Believer wonders why God’s letting the world go to hell

I’ve always maintained that the Achilles Heel of any Abrahamic religion is the existence of bad things happening in the world that shouldn’t be happening were a loving and omnipotent god in charge. I refer here not to “moral evils,” in which people do bad stuff—religious people can always fob that off as collateral damage from God’s Great Gift of free will to humans—but to things like cancers in kids, earthquakes and tsunamis, animal suffering, and so on. There is no clear reason why these would happen on a good God’s watch (yes, I know some theologians have confected unconvincing explanations), so religious people have to do a fast shuffle to comport these with their notion of a deity. This week in PuffHo, though, we see a minister realizing that this doesn’t really make sense (click on screenshot below to go to the article).
The author is Susan K. Smith. a reverend who, for the emolument of zero dollars, gets to put her lucubrations on the PuffHo site (I think they’re getting more and more desperate, judging from the paucity of updates on the back pages). Smith surely has the cred to claim she’s a believer; as her author’s page notes:
I am a writer/author, a former pastor, musician and social activist, and am also the founder and executive director of Crazy Faith Ministries, a non-profit which is dedicated to teaching the concept of faith as a spiritual force (not religious, necessarily) in order to do social justice work and to fight against forces that seek to keep people stymied. I am a graduate of Occidental College and Yale Divinity School, and earned a D.Min from United Theological Seminary, studying under the late Rev. Dr. Samuel DeWitt Proctor and the Rev. Charles Booth. My latest book is “The Book of Jeremiah: The Life and Ministry of Jeremiah A. Wright, Jr.,” and I am currently working on a book about the life of Rev. C.T. Vivian, who was a major voice and participant in the Civil Rights Movement.
I’ll be brief here: Dr. Smith is perplexed because God, even though partnering with humans to make the world better, has recently allowed a lot of bad stuff to happen. I quote:
I grew up believing that God wanted order and peace. Even though bad things were going on in the world, I was assured by Sunday School teachers, my parents and relatives, that God didn’t make bad things happen. That was comforting.
But I struggle, still, with a God that allows bad things to happen, who allows peace to be supplanted by utter confusion.
The whole world, it seems, is upside down, swimming in chaos, much of which has been and continues to be caused by this president and by a slew of accusations of sexual impropriety by rich and powerful men.
The relationship of this country with its allies is certainly shaky; it feels like America is becoming more and more estranged from her allies and that she is losing her moral authority and respect. The call of British lawmakers this week for the invitation to this president for a state visit to England to be rescinded because he retweeted fascist, racist images of Muslims. While foreign lawmakers come down on America’s leader, however, the US Congress is strangely silent and pliant.
It goes on and on; she gripes about what the Republicans are doing, about “America’s sexist and patriarchal system”, about Kim Jong-un and his missiles, about Trump, and about Flynn’s guilty plea (but that’s good!). At the end, even though claiming that we’re supposed to help God improve humanity, she’s deeply puzzled about why God’s letting us go to hell in a handbasket:
But God allowed it to happen. God did not cause it to happen, but God allowed it to happen, just as God allowed and always allows the worst storms to impact the people who can least withstand their winds and rain.
Some of us are taught [JAC: the implication here is that “what we are taught” equals “truth”] that we, the children of God, are co-creators with God, meaning God needs us to help God keep the world in order. That is why the work of organizers and activists is so important, because they keep the thumb of righteousness and fairness on the chest of injustice which fights to have its way.
But we, the co-creators, seem remarkably impotent to stop or even slow down the descent into chaos we are experiencing now. This is a scary time, and God, who I was taught could do everything and anything, seems not to be interested in changing the course that we are on.
It remains to be seen how all that is going on will shake out, but it feels like God is allowing chaos to triumph over community, and that is very, very troubling.
The answer is simple, and was voiced most eloquently by the Alabama philosopher Delos McKown (I love this quote):
“The invisible and the non-existent look very much alike.”
And of course the invisible and impotent is less parsimonious than the non-existent. I left a comment on Smith’s post—the only one there.
Or—and I just thought of this—here’s another reply: “Why not just cut out the middleman and assume there is no God?”
I’m sure Dr. Smith would welcome more comments to help her with her dilemma. If you want to help, just click on the balloon button at the bottom of the post (you can click on the screenshot below to go to the post). Maybe only a small nudge will take her over the border into nonbelief. . .
The puzzle to me is why humans invent this bullshit and so many believe it. I’m reading God’s Brain in hopes of finding a clue. I don’t have high hopes of an answer, though. But maybe…
It is baffling. Daniel Dennett examines the phenomena in his great book Breaking The Spell. Agency-detection seems to make the most sense—if one is deeply ignorant of the natural world then the best explanations are those that assign agency to some mysterious forces.
I’ve often suggested to believers that if they could take a time machine back two thousand years (or even two hundred) and witness the profound ignorance of human beings that they would likely be ashamed to return to the 21st Century.
Breaking The Spell is indeed a good book. And agency-detection certainly plays a part. But it as an explanation since surely other potential prey animals would likely have this kind of mechanism in place as well. Tiger and McGuire pitch the idea of brain soothing, something they say religion offers to the stressed-out mind. I’m not yet convinced, but I’m only part way through the book and shouldn’t prejudge.
Rev. Smith seems not to be the kind of Christian who wallows in the OT. If she did, she’d see the Y*** LOVES chaos. So substitute Trump or Kim for “And the Lord hardened Pharaoh’s heart…” and you would have a current update of who god wants…
Perhaps Rev. Smith should switch to worship of Ekajati, the wrathful goddess of Tantric Buddhism who makes all of your troubles ten thousand times worse. That’s a bit more consistent with reality, at least.
I cannot find your comment on the page .Did they delete it ? The cowards
I’m not seeing any comments at all.
I found the comments by clicking on the grey balloon at the bottom, and I added a comment. But I didn’t see Jerry’s either.
She feels aggrieved by Trump? Compared with the Black Death or Spanish Flu or Ebola, Trump is merely a local irritation.
Little mention of tsunamis, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, only storms that affect poor people.
No mention of the billions of people who support other faiths.
Perhaps her god is miffed over American exceptionalism?
Exactly what I was about to post! Oh, things are so much worse now than during WWI or WWII, or the medieval ages, or…
To think that somehow this is the moment where god seems to have abandoned humanity most is so absurdly self-centered and ignorant that the thought could only come from someone like this author.
The whole idea of salvation never made any sense. God creates us. Then he sets up a test for us. If we pass, he’ll keep us. Sounds like measure once, cut twice.
It seems remarkably blinkered that ones’ faith can be shaken by the relatively mild instability of current times. There were far, far worse problems just a few decades ago. Her god is nearly as impotent as this the reverend is short-sighted.
“Her god is nearly as impotent as this the reverend is short-sighted.”
Good point.
Gawd’s powers are limited only by the human imagination, I always say.
+1
The conundrum presented by the “problem of evil” is exacerbated when you factor in the assertion by christians that god’s love for us is infinite — greater than any human love we can imagine. Funny, but I can’t imagine that my woefully inferior human love would ever permit children to die of cancer, women to be raped and murdered, or any of a thousand other horrors that occur every single day. Of course the christian answer would invariably be that I just don’t understand god’s ways, oblivious to the irony that they have no problem whatsoever claiming to “understand” all of the good things they attribute to their deity. How is it that the good things are so easily understandable, and the bad things are not? Sounds suspiciously like a form of special pleading to me.
Smith seems surprised that God is allowing chaos as if this is something new, particularly since she notes that people felt the same way with the rise of Nazi Germany. There are many examples from history when God seemingly allowed chaos to happen. Smith finds this development troubling. Why doesn’t God step in to end the troubles? She can’t take the obvious step to realize why this never happened in the past and will never happen in the future. My guess is she will find something to redeem her faith. She wants reassurance that something she has believed in her whole life is nothing more than a delusion. I hope I’m wrong, but I don’t see atheism in her future.
A new paradigm for theology. There is a Trump ERGO there is no God.
Because the Abrahamic god is “all-powerful” and the creator of everything, they invented Satan to take the blame for all of the bad stuff that happens, so their god gets no blame. They even named Satan as “God’s adversary.” But if their god created Satan with a thought, he could uncreated him with another. That “He” does not do this is an indicator that Satan has way too much value to the religion as a blame taker to dispose of him.
Satan is a Trumpesque distraction from reality, designed to keep people from seeing things as they really are: while watching the magician’s gesturing hand, the other is picking our pocket.
Our religious dictates were designed to keep people religious and under the control of religious elites, and secular elites also, behaving obediently to the desires of the elites: go to work, do your job, and shut your mouth. If you do this, then those who were your enemies will be punished when they die and you will be rewarded when you die … but while you are alive all you have to do is shut up and do as you are told.
I’ve never followed the argument that the Abrahamic god doesn’t create evil but merely allows it. When questioned, “sophisticated” theologians claim that their god is the very fabric of reality, essential to manifesting everything. If that’s the case, that being is responsible for everything, including evil.
Even the Christian scripture bears this out:
Isaiah 45:7 I form the light, and create darkness: I make peace, and create evil: I the LORD do all these things.
All three main attributes of God, perfect benevolence, omnipotence and omniscience create irreconcilable problems.
I find all-knowing the weakest one. God revealed himself in a deliberate half-arsed fashion so that only few, through local authority, have reasons to follow him.
God knew in advance that his timing and location, and revealing himself to illiterates would sow discord, confusion and death for centuries to come. We have a God who saw no better way to preserve his perfect Good News than committing it to memory of a community of sheep herders.
In addition he knew, in advance, that a myriad of similar faiths to His true one would spring up, and he knew that his correct version would eventually appear indistinguishable from the false ones.
He also knew that some people, if by happenstance born into the right tradition, just have to follow their elders. Some kids are literally carried into the “correct” Church. Others not only have to free themselves from the “false” religion of their upbringing, and will mostly have to be adults until equipped for the task (many years in which bad things can happen to them) — they also have to do the impossible: somehow being able to tell from the outside which of the thousand upon thousans of faiths is the “correct” one.
Such a design is such deeply unfair, and preposterous that it casts doubt on the conception of God, and at once calls into question all of religious activity.
After all, if God really was benevolent and all-knowing and all-powerful, he created affairs where it cannot matter which religion one follows (or not follows).
If it is so important that we believe in and worship God and he is so powerful, why doesn’t he just make himself obvious to everyone so we can be sure that such a being is real? His evident absence makes His story very hard to buy.