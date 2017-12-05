Activists demand Met remove painting of girl “in suggestive pose”, museum refuses

Here’s a painting on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City:
According to yesterday’s New York Times, Mia Merrill, a New York woman has called for the removal of the painting, and created a petition to that end, which has gathered over 8,000 signatures. Here’s her announcement:
The petition is here, and includes these words (Merrill’s emphasis):
When I went to the Metropolitan Museum of Art this past weekend, I was shocked to see a painting that depicts a young girl in a sexually suggestive pose. Balthus’ painting, Thérèse Dreaming, is an evocative portrait of a prepubescent girl relaxing on a chair with her legs up and underwear exposed.
It is disturbing that the Met would proudly display such an image. They are a renowned institution and one of the largest, most respected art museums in the United States. The artist of this painting, Balthus, had a noted infatuation with pubescent girls, and it can be strongly argued that this painting romanticizes the sexualization of a child.
In 2013, the Met hosted the exhibit “Balthus: Cats and Girls—Paintings and Provocations,” which included more of Balthus’ overtly pedophilic work. As the Guardian wrote: “The Met, not imprudently, has put a plaque at the start of the show that reads: “Some of the paintings in this exhibition may be disturbing to some visitors.” If The Met had the wherewithal to reference the disturbing nature of Balthus for this exhibit, they understand the implications of displaying his art as a part of their permanent collection.
Given the current climate around sexual assault and allegations that become more public each day, in showcasing this work for the masses without providing any type of clarification, The Met is, perhaps unintentionally, supporting voyeurism and the objectification of children.
I am not asking for this painting to be censored, destroyed or never seen again. I am asking The Met to seriously consider the implications of hanging particular pieces of art on their walls, and to be more conscientious in how they contextualize those pieces to the masses. This can be accomplished by either removing the piece from that particular gallery, or providing more context in the painting’s description. For example, a line as brief as, “some viewers find this piece offensive or disturbing, given Balthus’ artistic infatuation with young girls.”‘
In an interview with the Times, she insisted again that she was not asking for censorship, even though her petition offered removal of the painting as an alternative:
Ms. Merrill also insisted she was not trying to encourage censorship. “But the blatant objectification and sexualization of a child is where I draw the line,” Ms. Merrill said by phone on Friday.
But of course she’s encouraging censorship: removal of paintings that she sees as objectifying and sexualizing children. (She is advocating removal: look at the title of her petition.) In other words, she sees this painting as child pornography, presumably encouraging child sexual abuse. Fortunately, the Met refused to cave; the Museum’s chief communications officer, Ken Weine, said this:
“Moments such as this provide an opportunity for conversation, and visual art is one of the most significant means we have for reflecting on both the past and the present and encouraging the continuing evolution of existing culture through informed discussion and respect for creative expression.”
Good for them; would that every Museum would respond this way!
Now I can barely see the usefulness of having a sign like the one the petition mentions for a collection or exhibit of such paintings, but how do you do that for a single painting? Answer: you don’t. The image may be sexualized, but it’s not child porn, and were we to ban it, we’d have to ban Lolita by Nabokov, or at least put a big trigger warning on the cover. We’d have to ban all paintings of Leda and the Swan, which depict the rape of Leda by Zeus in cygnid; here’s one after Michelangelo:
Leda and the Swan paintings could encourage not only child abuse but bestiality. And of course there are numerous paintings of rape in the canon, including many versions of the mythological Roman story of the Rape of the Sabine Women. (Here “rape” in Latin was “raptio,” which could be translated as “abduction”, but the paintings are salacious and there’s no doubt about what was going to happen to the abducted women.) Here’s a version Rubens:
I’m not quite sure why people aren’t up in arms about paintings like that.
Virginia photographer Sally Mann, who has exhibited and published pictures of her nude children, has been subject to similar opprobrium, including threats of arrest. She takes revealing pictures of herself and her family, as well as beautiful pictures of her environment (see here for a sample). She’s one of my favorite modern photographers. The photographs are taken and shown with the children’s consent, though one could argue whether a very young child’s consent is meaningful. I’ve never found them sexual at all, though I suppose pedophiles could. But the question to ask is whether Mann, or Balthus, has caused a net harm to society (including the children) by publishing nudes of children. They’re not fueling an industry that runs on sexual exploitation of children, as does true child porn, and their images are lovely. Do they cause a net harm or net benefit to society? I argue the latter; see Mann’s photographs for examples.
If Mann or Balthus creates art by reproducing or painting child nudes, and that’s wrong, then it’s also wrong to let anybody read Lolita—or at least to read it without a preliminary trigger warning. It’s also wrong to show pictures of women being abducted or sexually abused by birds.
As the Left grows more authoritarian, society grows more puritanical. I’m willing to bet, without knowing, that Mia Merrill considers herself a progressive.
Read that yesterday and was flabbergasted. I have been accused of showing pornographic illustrations in my organ system anatomy lectures when covering the reproductive system. Pornography and sexual perversion is found in the puny brain of the observer, not the presenter (artist, lecturer).
What about Michelangelo’s David?
Its just blatant porn, tear it down right now!
A pervert several years ago took a hammer to David’s penis
well-presented. We had occasion (years ago) to stand toe to toe with a censorship campaign and it was exhausting… and successful. The key id more discussion & debate. thanks for your post!
oops for the typo… or is it a slip?
Good for the Met. A good response too.
I thought we got past this jejune nonsense a lifetime ago when the ban was lifted on Nabokov’s Lolita.
The battle against puritanical intermeddlers never ends, I suppose.
One Penguin Books [UK] edition [1995?] of Lolita has that very Balthus’ painting as the front cover.
HERE’S THE LINK TO a confused 2014 article in New Republic regarding the many different “creepy” Lolita book covers. Includes a few pics including the Balthus.
Just noticed it’s not the same Balthus – it’s another Balthus in the same pose & colours where the girl looks out at the viewer. Inc obligatory cat.
Yeah, I noticed; the caption describes it as a “reappropriation” of the Balthus painting. Thanks for the link.
Next on the block
https://www.google.com/culturalinstitute/beta/asset/little-girl-in-a-blue-armchair/UwELDD8PvGE1Rg?hl=en&ms=%7B%22x%22%3A0.5%2C%22y%22%3A0.5%2C%22z%22%3A9.532467802635178%2C%22size%22%3A%7B%22width%22%3A1.5148477061143717%2C%22height%22%3A1.2375000000000003%7D%7D
While I agree with the professor on most controversies of this nature, he is kind of missing the argument on this one. The petition clearly states that it is seeking removal from that specific gallery, not removal in general. The evidence for this is that the petition mentions the 2013 exhibit and implies that the Met did the right thing by including the warning plaque.
It is clear that the petition contemplates the Met keeping the painting on display while providing further context.
As to the aside about Lolita, I would point out that many times editions of that novel actually include contextual info in the form of a foreward by an academic. Thus, a similar petition against Lolita would already be satisfied.
Lol, I missed the tw**t from the petition author that totally demolishes my argument. While the petition itself doesn’t merely call for removal of the painting, the tw**t does.
Even if it did just call for “context,” that context would of course be a message agreeing with the new puritans that any art they find personally offensive is, in fact, offensive, harmful, and promotes whatever particular evil they say it does. No such context should be required or needed.
‘child,’ ‘young girl,’ ‘prepubescent girl’– is this the person of female gender that everyone else sees in the painting? If so, I need psychological corrective lenses.
Perhaps there’s some sort of “Moore-o-meter” we could use to gauge her maturity.
Chief Justice Moore no doubt would’ve been the first to order such a painting removed from a museum in Alabama (if he wasn’t too busy hustlin’ jailbait down at the local mall).
The problem of “Sex and Christians” originated in the Garden of Eden, later adopted by all Abrahamic cults (I refuse to call them religions). There is no such thing among Hindus who were forced to learn by Muslims in 900 year occupation and by Christians in 200 year occupation. But the modicum of learning showed the immense failure of these “prude” systems.Some of our temples show explicit sex. We also believe “rasa” is in the minds and eyes of the audience and not in the performers. By the way the current sexual revelations also have origins in the same Garden.
Thank
godthe founders, we don’t censor based on the foulest instincts of the worst among us in the good old US of A (at least not since the days of Anthony Comstock’s Society for the Suppression of Vice).
Not mentioned in the Times piece, but relevant, I think, is Balthus’s deliberate nod to Picasso’s “The Dream” (“Le Rêve), another “sexualized,” “voyeuristic” portrait of a seated, sleeping (dreaming) young woman, who is also named Thérèse–Picasso’s mistress, Marie-Thérèse Walter.
That is very interesting to know! They say that all art is permanently in dialogue with itself, and artists with their predecessors and with the future.
I seem to remember that a remake of the film Lolita with Jeremy Irons in the lead role attracted a fair amount of criticism 20 years back. I can see why it is problematic: it is based on the classic paedophile’s premise that the child is the seducer. A great and subtle novel, of course, but tricky to film in today’s climate (I have only seen the 1962 version with James Mason, who was good at creepy roles…).
The situation is slightly different for the painting here. The girl is simply in a “reverie” as painted, but of course she was modelling and would therefore have been asked by the artist to adopt this pose, making both the artist and the viewer complicit as voyeurs, but the “innocent” model also complicit in acting out a role that feeds the artist’s (and the eventual viewer’s) voyeurism… In 1938, when this was painted, I guess that girls would have been taught from a very young age not to adopt poses like this, so implicit in the painting is the (obviously false) idea that the subject was alone with her cat, and completely relaxed. These kinds of games of artifice, and the interplay between artist, viewer and model, are what makes art interesting and sometimes edgy.
You write:
I suppose your generalisation is generally true if one thinks of middle class Britain [& the like], but is it true for Europe? At that time the Germans were crazy for flinging all their clothes off & running around naked in parks & on beaches – and they still are. In Scandinavia I think the day will come where one will be prosecuted for donning clothes in inappropriate situations! I know that Iceland has been very relaxed about this sort of thing for decades.
As for Balthus’ circle of friends in 30s Paris [& later in Switzerland] – I think that barriers were abhorrent to them as a matter of principle.
I am shocked–shocked–to find that art is going on in there.
The pecksniffs remind me of a terrible old schoolboy joke:
Psychiatrist (draws line on paper): what does that remind you of?
Patient (grunts lustfully): a naked woman in bed!
Psy: I see, draws second line, what does that remind you of?
P: (grunts even more lustfully): two naked woman in a bed!
Psy: hmmm, draws third line.
P: (almost has orgasm): three naked women in a bed!
Psy: you seem to be obsessed about sex.
P: not me: you are the one drawing the filthy pictures!
I think that The Perfect Tomato by Sally Mann (in one of the NYT links) is extraordinarily beautiful, but only a paedophile could see it as sexy. There are good evolutionary reasons why we find children attractive, but lust does not come into it for normal people.
Way I heard that joke, the shrink was running around with a briefcase full of dirty Rorschach inkblots. 🙂
See also the Spitting Image sketch where Mary Whitehouse complains that “All Things Bright and Beautiful” is pornographic.
You’ll never hear the phrase “the purple-headed mountain” the same way again.
First they came for Balthus, and I did not speak out –
Because I was not fond of Balthus.
Then they came for Gauguin, and I’m like “now wait minute…”