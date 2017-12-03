Sunday: Hili dialogue

We’re at Ceiling Cat’s Day today, which means a day of Napping and Nomming on this third of December, 2017. It’s National Peppermint Latte Day, a drink that I’ll try one day so you won’t have to. It’s also a UN observance day: International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

My tum is on the fritz today because after yesterday’s dinner I made brownies and ate too many of them too close to bedtime. Indigestion! Posting may be light today if I require nap therapy.

On this day in 1818, Illinois became the 21st state in the U.S. On December 3, 1910, neon lighting was demonstrated for the first time by Georges Claude at the Paris Motor Show. In 1960, one of my favorite musicals, Camelot, debuted at the Majestic Theater in New York. The movie, which replaced Richard Burton with Richard Harris and Julie Andrews with Vanessa Redgrave (how could they?), was not nearly as good. Modern Broadway musicals may be okay, but they don’t have the plethora of memorable songs that will live forever—songs like those from this musicals Brigadoon, My Fair Lady, or Oklahoma. Here are two of my favorite songs from Camelot, using original cast members.

On this day in 1964, during the Free Speech Movement in Berkeley, police arrested over 800 UC Berkeley students after they took over the administration building takeover and had a sit-in to protest the administrations ban on protests on University property. Today they’d just send in pizzas to the students. On December 2, 1967, Christiaan Barnard and his team in South Africa performed the first human heart transplant. The patient, 53 year old Louis Washansky, lived 18 days, dying of pneumonia after being given massive quantities of immunosuppressants; it turned out that he was misdiagnosed as having a rejection response. Finally, on this day in 1979, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini became the leader of Iran.

UPDATE: Reader Mkray submitted a photo he took in December 1964 showing the protesting students; he was a Ph.D. student newly arrived at Berkeley:

Notables born on this day include Carlos Finlay (1833), who recognized that mosquitoes were the vector of yellow fever, Joseph Conrad (1857), Anna Freud (1895), Sven Nykvist (1922), Andy Williams (1927), Ozzy Osbourne (1948), Julianne Moore (1960), and Terri Schiavo (1963, died in 2005). Those who joined the Choir Invisible on this day include Carl Zeiss (1888), Robert Louis Stevenson (1894), Mary Baker Eddy (1910; why did she die?), Oswald Mosley (1980), and Lewis Thomas (1993).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili makes a funny:

Cyrus: What is this renewable energy? Hili: Mice.

In Polish:

Cyrus: Co to jest ta energia odnawialna?

Hili: Myszy.

I have a beef, which I’ll put here (this is clearly a “get off my lawn!” day). On the local news yesterday, one of the anchors said, “Follow us on social.” Too lazy to say “media”? It’s like telling a waiter, “I’ll have the baked.”

Here’s a funny tweet sent by Matthew Cobb; usually captioned animals videos are dire, but I like this one:

This made me laugh more than it should 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/042QFZO2Zq — 🎄❄️ (@_AndreaUrbanFoX) July 16, 2016

Life imitates art!

"A self-portrait is a portrayal of an artist that is drawn, painted, photographed, or sculpted by that artist." You missed one, Wikipedia. pic.twitter.com/DO46V0QZ4T — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) May 17, 2017

A baby rhino from Heather Hastie, who wrote a nice new post on Michael Flynn.

"This is a strange dog" pic.twitter.com/u5d1vonqpq — Fluff Society (@FluffSociety) December 1, 2017