Giles Fraser says Meghan Markle will make the royals more Jesus-like

I swear, I used to read the Guardian as my go-to paper in the UK years ago, but I wouldn’t read it now. One reason is its mawkish catering to faith, as instantiated by the new column below. The author, Giles Fraser, is a broadcaster, writer, and Anglican priest. He’s combined the last two into a thoroughly ridiculous column (ongoing name, “Loose Canon”) with a misleading heading (click on it to go to article)

After beefing that the idea of “monarchy” in England is the “Old Testament” idea of kingship—one of grandeur and authority—Fraser longs for the return of the “New Testament” idea of kingship (yes, for Britain), which emphasizes humility and the hegemony of religious law over secular law. (He quotes the Archbishop of Canterbury as saying that he, Justin Welby, is an “extremist” because he puts his faith above the law.)

Here’s Fraser saying why he wants the monarchy to be more like Jesus:

But the theological picture is not yet complete. Because, for Christians, this monarchy is not as it is popularly imagined. Indeed, the kingship of Jesus is a total inversion of the whole power and gold crowns and wealth thing. Power is renounced. His coronation was on a cross, wiping spit from his face. His crown was made up of thorns, digging into his head. The moment in which he becomes king looks to all the world like an abdication. He may have been born in royal David’s city, but that is where the comparisons end. In Jesus, monarchy is redefined, upended. This is why it is so disappointing that the coronation service draws almost exclusively from Old Testament ideas of kingship, and the servant king hardly gets a mention. Perhaps the priestly courtiers over at Westminster Abbey would think it rude to remind the monarch that Christian kingship is an indignity. They want the coronation to be all about the glamour of dressing up and processing, all ermine and orbs and the music of Handel’s glorious Zadok the Priest – King Solomon’s priestly courtier.

But what about the headline? Why is Meghan Markle, who isn’t even a member of the Church of England (she’s going to convert, which I think is the law), going to “bring the royals closer to Christ the King”? The answer is lame:

I don’t know if the impressive Meghan Markle believes that she is entering a fairytale family. And I do slightly worry that the introduction of Hollywood glamour into the royal family serves only to reinforce the wrong sort of monarchy, the bread-and-circuses version. On the other hand, if she can bring some of her campaigning spirit for the dispossessed into the mix, the monarchy will be all the richer for it. And also be brought much closer to the spirit of that troublesome servant king into whose service she has decided to become baptised.

Well, I hope she infuses the royal family with some idea of service, but it’s not going to make it more Jesus-like. Remember that Princess Diana campaigned against land mines and called attention to the scourge of AIDS, but it didn’t bring the dour Queen and Prince Philip any closer to Jesus.

When a man like Fraser wastes a whole column on a Jesus whose existence is even questionable, and who could have written the whole column without even mentioning Jesus (i.e., make the royals more activist), it makes me doubt his sanity? And when the Guardian publishes it, it makes me doubt their commitment to good journalism, including well written opinion pieces.

h/t: Phil