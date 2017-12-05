Where to eat in Chicago

I’ve been in Chicago since December, 1986, and know the smaller, cheaper, and ethnic restaurants pretty well, though I’ve gone to some of the really fancy ones, too (Alinea, one of those molecular gastronomy joints, remains a goal, as well as the cheaper Bavette’s Bar and Boeuf, which I haven’t visited because you must reserve a long time in advance). But of an evening I prefer a homier joint—one where you don’t have to get dressed up beyond putting on a decent shirt. And these places I know.

If you’re coming to Chicago, be aware that it’s one of the best eating towns in America: in fact, in terms of quality of the average meal in a random restaurant, as well as the average frequency of great restaurants among all restaurants, I’d consider it second only to New Orleans. We have local specialities (steak, hot dogs, deep-dish and stuffed pizza, Italian beef, rib tips, and so on), but we’re big enough to encompass a diversity of ethnic cuisines as well. Of all the places in America to get Indian food, you can’t beat Chicago, which has a huge Indian community around Devon Avenue to the north. We have great Polish restaurants, great Mexican restaurants, great Chinese restaurants (though not as many as I’d like)—in fact, save Burmese and Malaysian food, there’s nary a cuisine you can’t find here. And of course we have our share of good bistros as well.

One of the delightful things about eating in Chicago is that many restaurants have a BYOB policy, whereby you can bring your own wine. Sometimes there’s a “corkage fee” for opening the bottle and providing proper glasses, but I’ve never found it to be more than $15 per bottle—still much cheaper than buying wine in a restaurant, which routinely triples the retail price (meaning a sixfold increase over wholesale). Some, like Maude’s Liquor Bar (one of my favorites; try the cassoulet), have a “corkage fee” that involves pouring 3 or so ounces of wine from the bottle you bring, and allowing you to send the sample over to anybody you pick in the restaurant. I always enjoy seeing the surprise on someone’s face when they get a free glass.

At any rate, if you’re coming here, you’ll want to make food one of your priority items. There are two sites which I’ve found comprehensive and reliable:

The “Great Neighborhood Restaurants” section of the LTH Forum. “LTH” stands for “Little Three Happiness”, a decent but not outstanding Chinese restaurant that has become the title of a great forum for Chicago eaters and foodies. Every year they compile a list of superb local restaurants, usually ethnic and inexpensive ones, but ones of high quality. And every year the Forum reassesses its list, adding new finds and dropping places that have gone downhill. The first link will take you to eaters’ paradise, and also has a map (click the “GNR” box) so you can find out what’s close. Restaurants are also sorted alphabetically or, more usefully, by cuisine. I’ve been to many of their selections and am rarely disappointed.

An Eater’s Guide to Chicago is compiled by the Eater website, and lists favorite places by food type and by neighborhood. It also has a useful glossary of local food terms (e.g., “giardiniera”), and tells you where you should reserve well in advance.

If you plan a trip here, peruse these sites before you come. You’ll be in one of America’s great food towns don’t want to waste your field work looking randomly for someplace to eat.

Finally, don’t miss the rib tips!