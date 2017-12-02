Today we’re finishing up the bird photos of young Jamie Blilie (he’s 12), a series sent in June. The notes are from his dad, reader Jim Blilie:
American Goldfinches (Spinus tristis), male and female:
Indigo Bunting (Passerina cyanea):
Jamie birding:
Here are two birds from a new contributor, Adam Mitchell:
Adam from Bend OR here, with two species at my feeder:1. California Scrub Jay (Aphelocoma californica). Interestingly, we have a bird with an unusually colored deformed left leg that seems to be doing well; I have no idea if the condition is congenital or from some sort of injury.2. Steller’s Jay (Cyanocitta stelleri).When I put out a new slab of peanut/suet mix the California Scrub Jays are usually the first to notice, often within a few minutes. Despite their smaller size they tend to dominate the feeder over the Steller’s Jay, usually due to having a greater weight of numbers. We also have a pair of Northern Flickers (Colaptes auratus) that use the feeder, and all other birds immediately make way when the flickers are around. Unfortunately, the Flickers are very shy and I haven’t been able to get a worthwhile photo.Apologies for the lack of crispness…low light, 300mm zoom lens and fast moving birds made things a little tricky.
A bird and a moose from Stephen Barnard in Idaho; the first picture was taken November 18, the second November 28:
Here’s a photo of a Red-tailed Hawk (Buteo jamaicensis) I took a few minutes ago.
Moose (Alces alces):
This guy strolled past across the creek a few minutes ago. Got the dogs going.
Nice pictures and two questrions:
1) it seems that in America you have far more blue birds than in Europa – and as a whole far more vividly colored ones. Do you think that the orientation of geographical barrierd (North – South in America, and East – West in Europs (Alps, Pyrenees, Caucasus and the Mediterranean Sea) played a part in this difference ?
2) This impressive Moose seems to have a problem with its eye – cataract ?
I noticed the difference this past September visiting southern France – Parc naturel régional de Camargue. We saw mostly wading birds and a few Passeri one of which was quite brightly colored. The pictures shown in guide signs however showed that nearly all of birds are quietly colored compared to the North American version. I wondered, myself, why this is the case. There must be some selection pressure favoring camouflage over flamboyance.
Jaques. Here are some figures from THIS RESEARCH PAPER
AVIFAUNA SEXUAL DICHROMATISM:
North America = 39%
South American tropics = 39%
Europe = 32%
South American non-tropics = 26%
AVIFAUNA COLOURFULNESS:
South American tropics = 32%
South American non-tropics = 27%
North America = 23%
Europe = 10%
The authors were stumped as to possible reasons for the difference! They tried correlating various properties of each bird [such as habitat] to no avail. See the paper for more details – a paper which is refreshingly free of jargon – mostly!
Remarkable differences.
I note that Africa is not represented. I wonder if there are differences in the amount of migration between North & South America vs. Europe & sub-Saharan Africa.
Interesting paper. I would have guessed that the color differences would be well understood. It seems there are still good research project ideas for grad students.
Thank you – this paper confirms my feeling, but doesn’t suggest an answer to the question. Interesting nevertheless.
MY THEORY I
Here is a WORLD MAP OF VEGETATION PATTERNS during the last glacial maximum of 22,000 years ago
Europe is entirely ice [GREY] or steppe [PINK], whereas there’s a much greater variety of vegetation in North America south of the ice sheet. I propose that this difference in habitats, [between Europe & everywhere else surveyed] is the main cause of the preponderance of dull European birds today. There hasn’t been time for European birds to up their colour game as the vegetation became more variegated in Europe post-ice age.
MY THEORY II
Humans. Agriculture & hunting may have been bad news for birds of colour. 🙂
Since there have been humans in both the old and new worlds since the last glacial maximum, I think we should dispose of YOUR THEORY II.
The map you provided in support of YOUR THEORY I is better support, I think, for my Saharan Barrier theory.
Assuming that extravagant coloration is more likely to evolve in tropical environments, barriers to migration would account for the difference between Europe and North America.
I’d like to see the numbers for dichromatism and colorfulness for Africa and parts of Asia!
Theory I sounds reasonable. The Mediterranean Sea should serve as a migration barrier for many small species.
Theory II not so much. Presumably, hunting for colorful birds would be motivated by use of the feathers in bodily decoration, much as the the natives of Papua use them today. But, the human population would have been pretty low during the ice age. It’s hard to see how they could impact bird populations.
I agree with theory 1, but suggest it worked mostly the opposite way: colorful subtropical african birds were prevented to recolonise Europe after the glaciation by the Mediterranean Sea and the Sahara. An exception to confirme the rule: the European bee-eater.
I think the reflection in the moose’s eye is a trick of lighting. The photo was taken in very dim pre-dawn light using a high ISO. Wide-angle diffuse light from the sky, not narrow-angle direct light from the sun, is reflected in the eye.
I hope for the moose’s sake you are right!
Really wonderful photos. It’s wonderful to wake up to such scenery and to see critters I don’t get to see in my city.
Love that American Goldfinch and that huge moose—-
Thanks for posting these. It’s a delight to open Reader’s wildlife photos each morning.
I’ve recently discovered a very fine FB page, ‘Birds of the World’, which has a large supply of great bird photos. Worth subscribing to.
I think the two jays are transposed, looks like Stellars on the top and Scrub underneath
Excellent pictures, Jamie! Very well done. I think you need an 800mm zoom lens for Xmas.