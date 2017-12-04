Readers’ wildlife photos (and videos)

Reader Andree Sanborn (flickr site here, FB page here) sent a series of photos taken by her daughter.  It shows nature red in tooth and mouth, so be warned. Andree’s notes:

My 2nd daughter, Amelia Michaud, is the manager of the Frontier Animal Society in Orleans, VT. She is crazy busy and never posts her nature sightings but has given me permission to do so. While out walking dogs on August 17, 2017, she captured this drama of a Garter snake (Thamnophis sirtalis) eating an American toad (Anaxyrus americanus). I’m so glad she had her phone with her. These may be gruesome sights for some  — just be warned. It is something most of us will never see again. And I swear that in one video you can hear the toad vocalizing (it seems amazingly calm, if one can use that word to describe its state of mind).

x
And there’s a video playlist of this event (7 short clips), which you can see here. Start with this one and they’ll play sequentially (not in the order of swallowing, though!):

2 Comments

  jaxkayaker
    Posted December 4, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Awesome.

    Reply
  Karen E Bartelt
    Posted December 4, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Well, snakes have to eat, too!

    Reply

One Trackback/Pingback

  By Readers' wildlife photos (and videos) — Why Evolution Is True – Literele sufletului meu on December 4, 2017 at 8:05 am

    […] via Readers’ wildlife photos (and videos) — Why Evolution Is True […]

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

