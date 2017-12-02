Today we’re finishing up the bird photos of young Jamie Blilie (he’s 12), a series sent in June. The notes are from his dad, reader Jim Blilie:

American Goldfinches (Spinus tristis), male and female: ), male and female:

Indigo Bunting (Passerina cyanea):

Jamie birding:

Here are two birds from a new contributor, Adam Mitchell:

Adam from Bend OR here, with two species at my feeder: 1. California Scrub Jay (Aphelocoma californica). Interestingly, we have a bird with an unusually colored deformed left leg that seems to be doing well; I have no idea if the condition is congenital or from some sort of injury. 2. Steller’s Jay (Cyanocitta stelleri). When I put out a new slab of peanut/suet mix the California Scrub Jays are usually the first to notice, often within a few minutes. Despite their smaller size they tend to dominate the feeder over the Steller’s Jay, usually due to having a greater weight of numbers. We also have a pair of Northern Flickers (Colaptes auratus) that use the feeder, and all other birds immediately make way when the flickers are around. Unfortunately, the Flickers are very shy and I haven’t been able to get a worthwhile photo. Apologies for the lack of crispness…low light, 300mm zoom lens and fast moving birds made things a little tricky.

A bird and a moose from Stephen Barnard in Idaho; the first picture was taken November 18, the second November 28:

Here’s a photo of a Red-tailed Hawk (Buteo jamaicensis) I took a few minutes ago.

Moose (Alces alces):

This guy strolled past across the creek a few minutes ago. Got the dogs going.