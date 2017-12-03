Was Matt Lauer given a break by the press?

He was, according to the popular website Feministing—indeed, he was made into a “martyr” by the press.

Now it seems to me that Lauer is guilty: multiple women have given consilient stories of his predatory behavior, though I think too much has been made on the button on his desk that locked his door. That’s common among executives to allow them privacy when they get phone calls or have a visitor. I’m not aware that he used it to trap women in his office (such locks would have to be easily open-able from the inside to adhere to fire codes). Regardless, for him to be fired almost instantly by NBC suggests that the evidence against him was strong and credible. And if he broke the law, he should be tried.

That’s not at issue. But was the press guilty of making him into a hero?

First read these three leads for three stories, and you tell me if they valorized the man:

The New York Times:

The fast-moving national reckoning over sexual harassment in the workplace toppled another television news star on Wednesday . . . The downfall of Mr. Lauer, a presence in American living rooms for more than 20 years, adds to a head-spinning string of prominent firings over sexual harassment and abuse allegations.

Here’s The Washington Post:

The wave of sexual harassment allegations roiling American society broke over a familiar figure, “Today” host Matt Lauer . . . . Lauer, 59, may be the best-known, and perhaps best-liked, of the men whose highflying careers have crashed in the wake of accusations besetting the news media, the government and the entertainment industry over the past two months.

And USA Today:

America woke up without another one of the most recognizable faces in morning television Wednesday, as the rapid-fire sexual harassment allegations that have been rocking Hollywood and Washington brought down one of the most prominent figures to date.

I’ve unbolded the words that the Feministing author, Dana Bolger, were used by the press to turn Lauer into a “martyr”. See if you can find them. Look hard. You can click here to see them.

Here’s the interpretation from Feministing:

Now Lauer was very popular, but among viewers, not necessarily by the people who knew him or worked with him. Nevertheless, here’s the article’s take on the words above. Matt Lauer was “toppled” like a tree unlucky enough to be caught in the path of a “fast-moving” tornado. Matt Lauer was “broken over” by a “wave”, like a surfer in the ocean. Matt Lauer (the best-liked of men!) got stuck on the bad end of a “rapid-fire” firing squad intent on bringing him down. To state the obvious: Matt Lauer isn’t a victim of circumstance, a puppy caught in the eye of the storm. Like all the other Harveys, he made choices. He decided to exploit his subordinates. He opted to harass people with less power than him. He used a button under his desk to lock women in his office. The language we use to tell these stories matters. It’s not only that whole swaths of people in this country, including actual victims of violence, don’t get to be humanized by the press in this way, but also this: lazy, sexist writing that paints aggressors as victims and victims as aggressors fuels the idea — already gaining steam across the right and left alike — that two months of accountability is a “witch hunt”, a “sex panic”, and “anti-male sexual McCarthyism”. We can grapple with the complexity of violence in our lives — perpetrated by people we may love — without turning these “fallen” men into tragic victim-heroes.

This is the way you analyze words when your conclusions are preordained. I never watched Lauer, have no feelings of admiration for him, and think he’s guilty. Nevertheless, I can’t see what the author sees. “Best-liked” is certainly true of viewers, who kept him on the air for decades. And he was, like everyone, a victim of circumstances, in that he couldn’t freely choose what he did. But, as I repeat endlessly, that doesn’t mean he shouldn’t be punished. That includes firing and shaming to stop the tsunami (whoops, sorry—too close to “wave”) of sexual harassment in the workplace and deter others from such behavior, legal sanctions if Lauer broke the law. And although sexual predators are hard to reform, it’s not impossible.

Or maybe I’m just blinded by my privilege.