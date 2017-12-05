Activists demand Met remove painting of girl “in suggestive pose”, museum refuses

Here’s a painting on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City: “Thérèse Dreaming” (1938) by the Polish-French artist Balthasar Klossowski de Rola, also known as “Balthus.” It shows a young girl in reverie (and there’s a cat). In today’s climate, though, the fact that her legs are splayed and her underwear is showing was sufficient to trigger the Pecksniffs. It was worsened by the fact that Balthus frequently produced art like this; as Wikipedia notes, “He is known for his erotically-charged images of pubescent girls, but also for the refined, dreamlike quality of his imagery.”

According to yesterday’s New York Times, Mia Merrill, a New York woman has called for the removal of the painting, and created a petition to that end, which has gathered over 8,000 signatures. Here’s her announcement:

I put together a petition asking the Met to take down a piece of art that is undeniably romanticizing the sexualization of a child. If you are a part of the #metoo movement or ever think about the implications of art on life, please support this effort. https://t.co/gcCAFDe749 — Mia Merrill (@miazmerrill) November 30, 2017

The petition is here, and includes these words (Merrill’s emphasis):

When I went to the Metropolitan Museum of Art this past weekend, I was shocked to see a painting that depicts a young girl in a sexually suggestive pose. Balthus’ painting, Thérèse Dreaming, is an evocative portrait of a prepubescent girl relaxing on a chair with her legs up and underwear exposed. It is disturbing that the Met would proudly display such an image. They are a renowned institution and one of the largest, most respected art museums in the United States. The artist of this painting, Balthus, had a noted infatuation with pubescent girls, and it can be strongly argued that this painting romanticizes the sexualization of a child. In 2013, the Met hosted the exhibit “Balthus: Cats and Girls—Paintings and Provocations,” which included more of Balthus’ overtly pedophilic work. As the Guardian wrote: “The Met, not imprudently, has put a plaque at the start of the show that reads: “Some of the paintings in this exhibition may be disturbing to some visitors.” If The Met had the wherewithal to reference the disturbing nature of Balthus for this exhibit, they understand the implications of displaying his art as a part of their permanent collection. Given the current climate around sexual assault and allegations that become more public each day, in showcasing this work for the masses without providing any type of clarification, The Met is, perhaps unintentionally, supporting voyeurism and the objectification of children. I am not asking for this painting to be censored, destroyed or never seen again. I am asking The Met to seriously consider the implications of hanging particular pieces of art on their walls, and to be more conscientious in how they contextualize those pieces to the masses. This can be accomplished by either removing the piece from that particular gallery, or providing more context in the painting’s description. For example, a line as brief as, “some viewers find this piece offensive or disturbing, given Balthus’ artistic infatuation with young girls.”‘

In an interview with the Times, she insisted again that she was not asking for censorship, even though her petition offered removal of the painting as an alternative:

Ms. Merrill also insisted she was not trying to encourage censorship. “But the blatant objectification and sexualization of a child is where I draw the line,” Ms. Merrill said by phone on Friday.

But of course she’s encouraging censorship: removal of paintings that she sees as objectifying and sexualizing children. (She is advocating removal: look at the title of her petition.) In other words, she sees this painting as child pornography, presumably encouraging child sexual abuse. Fortunately, the Met refused to cave; the Museum’s chief communications officer, Ken Weine, said this:

“Moments such as this provide an opportunity for conversation, and visual art is one of the most significant means we have for reflecting on both the past and the present and encouraging the continuing evolution of existing culture through informed discussion and respect for creative expression.”

Good for them; would that every Museum would respond this way!

Now I can barely see the usefulness of having a sign like the one the petition mentions for a collection or exhibit of such paintings, but how do you do that for a single painting? Answer: you don’t. The image may be sexualized, but it’s not child porn, and were we to ban it, we’d have to ban Lolita by Nabokov, or at least put a big trigger warning on the cover. We’d have to ban all paintings of Leda and the Swan, which depict the rape of Leda by Zeus in cygnid; here’s one after Michelangelo:

Leda and the Swan paintings could encourage not only child abuse but bestiality. And of course there are numerous paintings of rape in the canon, including many versions of the mythological Roman story of the Rape of the Sabine Women. (Here “rape” in Latin was “raptio,” which could be translated as “abduction”, but the paintings are salacious and there’s no doubt about what was going to happen to the abducted women.) Here’s a version Rubens:

I’m not quite sure why people aren’t up in arms about paintings like that.

Virginia photographer Sally Mann, who has exhibited and published pictures of her nude children, has been subject to similar opprobrium, including threats of arrest. She takes revealing pictures of herself and her family, as well as beautiful pictures of her environment (see here for a sample). She’s one of my favorite modern photographers. The photographs are taken and shown with the children’s consent, though one could argue whether a very young child’s consent is meaningful. I’ve never found them sexual at all, though I suppose pedophiles could. But the question to ask is whether Mann, or Balthus, has caused a net harm to society (including the children) by publishing nudes of children. They’re not fueling an industry that runs on sexual exploitation of children, as does true child porn, and their images are lovely. Do they cause a net harm or net benefit to society? I argue the latter; see Mann’s photographs for examples.

If Mann or Balthus creates art by reproducing or painting child nudes, and that’s wrong, then it’s also wrong to let anybody read Lolita—or at least to read it without a preliminary trigger warning. It’s also wrong to show pictures of women being abducted or sexually abused by birds.

As the Left grows more authoritarian, society grows more puritanical. I’m willing to bet, without knowing, that Mia Merrill considers herself a progressive.