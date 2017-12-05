It’s been a while since we had an All Stephen Barnard Post, but I’ve accumulated enough photos to put one together (don’t forget to send me yours!). Stephens notes are indented:
This was sent to me after I admired the photo of Deets the D*g on Facebook:
You liked this on FB so I’m sending it, and a couple of others (Trumpeter Swans [Cygnus buccinator] and a Red-tailed Hawk [Buteo jamaicensis]).
First, Deets:
These photos were taken through a spotting scope at full magnification in poor light, so they aren’t quality photos but they show some interesting behavior.
A cow moose (Alces alces) with two calves was crossing a field at a good pace to get to the cover of the ponds. One of the calves has tiny spike antlers. They were followed by two mature bulls, probably intent on hanky panky. The bulls will drive off the calves and likely fight for mating privileges.
As a lagniappe, here’s a Northern Harrier (Circus cyaneus) that sensed prey (probably a meadow vole) by sound and is banking for the kill.
Some moose visitors. These are twins that I often see. They browse the willows across the creek this time of year, cropping the buds off at precisely moose-reaching level. This is an example of ungulates affecting a riparian zone. Without the moose (and to a lesser extent the mule deer) browsing, the willows would, I believe, expand their range.
Hitch and Deets are always amused by big game visits.
As a lagniappe, a sunrise with the peak called Queen’s Crown in the far distance.
And the bald eagles are back! I’m told that nest-building will probably commence in January. This pair has fledged many chicks over the years.
Desi (left) and Lucy (right) are still hanging in there (Haliaeetus leucocephalus). They have to build a new nest, as their last year’s nest blew down (but the three fledglings made it).
A juvenile Red-winged Blackbird (Agelaius phoeniceus) flying with the big boys.
Lovely stuff as always, Stephen!
I particularly love the RW blackbird photo.
+1
I am going to do it:
I am going to use, Mr Barnard, the word !
… … … … A M A Z I N G !
Blue
ps Were I to ‘ve ever been a doggy
aficionado ? then … … I would ‘ve
l o v e d Deets & Hitch.
Very interesting photo’s – I particularly like the harrier.
Why is the peak called Queen’s Crown?
I don’t know, but maybe it has something to do with Koh-i-Noor.
Makes sense – it has such sharp edges looking down in Google maps & in that view it’s a regular outlined shape
I found a geologist report that says the plateau of Queen’s Crown is dated at 8,770,000 years old [±70,000 yrs] which surprises me, given the sharp edges – I suppose volcanic rock is very tough.
Wow. The last picture is just incredible. Amazing.
I agree. I also like the photos of the moose mugs. Have never seen any up close before.
Stephen’s photos are always top notch!
Beautiful photographs, as always. I’d be very jealous of the scenery, except that in a couple of weeks, I’ll be in north Idaho, with the Selkirk and Cabinet ranges as the backdrop. Idaho really is a lovely state, but don’t tell anyone else 😉
Deets and Hitch look like good boys. Give them a pat for me!
Wonderful, Stephen. Especially the red-wings!
The red wing black birds stayed for the winter in my backyard once when I lived in Austin. I loved them. Beautiful birds.
Some tremendous photos here. Thanks for posting.
Deets looks adorable in that first photo.
I have a theory, which is mine, that compared to cats dogs have a highly developed theory of mind. Both cats and dogs try to predict what you’re about to do, but dogs are sensitive to how you *feel* about it. Cats not so much.