It's been a while since we had an All Stephen Barnard Post, but I've accumulated enough photos to put one together. Stephens notes are indented:

This was sent to me after I admired the photo of Deets the D*g on Facebook:

You liked this on FB so I’m sending it, and a couple of others (Trumpeter Swans [Cygnus buccinator] and a Red-tailed Hawk [Buteo jamaicensis]).

First, Deets:

These photos were taken through a spotting scope at full magnification in poor light, so they aren’t quality photos but they show some interesting behavior. A cow moose (Alces alces) with two calves was crossing a field at a good pace to get to the cover of the ponds. One of the calves has tiny spike antlers. They were followed by two mature bulls, probably intent on hanky panky. The bulls will drive off the calves and likely fight for mating privileges.

As a lagniappe, here’s a Northern Harrier (Circus cyaneus) that sensed prey (probably a meadow vole) by sound and is banking for the kill.

Some moose visitors. These are twins that I often see. They browse the willows across the creek this time of year, cropping the buds off at precisely moose-reaching level. This is an example of ungulates affecting a riparian zone. Without the moose (and to a lesser extent the mule deer) browsing, the willows would, I believe, expand their range.

Hitch and Deets are always amused by big game visits.

As a lagniappe, a sunrise with the peak called Queen’s Crown in the far distance.

And the bald eagles are back! I’m told that nest-building will probably commence in January. This pair has fledged many chicks over the years.

Desi (left) and Lucy (right) are still hanging in there (Haliaeetus leucocephalus). They have to build a new nest, as their last year’s nest blew down (but the three fledglings made it).

A juvenile Red-winged Blackbird (Agelaius phoeniceus) flying with the big boys.