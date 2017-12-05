Johnny Hallyday died

If you’re not European you probably haven’t heard of Johnny Hallyday, but think of him as the French Elvis with a decidedly French romantic strain. Having lived in France for a year in total, I know of him, though I wasn’t a huge fan. But many, many people were, and I’m saddened to report that he passed away this evening at the young age of 74. Reports are scanty since it just happened, but you can read the BBC report here.

A sample:

And even if you can’t read French you can probably understand this:

Je suis très triste d'apprendre le décès de Johnny Hallyday. Il était un géant du show-business … une véritable légende! J’ai une pensée pour sa famille, ses proches et ses millions de fans qui l'adorent. Il nous manquera beaucoup, mais ne jamais oublié. – Céline xx… — Celine Dion (@celinedion) December 6, 2017