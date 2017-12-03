Readers’ wildlife photos (and video)

Reader Christian Alessandro Perez (website here, flickr site here) sent some snake photos that the herpetophiles will love. His notes are indented.

here are the first four snake species I encountered in Australia. You can post them whenever you’d like – no need to share them immediately.

Juvenile broad-headed snake (Hoplocephalus bungaroides). Unfortunately, the broad-headed snake is now listed as endangered. Declining population numbers are most likely attributable to removal of rock faces and suitable habitat for this species, primarily due to urbanization and landscaping. Other rock-dwelling reptiles and invertebrates are without a doubt also negatively influenced by human modification of habitat. These snakes require very specific microhabitats and prefer resting in the crevices in between thin sandstone rock layers, so it has been reported that even wildlife enthusiasts flipping rocks and disrupting the habitat may pose a threat to a species already at risk. For these reasons, disclosure of locality and abundances are considered sensitive information. ). Unfortunately, the broad-headed snake is now listed as endangered. Declining population numbers are most likely attributable to removal of rock faces and suitable habitat for this species, primarily due to urbanization and landscaping. Other rock-dwelling reptiles and invertebrates are without a doubt also negatively influenced by human modification of habitat. These snakes require very specific microhabitats and prefer resting in the crevices in between thin sandstone rock layers, so it has been reported that even wildlife enthusiasts flipping rocks and disrupting the habitat may pose a threat to a species already at risk. For these reasons, disclosure of locality and abundances are considered sensitive information.

Bandy-bandy (Vermicella annulata). The Bandy-bandy is a venomous snake in the family Elapidae, but its fossorial nature and reliance on its threat display for predator deterrence make it an exception to the rule for “freehandling” an venomous snake. In other words, their defensive behavior does not involve biting. There are six recognized species in the genus Vermicella, all of which are fossorial and nocturnal, and analyses of stomach contents suggest that they solely feed on blind snakes (e.g.Anilios/Ramphotyphlops). ). The Bandy-bandy is a venomous snake in the family Elapidae, but its fossorial nature and reliance on its threat display for predator deterrence make it an exception to the rule for “freehandling” an venomous snake. In other words, their defensive behavior does not involve biting. There are six recognized species in the genus, all of which are fossorial and nocturnal, and analyses of stomach contents suggest that they solely feed on blind snakes (e.g.).

The conspicuous banded coloration is likely aposematic , as in most coral snakes and kraits. However, when the snake is in motion, the patterning serves a flicker-fusion effect, where a high contrast pattern becomes blurred when moving at high speeds. I have observed this in fleeing coral snakes Micrurus alleni (classic red/yellow/black) in the Atlantic rainforests of Costa Rica and Micrurus hemprichii (black/yellow/white) in the Brazilian Amazon. Not only is it hard to tell where the head of the snake has gone, the pattern transitions from a conspicuous to an inconspicuous state, leaving a predator such as myself seeking the original vibrant contrasting pattern. This deception in search image corroborates the flicker-fusion hypothesis as a cryptic strategy.

In contrast to coral snakes, which often raise and curl their tails into a spiral accompanied by flattening base of the tail near the cloaca, the Bandy-bandy raises a substantial portion of the mid-section of the body up in the air. This threat display has led to another common name for this species ­­– the hoop snake. While raising the body in a slow motion, the snake randomly flipped its body around with a motion similar to a firm rubber tube being shaken by the center.

Juvenile blackish blind snake (Anilios nigriscens). When I lifted a rock, two adult blackish blind snakes were coiled underneath, quickly burying themselves deeper into the moist soil. I have seen only small blind snakes about 8 cm in length before, and I was surprised to see that these two were about four times as long and as thick. Blind snakes belong to the family Typhlopidae and are entirely fossorial, following the scents of ant and termite trails until the snakes reach a brood chamber. They have teeth on their upper jaw for scraping prey into their mouths, and I was lucky to see one of these snakes briefly open its mouth while I was handling it. Blind snakes are adept at burrowing and have a sharp spine at the end of the tail, possibly for anchoring themselves in the substrate while digging with their flattened head. They have poor vision and rely mostly on olfactory cues, but retain two dark spots with simple light/dark perception. ). When I lifted a rock, two adult blackish blind snakes were coiled underneath, quickly burying themselves deeper into the moist soil. I have seen only small blind snakes about 8 cm in length before, and I was surprised to see that these two were about four times as long and as thick. Blind snakes belong to the family Typhlopidae and are entirely fossorial, following the scents of ant and termite trails until the snakes reach a brood chamber. They have teeth on their upper jaw for scraping prey into their mouths, and I was lucky to see one of these snakes briefly open its mouth while I was handling it. Blind snakes are adept at burrowing and have a sharp spine at the end of the tail, possibly for anchoring themselves in the substrate while digging with their flattened head. They have poor vision and rely mostly on olfactory cues, but retain two dark spots with simple light/dark perception.

Diamond python (Morelia spilota spilota). My friends and I found this python slithering along a rock face on the coastline. From a distance the python’s pattern appears black and dim white, but up close it has brilliant yellow speckles. We watched this snake for several hours, and it eventually made its way into a crevice to rest before sunset. We saw the two tube-shaped tunnels in its lair, with the dirt pushed aside making it clear who was the inhabitant. One opening was to the side along the sandstone wall, and the other opening led from the roots of a large tree up into a matrix of branches towering over the sandstone wall. The diamond python (Morelia spilota spilota) is a subspecies of the carpet python, which are extremely variable in coloration throughout their range. When I travel to the Top End tomorrow I hope to find the Northern Territory carpet python (Morelia spilota variegata), a snake with prominent stripes, usually alternating between brown and pale yellow colors. Enjoy footage of the diamond python ). My friends and I found this python slithering along a rock face on the coastline. From a distance the python’s pattern appears black and dim white, but up close it has brilliant yellow speckles. We watched this snake for several hours, and it eventually made its way into a crevice to rest before sunset. We saw the two tube-shaped tunnels in its lair, with the dirt pushed aside making it clear who was the inhabitant. One opening was to the side along the sandstone wall, and the other opening led from the roots of a large tree up into a matrix of branches towering over the sandstone wall. The diamond python () is a subspecies of the carpet python, which are extremely variable in coloration throughout their range. When I travel to the Top End tomorrow I hope to find the Northern Territory carpet python (), a snake with prominent stripes, usually alternating between brown and pale yellow colors. Enjoy footage of the diamond python here . [JAC: I put Christian’s video at bottom.]