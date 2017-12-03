Spot the snow leopard

This picture comes from a tweet by Shannon Kachel (a Ph.D. student in wildlife ecology at the University of Washington); he apparently studies snow leopards. His tweet was called “snow leopard or rock?” and there is a cat in the photo below. Can you spot it?
Answer at noon Chicago time. I consider this one on the easy side of medium. Click photo to enlarge.
Thanks to Matthew Cobb for alerting me to the tw**t.
I see it!
I’m not sure if the photo being in black and white made it easier for me or not.
Behind/above the big roundish rock at lower left. And you’re right, it’s pretty easy.
He needs to hide that tail.
There are actually TWO snow leopards in this picture. There is another above the one that is easy to see.
Are you sure you aren’t looking at a rock? I’ve gone up and down that picture and only see the one cat.
Pretty sure. (Sure as one can be with these pictures.) Upper left center lying on the diagonally-sloping rock ledge. You can see some stripes on his long tail. Follow up and you will see his face in profile in the sun.
I dunno. I thought I saw what you were referring to (which I’d call a rock) but then I didn’t see anything like a rail so perhaps it wasn’t what you meant after all. I guess I’ll wait for the official answer post. At the least the bottom one is easy to see. I got it almost immediately.
I will post a markup upon reveal