Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Tuesday, December 5, 2017, and I can break my fast of yesterday. I think there are a few brownies left over, which will go perfectly with a glass of cold milk. Then coffee. It’s National Comfort Food Day; mine is a concoction my mom made called “hamburger stew”, which was basically soupy hamburger in catsup sauce (with some other stuff), with lumps of boiled potato. The recipe has been lost since my mom died, and I haven’t had it since then.

It has become winter: it was 60°F (16 °C) yesterday in Chicago and right now it’s 35°F (2°C) with strong winds that did some damage here last night. I’m leaving for India just in time, but it will still be cold when I return. As I’m preparing to leave, posting will be light for a while, tapering to very, very light after December 15.

Stephen Barnard’s feral tabby has been trapped without too much fracas except for meowing (see yesterday’s post on National Kitten Day). It goes to the vet in a few hours. Stay tuned.

It’s another slow news day in history. On December 5, 1492, Christopher Columbus became the first European to visit Hispaniola (now Haiti and the Dominican Republic); it was the closest he got to “America,” usually construed as “what is now the U.S.” On this day in 1932, Albert Einstein was granted his visa to America, and in March, 1933, aware of what the Nazis were doing, he went to the German consulate in Belgium and surrendered his German passport, renouncing citizenship. He moved to the U.S. permanently in October of that year. On this day in 1952, the Great Smog descended on London: a combination of fog and serious air pollution. It lasted four days, but killed 12,000 people (and injured 100,000) over the next months. This led to the passage of the Clean Air Act in 1956, and I had no idea this disaster happened. Are any readers old enough to remember this?

Here’s one glimpse of the Great Smog. More pictures and story here.

Finally, on December 5, 1964, Lloyd J. Old uncovered a linkage between the major histocompatibility complex (MHC) and mouse leukemia—first suggesting the importance of the MHC in the immune response.

Notables born on December 5 include Martin Van Buren (1782). Christina Rossetti (1830), George Armstrong Custer (1839), Arnold Sommerfeld (1868), Walt Disney and Werner Heisenberg (both 1901), Strom Thurmond (1902), Sonny Boy Williamson II (1912), Joan Didion (1934, still with us), and Calvin Trillin (1935, likewise). Those whose metabolism stopped on this day include Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1791), Alexandre Dumas (1870, Père), Claude Monet (1926), Dave Brubeck (2012) and Nelson Mandela (2013).

Here’s a swell Monet tee shirt:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s dialogue is enigmatic. So, as usual, I inquired of Malgorzata (Andrzej writes the dialogues):

It’s a very difficult question. Andrzej (mischievous as he is) suggested that I write the answer: “Wait and see”. Well, it’s just the continuation of the dialogue. So I will try to find something else: When the answer is not known people often say: “It remains to be seen” (this is a saying in Polish as well). Hili, who likes to show how clever she is, repeats this saying without any context. Cyrus, who is a very down to earth creature, wants to know what exactly is it he is suppose to see in the future. Because Hili has no idea, she takes the literal meaning of the saying and says to Cyrus that he’ll just have to wait for it.

Oooookay. . . .

Hili: It remains to be seen.

Cyrus: What remains to be seen?

Hili: We will see.

In Polish:

Hili: Czas pokaże.

Cyrus: Co czas pokaże?

Hili: Zobaczymy.

And some tweets found by Matthew Cobb:

“SANDRA CAN YOU OPEN THIS FUCKING THING BIT OF A SITUATION HERE” pic.twitter.com/4WOwZn9LGK — Ash Warner (@AlsBoy) November 22, 2017

A highlight: echidna hatching!

Have you ever seen an echidna hatching? Echidnas are monotremes which means they're mammals, but they lay eggs. ^EK pic.twitter.com/zCG01GAA7O — CSIRO (@CSIROnews) July 20, 2017

And a lovely cat painting found by Grania:

🎨 17th century Interior Scene with a Cat seated beside a Window, 1923 👨‍🎨 Frank Moss Bennett (15 Nov 1874, Liverpool, Merseyside, England – 23 Feb 1952, Newton Abbot, Devon, England) was a British painter of portraits, historical scenes and architecture.#HistoryofPainting pic.twitter.com/FF9oawnLoE — History of Painting (@AHistoryofPaint) December 4, 2017