It’s National Kitten Day!

How could I have missed this? Reader Amy informed me that it was National Kitten Day, and although the evidence supporting this is thin (see here), I’ll go with it. Here’s a celebratory video:

And just to remind you that kittens grow up into lovely cats, here’s a picture I got today from reader Ken in Oklahoma. His notes:

I thought you might get a chuckle out of this photo of my grand-kitten Sterling relaxing in his favorite spot, the bathroom sink. I don’t know that I’ve ever seen anyone more comfortable than this little moggie.

Out in idea, a feral tomcat has taken up residence in Stephen Barnard’s garage, efficiently ridding it of mice. The kindly Barnard has provided it with food and a heat source, and tomorrow he’s taking it to the vet for neutering and a checkup. So far the cat has eluded capture or even photography, but Stephen has a Hav-A-Hart trap baited with food and today managed to take a photo, saying (and gently mocking my determinism):

Finally got one [a photo] at long distance.The big bang has determined that it has a vet appointment tomorrow morning.

He then added this:

I’ll set the trap tonight and check it four hours later. The trap may or may not trigger, depending sensitively on the precise state of particles within four light hours of my garage (including the cat’s brain). The cat will exist in a superposition of trapped and not trapped until I open the garage door and turn on the light.