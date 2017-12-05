Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Tuesday, December 5, 2017, and I can break my fast of yesterday. I think there are a few brownies left over, which will go perfectly with a glass of cold milk. Then coffee. It’s National Comfort Food Day; mine is a concoction my mom made called “hamburger stew”, which was basically soupy hamburger in catsup sauce (with some other stuff), with lumps of boiled potato. The recipe has been lost since my mom died, and I haven’t had it since then.
It has become winter: it was 60°F (16 °C) yesterday in Chicago and right now it’s 35°F (2°C) with strong winds that did some damage here last night. I’m leaving for India just in time, but it will still be cold when I return. As I’m preparing to leave, posting will be light for a while, tapering to very, very light after December 15.
Stephen Barnard’s feral tabby has been trapped without too much fracas except for meowing (see yesterday’s post on National Kitten Day). It goes to the vet in a few hours. Stay tuned.
It’s another slow news day in history. On December 5, 1492, Christopher Columbus became the first European to visit Hispaniola (now Haiti and the Dominican Republic); it was the closest he got to “America,” usually construed as “what is now the U.S.” On this day in 1932, Albert Einstein was granted his visa to America, and in March, 1933, aware of what the Nazis were doing, he went to the German consulate in Belgium and surrendered his German passport, renouncing citizenship. He moved to the U.S. permanently in October of that year. On this day in 1952, the Great Smog descended on London: a combination of fog and serious air pollution. It lasted four days, but killed 12,000 people (and injured 100,000) over the next months. This led to the passage of the Clean Air Act in 1956, and I had no idea this disaster happened. Are any readers old enough to remember this?
Here’s one glimpse of the Great Smog. More pictures and story here.
Finally, on December 5, 1964, Lloyd J. Old uncovered a linkage between the major histocompatibility complex (MHC) and mouse leukemia—first suggesting the importance of the MHC in the immune response.
Notables born on December 5 include Martin Van Buren (1782). Christina Rossetti (1830), George Armstrong Custer (1839), Arnold Sommerfeld (1868), Walt Disney and Werner Heisenberg (both 1901), Strom Thurmond (1902), Sonny Boy Williamson II (1912), Joan Didion (1934, still with us), and Calvin Trillin (1935, likewise). Those whose metabolism stopped on this day include Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1791), Alexandre Dumas (1870, Père), Claude Monet (1926), Dave Brubeck (2012) and Nelson Mandela (2013).
Here’s a swell Monet tee shirt:
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s dialogue is enigmatic. So, as usual, I inquired of Malgorzata (Andrzej writes the dialogues):
It’s a very difficult question. Andrzej (mischievous as he is) suggested that I write the answer: “Wait and see”. Well, it’s just the continuation of the dialogue. So I will try to find something else:When the answer is not known people often say: “It remains to be seen” (this is a saying in Polish as well). Hili, who likes to show how clever she is, repeats this saying without any context. Cyrus, who is a very down to earth creature, wants to know what exactly is it he is suppose to see in the future. Because Hili has no idea, she takes the literal meaning of the saying and says to Cyrus that he’ll just have to wait for it.
Hili: Czas pokaże.
Cyrus: Co czas pokaże?
Hili: Zobaczymy.
And some tweets found by Matthew Cobb:
A highlight: echidna hatching!
And a lovely cat painting found by Grania:
Your mother’s hamburger stew recipe is similar to many peoples’ Sloppy Joe’s recipe except for the potatoes.
The recipe reminds me of my family’s comfort meal, Hobo Stew (a name which would get be in trouble with the leftists for insulting disadvantaged train riders, no doubt). It’s just a layer of thin-sliced potatoes seasoned with olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic, and paprika, followed by sliced onions, sliced carrots, peas, hamburger (I’m a vegetarian now so I use Boca Crumbles) and topped with an undiluted can of tomato soup, with maybe 1/4 of water to swish out the bits left in the can for added moisture. Chuck it in the oven for 30 minutes or so, grab some crusty bread and you’ve got a meal. I admit that I added the seasonings to the potatoes, nobody else in the family does, and it’s great with your choice of hot sauce and I have no idea why it has that name, as it sounds impossible to cook up in a hobo jungle unless they have access to Corningware and an oven.
The common thread in all these stews is they’re cooked in one pot or pan with ‘found’ or leftover ingredients. No fancy steps such as browning the meat.
I think in the USA Hobo Stew is closely related to Mulligan [or Irish] Stew – the only difference I can see is the latter tends to do without a can of soup/tomatoes.
Over here in the UK it was Irish Stew on Mondays for my Irish family & all the Irish families I knew of. The idea was to use up the leftovers from the Sunday dinner blowout in an era without the fridge [I looked it up & only 13% of households had fridges in 1959 when I was 4 years old].
Up in Liverpool [the capital of Ireland as it was known] – a similar meal is called scouse shortened from lobscouse which probably came to The ‘Pool via Scandinavia – it started out as a fish dish thickened with ship’s biscuit, but these days I only see it made with neck of lamb or scrag end of beef. It’s served with beetroot or red cabbage [I love pickled red cabbage with this dish].
Then there’s Lancashire Hotpot just a few miles East of Liverpool, but that’s for posh people & doesn’t count – so I’ll stop now… 🙂
Hence a Liverpudlian being a Scouser. And if you couldn’t afford to put any meat into the pot it was blind scouse.
That’s right! No meat, but often flavoured with soup bones free from the butcher [if you were in his good books].
That’s great! Thanks for the history lesson!
I remember the London smogs well. The pea soupers. I would have been 12 in 1952 and smogs were nothing new, they came and went every year. It was great fun to go out with friends and explore this mysterious hidden world. What little traffic there was would creep at walking pace and get lost in the process, road junctions and traffic lights being near invisible. Buses would be led by passengers on foot. Everything ground to a halt basically. It was like the end of the world to imaginative and adventurous children. I half wish I could go back.
+1
I remember learning about the London pea-souper in school in New Zealand.. I must have been 11.
There are of course long term health implications from childhood exposure…
I agree though -there is nothing like an autumnal fog. We just do not get them in central London any more. when I was a child in Norfolk, I remember wonderful days when the fog restricted visibility to about 20-40 feet… we went wandering into the field behind our house & were totally lost! 🙂
“Are any readers old enough to remember this?” I was twelve at the time. ‘Pea soupers’ seemed to be part of the natural order of things. Every house had its coal fire, smoking was seen as a mark of adulthood, trains were pulled by steam locos. Looking back it was a filthy old world. No wonder my mother was paranoid about the need to wash behind the ears and not to have a dirty neck and shirt collar.
As a former cat trapper, so glad to hear Stephen Bernard caught the kitty and he/she will be fixed and seen by a vet.
I’m also happy the cat has a place to live with great accommodations. Food and a warm place to be.
Did I spot an egg-tooth briefly in the echidna video? Confirm?
The video has audio – I suppose you have it turned off. The woman speaking in the video say it’s got a “tooth in the upper jaw for tearing open the egg shell.”