Monday: Hili dialogue

We’ve lived through another week, making it to Monday, December 4, 2017, or National Cookie Day. Only 27 days remain until the end of the year; 21 until the beginning of Coynezaa. (I just discovered that my birthday is also National Bicarbonate of Soda Day.)

There’s a Google Doodle today, a game you can play, but it’s intended for children to learn coding. As Time Magazine notes:

Google celebrated the 50th anniversary of Logo, the world’s first programming language designed for kids, on Monday with a Doodle that celebrates kids coding languages and is aimed at teaching children to code. In an interactive Doodle, called “Coding for Carrots,” users help an animated rabbit navigate a block maze. The rabbit hops from block to block in response to increasingly complex code sequences the game directs its players to input. MIT’s Champika Fernando, who worked on Coding for Carrots with Google, said she was nine-years-old when she first coded through Papert’s program. “It makes me happy to think of all of the nine-year-olds who will get their first coding experience playing with today’s Doodle,” Fernando said. “My hope is that people will find this first experience appealing and engaging, and they’ll be encouraged to go further.

Click on screenshot to go there. I must be dumber than a kid, because I can’t even start the damn game! Can any readers give a tip?

It’s one of those days when not much happened in history. On December 4, 1674, Father Jacques Marquette founded a mission on Lake Michigan to convert the Native Americans; this was the first settlement of what would become CHICAGO. On this day in 1954, the first Burger King opened in Miami. And it was exactly two years later when the Million Dollar Quartet (Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Johnny Cash) assembled by accident at the Sun Studios in Memphis, Tennessee, and a one-off jam session ensued. A few recordings survive. Read the Wikipedia link in the last sentence to find out how it happened (i.e., by chance); here’s a snippet:

Whatever Elvis’ feelings may or may not have been in regard to “following” Lewis, Presley was clearly the “star” of the impromptu jam session, which consisted largely of snippets of gospel songs that the four artists had all grown up singing. The recordings show Elvis, the most nationally and internationally famous of the four at the time, to be the focal point of what was a casual, spur-of-the-moment gathering of four artists who would each go on to contribute greatly to the seismic shift in popular music in the late 1950s.

And eleven minutes of recording from the session. Some of it’s quite good!

More fun music facts: on this day in 1965, the Grateful Dead first played in concert under that name. Finally, on this day in 1991, Pan American World Airways (“Pan Am”) ended its operations. I used to fly it internationally all the time, and was saddened.

Notables born on December 4 include Thomas Carlyle (1795), Samuel Butler (1895), Edith Cavell (1865), Wassily Kandinsky (1866, the first true abstract artist), Rainer Maria Rilke (1875), Alfred Hershey (1908), Chris Hillman and Dennis Wilson (both 1944), and Marisa Tomei (1964). Those who ceased to be on this day include Omar Khayyám (1131), Cardinal Richelieu (1642), Thomas Hobbes (1679), John Tyndall (1893), Thomas Hunt Morgan (my academic great-grandfather; 1945), Frank Zappa (1993), and Liam Clancy (2009). Kandinsky is one of my favorite artists, but before he went abstract he made this print, called “Katze”:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is loath to get her cute paws in the snow:

Hili: Here we go again. A: How’s that? Hili: My paws are going to be freezing again.

In Polish:

Hili: Znowu.

Ja: Co znowu?

Hili: Znowu będzie mi zimno w łapki.

And some tweets from Matthew Cobb. The first pair came with this message: “Here are two from Jill Pruetz, who is Director of the Fongoli Savanna Chimpanzee Project, Senegal.”

Both have videos to watch:

Second part:

Here's the second half of Lex's attempt up the Baobab – he bails in a more spectacular fashion than KL tho! @adriana_lowe #Fongoli #chimp pic.twitter.com/pBIEkP80uD — Jill Pruetz (@jillpruetz) December 3, 2017

Matthew’s caption: “Lovely robber fly (is there any other kind?)”

Best cat photobomb ever!

My original claim that this was the best picture of a cat photobombing another cat remains unchallenged pic.twitter.com/YeZ92mBpqU — Ash Warner (@AlsBoy) December 3, 2017

And an interloping shrew: