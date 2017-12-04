Readers’ wildlife photos (and videos)

Reader Andree Sanborn (flickr site here, FB page here) sent a series of photos taken by her daughter. It shows nature red in tooth and mouth, so be warned. Andree’s notes:

My 2nd daughter, Amelia Michaud, is the manager of the Frontier Animal Society in Orleans, VT. She is crazy busy and never posts her nature sightings but has given me permission to do so. While out walking dogs on August 17, 2017, she captured this drama of a Garter snake (Thamnophis sirtalis) eating an American toad (Anaxyrus americanus). I’m so glad she had her phone with her. These may be gruesome sights for some — just be warned. It is something most of us will never see again. And I swear that in one video you can hear the toad vocalizing (it seems amazingly calm, if one can use that word to describe its state of mind).