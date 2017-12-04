Women in tech harass and defame a woman in tech; reason: wrong politics

I’ve heard from some women in science that their toughest opposition, sometimes verging on harassment, comes from other women in science. I wouldn’t know, as I don’t have that lived experience. But here’s a related story, on Medium, from Marlene Jaeckel, and certainly has a provocative title (click on screenshot to read):

You can read it yourself; it is a distressing tale.

Jaeckel starts off with her bona fides:

I am a senior software engineer and the co-founder of Polyglot Programming, an Atlanta-based software engineering consultancy. For years, my business partner and I have been active in the technology industry, both in our local community and beyond. We’ve organized meetups and conferences, volunteered our time to mentor developers, including children, women, and people from underrepresented minority groups, and we’ve sponsored other groups that do the same.

Her problem with other women-in-tech groups, she says, stems from the fact that she’s politically conservative, that she once refused to teach a woman-only computer classes, and that she defended James Damore, the Google engineer who was fired for suggesting that underrepresentation of women in computer firms might partly reflect differential interests rather than 100% sexism. But Jaeckel also has a long history, it seems, of fostering women in computer science, teaching and mentoring women, and so on.

That didn’t count when weighed against her ideological impurities. By her account, women and some men shut her out of one event and group after another, including those sponsored by Google (e.g., the Google Developer Group and Google Women Techmakers)—and for no discernible reason other than her politics and defense of Damore were unpalatable. She got a lawyer, sent a “cease and desist” letter to the people who, she said, “deplatformed” and defamed her: Women Who Code, Alicia Carr, Maggie Kane, and Google. No response.

So now she’s suing them for defamation, and if she’s right, she has suffered career and financial damages. As Jaeckel reports:

I want Alicia, Maggie, Women Who Code, and Google Women Techmakers to know that it’s okay to respectfully disagree with others. It’s also perfectly okay for privately-held groups to remove certain members from their organizations. It is, however, not okay to spread defamatory and malicious lies about people, and it’s never okay to falsely accuse someone of committing a crime. In short, I want the truth revealed, because, in the words of Abraham Lincoln, “truth is generally the best vindication of slander.” When rational and mature people feel upset about something, they often get angry, but only toxic and vindictive people use lies, false accusations, and exaggerations to destroy someone else’s credibility. From their actions, it’s clear that Alicia, Maggie, Women Who Code, and Google don’t believe that people should have the right to freely express ideological dissent, and therefore they set out to punish me for my views, without regard for my rights or for consequences. To them, I was guilty of a terrible moral offense, so they wanted everyone else to be “careful” of me and stand up against my “harmful” thoughts. It’s a shame that Women Who Code and Google Women Techmakers put on such a good face by feigning kindness and respect for all women in tech. They’ve carefully crafted a wholesome image of being welcoming to all women and supportive of the needs of anyone in the tech industry who identifies as female. Unfortunately, this is not true. To me, it seems obvious that Women Who Code and Google Women Techmakers don’t really care about all women and, frankly, they don’t seem to care that much about tech either. Instead, they focus on divisive identity politics, and they expect their members to remain submissive inside the echo chamber if they wish to be accepted. . . . What they did was abusive, unreasonable, and unacceptable, and it’s time to hold them accountable for their actions.

They say there are two sides to every story, but that’s not always true. The truth will come out if there is either a settlement or a court verdict, and if it’s as Jaeckel describes, it’s not pretty. It’s certainly not beyond belief that this could have happened; after all, feminists barred Jewish women from Chicago’s Dyke Parade, and Western women regularly ignore the horrible oppression many women endure in Muslim countries. Stay tuned.

h/t: Grania