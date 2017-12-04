Trump’s lawyer says it’s legally impossible for the President to obstruct justice

Well, this is a new one, but what do you expect from such a muddleheaded administration—one intent on insulating itself from the truth and from accusations of malfeasance. As Mueller’s investigation gets closer and closer to Trump, with the possibility that the Prez obstructed justice by telling FBI director James Comey to stop investigating the now-guilty Michael Flynn (along with Trump’s claim that he knew that Flynn had lied when firing him), they’re pulling their desperation moves to stave off the possibility that Trump could even be charged. As CNN reports:
President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, John Dowd, claims the President cannot be guilty of obstructing justice, according to an interview with Axios.
“(The) President cannot obstruct justice because he is the chief law enforcement officer under (the Constitution’s Article II) and has every right to express his view of any case,” Dowd told Axios.
The new defense comes after a tweet from Trump’s account suggested the President knew former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn had lied to the FBI when he was fired in February, raising questions about whether Trump knew about Flynn’s lying before pressuring former FBI Director James Comey to let go of inquiries into Russian election meddling.
The position that Trump cannot obstruct justice — which evokes a similar claim once made by former President Richard Nixon, who resigned over the Watergate scandal — is sure to be debated as special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation intensifies. Flynn is the first administration official to be charged as part of the probe.
That is, to put it mildly, lame. Well, it didn’t work for Nixon, who had to be pardoned in advance by Gerald Ford (look for the same from Pence!), and it won’t work for Trump. Things are looking as if President Donald himself may be caught up in all this, and wouldn’t it be Schadenfreude to see him go down, regardless of the conservatism of his successor.
sub
sub
It isn’t just a lame assertion, intended for only the most gullible, it is irrelevant. A President can be impeached and tried for “high crimes and misdemeanors,” which are not defined. If enough people feel that obstruction of justice, an abuse of power, rises to this level, then the game is on.
Considering the GOP demonstrated lack of moral fiber, I would not count on this approach, though in that is they will vote for that abortion of a tax “reform,” they certainly will not vote to impeach the President.
But did Flynn “lie UNDER OATH?”(TM)