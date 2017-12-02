San Diego State student-indoctrination video

Yes, this is from, and was publicized by, the right-wing site The College Fix, but I suspect this video is genuine. It shows what is reported to be a “sensory experience” that’s part of San Diego State University’s (SDSU’s) “student life” program, described by the university like this:

Each year, San Diego State University challenges its community to step outside their comfort zone and into the shoes of those who are struggling with oppressive circumstances. Through an event titled “A Shared Humanity,” participants will be guided through a series of vignettes that highlight the many forms of oppression people face every day. “A Shared Humanity” is an element of Residential Education’s larger goal to better inform SDSU students on a variety of social issues. The event succeeds in challenging predisposed beliefs and attitudes.

And according to the College Fix, some students were required to view this:

This year, some students were required to attend the event as part of their classes. During the experience, students are walked through a darkened multipurpose room to view a series of theatrical vignettes acted out by campus leaders. For example, in this year’s rendition, held earlier this month, students observed skits that included a black man yelling at them to stand against and face the wall and not look at him. “Let’s go! Face the wall! Don’t look at me,” the performer yelled as if he was a drill instructor commanding recruits. Then he went on. “First they came for the Native Americans, but I’m not Native American, so I did not speak up. Then they came for the Jews, but I’m not a Jew so I did not speak up. Then they came for the gays, but I am not gay so I did not speak up. Next they came for the crippled, but I’m not crippled, so I did not speak up. Turn around. What do you see? What do you see? “There’s one light left?” one student offered. “One light. One life. My life, and when they came for me there was no one else to speak up,” the performer concluded.

Judge for yourself; it begins with a scenario that seems to justify the presence of illegal immigrants in the US, portraying ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) as nefarious and oppressive. That’s debatable, of course: in my view some of their actions are fine, others unconscionable. But to portray them this way is simple indoctrination.

“Jews will not replace us” is a cry of white supremacists, but I had to look it up. It could well be taken as a cry of Palestinians objecting to the presence of Israel! There’s an amateurish anti-Islamophobic video, and you can watch the rest for yourself. I suspect most of us agree with most of the sentiments, but this is simply authoritarian brainwashing imposed on students at a state university. It’s not the business of colleges to engage in political indoctrination.