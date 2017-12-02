Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s now Saturday, December 2, 2017, with higher-than-average temperatures predicted for Chicago over the next few days. It’s National Fritters Day, and I could use a nice corn fritter with some syrup to dunk it into. Sadly, I haven’t even seen a fritter on a menu in years and years. It’s also a UN holiday: International Day for the Abolition of Slavery.

The Senate, unfortunately, passed the Republican tax bill early this morning, and by a vote of 51-49, with only one Republican (Bob Corker of Tennessee) dissenting. Changes to the bill were being made up to the very last moment. The bill must still be reconciled with that of the House, but the GOP and Trump can now claim an “achievement”. Pity that achievement squeaked by narrowly on purely partisan lines (figure from The New York Times):

On December 2, 1697, St. Paul’s Cathedral in London was consecrated; exactly 66 years later the first synagogue in the U.S., Touro Synagogue in Newport, Rhode Island, was dedicated. Although restored, the original building still stands:

In another house of worship, Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Napoleon Bonaparte crowned himself Emperor of the French on this day in 1804. 55 years later, abolitionist John Brown was hanged leading the raid on the government arsenal at Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. On December 2, 1927, the Ford Motor Company rolled out the Model A as its new car; it had produced the famous Model T for 19 years. On this day in 1942 at the University of Chicago, Enrico Fermi and his team initiated the first self-sustaining chain reaction in “Chicago Pile-1“. Weirdly, my University is commemorating it with a two-day celebration that began yesterday, to wit:

The series will include lectures, seminars, workshops, multimedia presentations, music and dance performances, an exhibition at the Museum of Science and Industry, and events involving Argonne National Laboratory, which was created in the post-war period to help pursue energy research for peaceful purposes. Expert speakers will explore the past and future of nuclear energy, as well as issues of history, nuclear weapons policy, nuclear medicine and the pursuit of peace.

Dance performances???

On December 2, 1956, the yacht Granma brought 82 revolutionaries from Mexico to Cuba, including Fidel Castro and Che Guevara. This was the start of the Cuban Revolution. On this day in 1982, Barney Clark became the first patient to receive a fully artificial heart. He lived only 112 days. Exactly 6 years later, Benazir Bhutto was sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, becoming the first woman to lead an “Islam-dominated state.” Finally, you’ll remember exactly two years ago when, in San Bernardino California, Syed Farook and Tashfeen Malik killed 14 people and wounded 22 at the Inland Regional Center. They died in a shootout with police.

Notables born on December 2 include Georges Seurat (1859), Maria Callas (1923), Alexander Haig (1924), and Edwin Meese (1931). Those who fell asleep on this day include Hernán Cortés (1547), Marquis de Sade (1814), Desi Arnaz (1986), and Aaron Copland (1990).

Here’s La Callas singing my favorite opera aria. According to Wikipedia:

Bing [Rudolf Bing, general manager of the Metropolitan Opera] later said that Callas was the most difficult artist he ever worked with, “because she was so much more intelligent. Other artists, you could get around. But Callas you could not get around. She knew exactly what she wanted, and why she wanted it.” Despite this, Bing’s admiration for Callas never wavered, and in September 1959, he sneaked into La Scala in order to listen to Callas record La Gioconda for EMI. Callas and Bing reconciled in the mid 1960s, and Callas returned to the Met for two performances of Tosca with her friend Tito Gobbi.

Callas died at only 53 after a heart attack, possibly caused by her disease dermatomyositis. She had a sad and difficult life.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili, up in the trees, has apparently been reading the political news:

A: What do you see there? Hili: I don’t know but I think it’s fake news.

In Polish:

Ja: Co tam widzisz?

Hili: Nie wiem, ale to chyba jest fake news.

