community, and Hadid may have picked them up because she dated a black rapper named The Weeknd; but they’ve now become general argot among Millennials. Even Matthew knew what “dope” meant!
2.) Hadid’s implication that she’d have sex with a guy who wore the right sneakers (my emphasis). At 1:32 you can hear this:
“Sneakers on a man is definitely the first thing I look at, so if you’re going to have a dope shoe both guys and girls can wear, come on, matching shoes? That’s dope.”
When asked what sneakers she didn’t like, Hadid added:
“You know what? I’m cool with it and I don’t mind dirty sneakers but they better be fresh.”
“If homeboy’s coming through with these [shows a pair of sneakers] it’s quiet for him, but if he comes through with these…you got some Air Maxes out here; you’ve got some Jordans.”
“Homeboy’s going to like, get it.”
I can only imagine what “it” is. Watch the rest of the video at your peril. For some reason—probably the laws of physics—I was compelled to post it.
Remember, as mushbrained as this woman is, she makes more money in two years than any of us will make in a lifetime. All it takes is looks, some wealthy parents, and a bit of plastic surgery.
Hadid has been called out for using black argot in this video, which is “cultural appropriation”. But, as Cosmopolitan notes, she’s also been called out for the whole interview, which is not dope. Here are a few tweets:
another:
. . . and the best one:
Dope.
Dopest dope.
Damn, boss, now you had to go and harsh my mellow.
@Ken: ya might need to marsh some mallows to get your mellow back. Je, too.
I don’t know who these people are and I don’t care to know. They live in an artificial world that is of no use to real people.
They can live as they please but I wont spend more than a minute of my time on them.
Yes, and exactly why did you make this comment? To show that you’re above all this?
No, to express that I am angry at being subjected to it daily from all kinds of sources. I can not go hide myself away to allow these people to take everything over.
Sick, in the old sense. I can’t believe the love affair with purposefully ripped jeans, for which an extra pretty penny is paid. I’ve even seen women wearing them to the opera, thinking they look dressy/classy. I’d say dope in the old sense🤢 Off my lawn with the lot a ya!
she’s not even very pretty, but I must be wrong. I grew up in the era of Greta and Ingrid and Grace and Julie….who leave her in the dust. As for torn fashion‘jeans – isn’t that insulting to those who have a hard time affording to buy new after wearing out the torn ones they wore out by hard work?
I don’t care for her looks either.
Torn jeans are idiotic.
The Italians have a great expression for this:
“vendere la cacca come cacao”
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. That said, I find her ugly.
Me too. In appearance and character.
Brain hurts now.
She needs to work on delivery, so very affected.
I don’t care if she is shallow, obsessed with perpetuating female stereotypes, or air-headed youth stereotypes but I am sick and tired of the fascist, racist left thinking they and only they get to decide who gets to use certain words. Remember the good ol’ days, when it was only the far right who tried to control our lives, what we read, listened to, watched, wore, said or heard? FFS! (Am I allowed to say that? Maybe I’m too old or maybe it was first uttered by someone different than I? Gasp!)
Me too. In appearance and character.
Sorry for the double posting. WP didn’t show my first post until I sent the second one.
I’m a homebody, myself.
I disagree with her on the slip-ons. If I see a man in a pair of Merrells, I’m like Baby got a green arrow to my heart. So he better come and hit it. I also like Merrells, though, and these are simply just awesome shoes for anyone. Maybe with a solid fabric instead of the mesh. https://www.zappos.com/p/merrell-barrado-black-leather/product/7460088/color/72
I thought she was going to be more like Paris Hilton or one of the real, desperate housewives for some reason (I absolutely cannot stand). I have never heard of her. I watched the whole video and read a little of her Wikipedia page. I thought, for being only 21, she presented herself with confidence. That vocabulary didn’t really suit her, though. She’s better off without it. lol on the Weeknd. I took a quiz and apparently my rap name is Def Chip.
http://www.playbuzz.com/rebeccam16/whats-your-rapper-name#eightieth