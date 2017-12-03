Spot the snow leopard

This picture comes from a tweet by Shannon Kachel (a Ph.D. student in wildlife ecology at the University of Washington); he apparently studies snow leopards. His tweet was called “snow leopard or rock?” and there is a cat in the photo below. Can you spot it?

Answer at noon Chicago time. I consider this one on the easy side of medium. Click photo to enlarge.

Thanks to Matthew Cobb for alerting me to the tw**t.