University of Chicago “celebrates” the first controlled nuclear fission reaction

As I mentioned in yesterday’s Hili Dialogue, Sunday was the 75th anniversary of the first controlled nuclear fission reaction, which it took place here at the University of Chicago. On December 2, 1942, in an old racketball court beneath the stands of the Stagg Field football stadium, Chicago Pile-1 was activated by Enrico Fermi and his team, producing gazillions of neutrons from cans of uranium oxide that were allowed to reach critical mass. Wikipedia describes the moment, which lasted less than five minutes:

[On] 2 December 1942, everybody assembled for the experiment. There were 49 scientists present. Although most of the S-1 Executive Committee was in Chicago, only Crawford Greenewalt was present, at Compton’s invitation. Other dignitaries present included Szilard, Wigner and Spedding. Fermi, Compton, Anderson and Zinn gathered around the controls on the balcony, which was originally intended as a viewing platform. Samuel Allison stood ready with a bucket of concentrated cadmium nitride, which he was to throw over the pile in the event of an emergency. The startup began at 09:54. Walter Zinn removed the zip, the emergency control rod, and secured it. Norman Hilberry stood ready with an axe to cut the scram line, which would allow the zip to fall under the influence of gravity. While Leona Woods called out the count from the boron trifluoride detector in a loud voice, George Weil, the only one on the floor, withdrew all but one of the control rods. At 10:37 Fermi ordered Weil to remove all but 13 feet (4.0 m) of the last control rod. Weil withdrew it 6 inches (15 cm) at a time, with measurements being taken at each step. The process was abruptly halted by the automatic control rod reinserting itself, due to its trip level being set too low. At 11:25, Fermi ordered the control rods reinserted. He then announced that it was lunch time. The experiment resumed at 14:00. Weil worked the final control rod while Fermi carefully monitored the neutron activity. Fermi announced that the pile had gone critical (reached a self-sustaining reaction) at 15:25. Fermi switched the scale on the recorder to accommodate the rapidly increasing electrical current from the boron trifluoride detector. He wanted to test the control circuits, but after 28 minutes, the alarm bells went off to notify everyone that the neutron flux had passed the preset safety level, and he ordered Zinn to release the zip. The reaction rapidly halted. The pile had run for about 4.5 minutes at about 0.5 watts. Wigner opened a bottle of Chianti, which they drank from paper cups. Compton notified Conant by telephone. The conversation was in an impromptu code: Compton: The Italian navigator has landed in the New World. Conant: How were the natives?

Chianti! There might as well have been fava beans. This of course led to the atomic bomb (I’m not going to argue whether or not our dropping it twice on Japan was the right thing to do), and the nuclear powderkeg that is today’s world. One could make a case that nuclear fission also has benefits, like the generation of nuclear power. But we’ll never know whether fission was a good or bad thing until humanity is gone, with or without a nuclear annihilation.

But somehow the celebration of nuclear fission by calling attention to atomic bombs seems, well, a bit weird. Yes, we must be mindful of the mixed legacy of nuclear fission, but showing a bomb?

For instance, Henry Moore’s famous sculpture just a block from where I sit, called “Nuclear Energy” certainly represents a mushroom cloud. It sits atop the exact spot where Fermi’s group created the fission reaction.

What is even weirder is that often Japanese tourists descend on that sculpture in packs, with tour buses disgorging people who can’t wait to pose for selfies in front of the bomb statue. Are they mindful of the irony? It always gives me a shiver to see it, and I see it often.

Yesterday and the day before, the University celebrated the Fermi team’s work with a series of lectures, symposia, and, to cap the “celebration”, a daytime fireworks display by Cai Gu-Quian, a 59 year old Chinese artist who lives in New York and stages ephemeral art based on fireworks and gunpowder. For yesterday’s grand finale, right across the street from me, he created a colorful mushroom cloud firework that went off over Regenstein Library. Here’s a video of Gu-Quian describing the event, which begins with 75 peals of a tower bell at Rockefeller chapel. If you want to skip the preliminaries and the bells, start at 7:21.

The show is over in about 30 seconds, but I suspect someone paid the artist a lot of dosh to create and stage this “performance art.” Note the clapping afterwards. Cai as well as other University people explain it further in the University announcement of the events:

Cai Guo-Qiang said: “In the 1990s, I used black gunpowder to create mushroom clouds, humankind’s most iconic visual symbol for the 20th century. These mushroom clouds formed part of my Projects for Extraterrestrials. Today, the color mushroom cloud symbolizes the paradoxical nature of employing nuclear energy: Who is it for?” “The work dramatizes the creative and destructive forces of nuclear fission,” said Steward [Laura Steward, curator at the Smart Museum of Art on campus]. “It takes the iconic shape of nuclear energy’s most destructive form and animates it with color as a profound symbol of creativity and peace.” “Cai’s artwork reflects the yin-yang nature of the December 2, 1942 experiment’s impact. Its dualism places medicine and energy on one side, and weapons and massive destruction on the other side,” said Young-Kee Kim, the Louis Block Distinguished Service Professor of Physics and the College and chair of the Department of Physics at the University of Chicago.

There’s that dualism again. Where’s the medicine and energy bit? Is that the fireworks themselves, which have nothing to do with nuclear energy?

Now maybe I’m curmudgeonly about this, but do we really need to celebrate nuclear fission by showing mushroom clouds? Yes, it’s a complex legacy, but it’s like celebrating chemistry by displaying cans of Zyklon-B. I found this “highlight” of the events here bizarre and tasteless.

Here’s Robert Oppenheimer describing the reaction of himself and others who witnessed the successful Trinity bomb test on July 16, 1945 in New Mexico. Oppenheimer was the head of the Los Alamos lab that created the first atomic bomb—the one dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. There wasn’t much celebration then. (Oppenheimer’s quote of course has become quite famous.)