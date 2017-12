Adam from Bend OR here, with two species at my feeder:

1. California Scrub Jay (Aphelocoma californica). Interestingly, we have a bird with an unusually colored deformed left leg that seems to be doing well; I have no idea if the condition is congenital or from some sort of injury.

When I put out a new slab of peanut/suet mix the California Scrub Jays are usually the first to notice, often within a few minutes. Despite their smaller size they tend to dominate the feeder over the Steller’s Jay, usually due to having a greater weight of numbers. We also have a pair of Northern Flickers (Colaptes auratus) that use the feeder, and all other birds immediately make way when the flickers are around. Unfortunately, the Flickers are very shy and I haven’t been able to get a worthwhile photo.