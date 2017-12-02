San Diego State student-indoctrination video

Yes, this is from, and was publicized by, the right-wing site The College Fix, but I suspect this video is genuine. It shows what is reported to be a “sensory experience” that’s part of San Diego State University’s (SDSU’s) “student life” program, described by the university like this:
Each year, San Diego State University challenges its community to step outside their comfort zone and into the shoes of those who are struggling with oppressive circumstances.
Through an event titled “A Shared Humanity,” participants will be guided through a series of vignettes that highlight the many forms of oppression people face every day.
“A Shared Humanity” is an element of Residential Education’s larger goal to better inform SDSU students on a variety of social issues. The event succeeds in challenging predisposed beliefs and attitudes.
And according to the College Fix, some students were required to view this:
This year, some students were required to attend the event as part of their classes. During the experience, students are walked through a darkened multipurpose room to view a series of theatrical vignettes acted out by campus leaders.
For example, in this year’s rendition, held earlier this month, students observed skits that included a black man yelling at them to stand against and face the wall and not look at him.
“Let’s go! Face the wall! Don’t look at me,” the performer yelled as if he was a drill instructor commanding recruits. Then he went on.
“First they came for the Native Americans, but I’m not Native American, so I did not speak up. Then they came for the Jews, but I’m not a Jew so I did not speak up. Then they came for the gays, but I am not gay so I did not speak up. Next they came for the crippled, but I’m not crippled, so I did not speak up. Turn around. What do you see? What do you see?
“There’s one light left?” one student offered.
“One light. One life. My life, and when they came for me there was no one else to speak up,” the performer concluded.
Judge for yourself; it begins with a scenario that seems to justify the presence of illegal immigrants in the US, portraying ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) as nefarious and oppressive. That’s debatable, of course: in my view some of their actions are fine, others unconscionable. But to portray them this way is simple indoctrination.
“Jews will not replace us” is a cry of white supremacists, but I had to look it up. It could well be taken as a cry of Palestinians objecting to the presence of Israel! There’s an amateurish anti-Islamophobic video, and you can watch the rest for yourself. I suspect most of us agree with most of the sentiments, but this is simply authoritarian brainwashing imposed on students at a state university. It’s not the business of colleges to engage in political indoctrination.
I’m puzzled by the fact that you had to look up “jews will not replace us!”. It was one of the rally cries at one the recent neo-Nazi rallies. It received HEAVY coverage in the news and I very much doubt it would be confused for anything other than what it was.
Well, call me ignorant; maybe I didn’t watch enough neo-Nazi rallies. But I suspect that if I didn’t know its meaning, there are a lot of similar people out there. Besides, chiding me for ignorance is irrelevant to the point I’m making: students shouldn’t be indoctrinated in this way and forced to endure it.
Wow. When i was in college, student life held movie nights, and tried to curtail pot smoking. Now they hold interactive SJW Hell Houses. I’m so glad I missed that update.
Hell house. That was the analogy I was looking for.
“A Shared Humanity” is an element of Residential Education’s larger goal to better inform SDSU students on a variety of social issues . . .some students were required to view . . . .”
I infer that commuter students are not required to do this.
‘ . . . students observed skits that included a black man yelling at them to stand against and face the wall and not look at him.
“Let’s go! Face the wall! Don’t look at me,” the performer yelled as if he was a drill instructor commanding recruits.’
What happens if students refuse to turn around? Are they required to obey his “orders”?
I probably would turn around – the “accommodationist” in me at that callow age trying to Keep The Peace and get it over with. (Or, in my older age, having had enough of fatuous indoctrination, in response burst forth with “La Donna e Mobile” at the top of my lungs. Or would the skit performer interpret that as a “trigger”?)
Reminds me of my brief experience as a fraternity pledge, the “brothers” of the house chewing on us at-attention pledges for various and sundry alleged infractions committed against their admirable, noble institution, thereby offending their delicate aesthetic sensibilities.
LOL. You’d definitely need trigger warnings ( or ear plugs) were I to belt La donna e mobile ( or anything else, for that matter…)
I notice that the San Diego indoctrination program makes ritual use of the disabled (“they came for the crippled etc. etc.”). The purpose here is purely decorative.
In 2013, Ethan Saylor, a young man with Down Syndrome, was fatally manhandled by police in Maryland (see
abcnews.go.com/Health/syndrome-man-movies-ends-morgue/story?id=20046376 ). None of the recent campus agitations have ever cried “Disabled Lives Matter” or, as far as I know, even mentioned this case. [This could be related to the fact that Ethan was a person of no color.]
Although the pop-Left displays no passion at all about this matter, ritual reference to “the disabled” is occasionally added to the canonic victimhood hierarchy as a gesture, and to make it sound better.
Were the students forced to watch this indoctrination given trigger warnings? And if not, why not?
Trigger warnings are only for when Bad people are speaking.
Agitprop. Sure am glad universities are no longer part of a system of indoctrination.
Took me a while to find this.
I am thinking this could be illegal for a state run school to do, although I am not sure how to put my finger on it. Here they are requiring certain students to go through a demonstration which enforces a particular point of view (ICE is bad, etc.), while this view also happens to be characteristic of the political left. So they are forcing students to think and say agreeable things about a particular political point of view — how is that even legal?
This seems entirely appropriate for college students. They are not too young to be subjected to the points of view of the people portrayed in the skits. They are seeing the skits/interactive experiences as part of classes they signed up for, at a college they chose to attend, as stated in the post. I can see calling something indoctrination if one is forced to accept an idea uncritically, but as far as I can tell the students still possess the ability to judge the messages in the performance. They know that the portrayal is just that: actors; and they know that there are debatable aspects to ICE. Is the fear that they are too young and impressionable, and might come away convinced that all government immigration officials are evil? Maybe.
Adopting Martin Niemöller’s poem to express the idea of empathy (and the conclusion of reciprocal support from others) is overused, but still valid. Again, is the concern that the vehicle of interactive skits is too hard for students to resist, resulting in brainwashing or anxiety attacks? I don’t think any subject is off limits for discussion at the college level, and if something politically controversial is not allowed then there will little left to discuss. I might have a problem with this if grade-school students were required to attend and then required to agree. They are a captive audience and maybe too young to discuss issues without prompting.
No. It’s not a debate or even a neutral discussion. It’s a demand for acquiescence and conformity. This is clear enough from the fact it’s required as part of orientation: “this is the essential stuff for you to know”.
How disgusting to use the famous Niemöller poem to refer to the oppression, like microaggressions, experienced on a college campus, or even the actions of ICE and Islamophobia in first-world countries. As if what a bunch of college students go through is akin to the damn Holocaust.