Giles Fraser says Meghan Markle will make the royals more Jesus-like

I swear, I used to read the Guardian as my go-to paper in the UK years ago, but I wouldn’t read it now. One reason is its mawkish catering to faith, as instantiated by the new column below. The author, Giles Fraser, is a broadcaster, writer, and Anglican priest. He’s combined the last two into a thoroughly ridiculous column (ongoing name, “Loose Canon”) with a misleading heading (click on it to go to article)
After beefing that the idea of “monarchy” in England is the “Old Testament” idea of kingship—one of grandeur and authority—Fraser longs for the return of the “New Testament” idea of kingship (yes, for Britain), which emphasizes humility and the hegemony of religious law over secular law. (He quotes the Archbishop of Canterbury as saying that he, Justin Welby, is an “extremist” because he puts his faith above the law.)
Here’s Fraser saying why he wants the monarchy to be more like Jesus:
But the theological picture is not yet complete. Because, for Christians, this monarchy is not as it is popularly imagined. Indeed, the kingship of Jesus is a total inversion of the whole power and gold crowns and wealth thing. Power is renounced. His coronation was on a cross, wiping spit from his face. His crown was made up of thorns, digging into his head. The moment in which he becomes king looks to all the world like an abdication. He may have been born in royal David’s city, but that is where the comparisons end. In Jesus, monarchy is redefined, upended.
This is why it is so disappointing that the coronation service draws almost exclusively from Old Testament ideas of kingship, and the servant king hardly gets a mention. Perhaps the priestly courtiers over at Westminster Abbey would think it rude to remind the monarch that Christian kingship is an indignity. They want the coronation to be all about the glamour of dressing up and processing, all ermine and orbs and the music of Handel’s glorious Zadok the Priest – King Solomon’s priestly courtier.
But what about the headline? Why is Meghan Markle, who isn’t even a member of the Church of England (she’s going to convert, which I think is the law), going to “bring the royals closer to Christ the King”? The answer is lame:
I don’t know if the impressive Meghan Markle believes that she is entering a fairytale family. And I do slightly worry that the introduction of Hollywood glamour into the royal family serves only to reinforce the wrong sort of monarchy, the bread-and-circuses version. On the other hand, if she can bring some of her campaigning spirit for the dispossessed into the mix, the monarchy will be all the richer for it. And also be brought much closer to the spirit of that troublesome servant king into whose service she has decided to become baptised.
Well, I hope she infuses the royal family with some idea of service, but it’s not going to make it more Jesus-like. Remember that Princess Diana campaigned against land mines and called attention to the scourge of AIDS, but it didn’t bring the dour Queen and Prince Philip any closer to Jesus.
When a man like Fraser wastes a whole column on a Jesus whose existence is even questionable, and who could have written the whole column without even mentioning Jesus (i.e., make the royals more activist), it makes me doubt his sanity? And when the Guardian publishes it, it makes me doubt their commitment to good journalism, including well written opinion pieces.
h/t: Phil
My wife, who is an American living in Britain, pointed out that Ms Markle may cause her future husband problems with the IRS and the U.S. Treasury Department. As an ex-pat American, she will be required to report all of her bank accounts in the U.K. to the IRS and Treasury Department if the total amount in them exceeds $10,000 at any time. That includes joint accounts with her husband, which could prove awkward if Harry is using the same tax-avoidance tricks as his grandmother.
Taking British citizenship won’t help her, as she will still be a U.S. citizen as well, and that’s all the IRS and Treasury Department care about. This could get interesting. Much more interesting than any religious shenanigans.
I had wondered vaguely about that. I hadn’t thought about joint bank accounts. I suspect that will just mean they won’t get a joint bank account while she’s an American.
She’s said she’s going to apply for British citizenship; the way she put it made it sound as if that would be through the normal process, which takes years, though fasttracking it wouldn’t surprise me. After that, I also imagine she’ll give up the US citizenship to get out of the taxation regime.
Unless she renounces her US citizenship.
Maybe Harry & Meghan can cut their own cover of “The Ballad of John & Yoko.”
Gag
What is it about the monarchy that reduces so many to drooling idiots?
And the identity politics leftists have been shitting themselves over this Markle person supposedly being a “person of colour”. I neither know nor care about her racial or ethnic background, real, or imagined (perhaps I should say “lived”?) and again can’t understand the excitement over such a trivial thing as one rich arsehole marrying a much richer arsehole. The bungling Brexit, republican tax cuts for the uber-rich, Flynn preparing the expose Trump’s treason, Boris Johnson’s constant cock-ups, these are real news items! I’ll not be crawling about in a servile a manner praising these vile bastards.
Dear PCC
You are being a bit hard on the old Grauniad. Nearly all its commentators are first class (Polly Toynbee; Aditya Chakrabortty and Jonathan Freedland, to name but three)*, as is the quality of their articles. Even Matthew D’Ancona – a Tory – writes challenging articles.
Giles Fraser has become more religulous with the passing years. Having said that, he does write some good stuff from time to time. He was demoted within the church because he stood up for the anti-capitalist demonstrators in the City of London and now fronts a south London church as vicar. He deserves credit for that.
* And Nick Cohen as well….
Well, I suppose all big newspapers will have their deeply irritating writers, but The Guardian seems to specialize in them. Were I the editor I’d rename Fraser’s columns Canon Balls as one can rarely read them without exclaiming the second word.
Poor Giles, all he wants to do is be a contrarian, but not necessarily to make sense: from saying to Sam Harris that he, Giles, did not have enough faith to be an atheist, to his enthusiastic defense of Moazzem Begg, the AQ supporter, in whom he sees some kindred spirit because they both believe in a God.
Of course the ur-example of the face-palm Guardian journalist is Owen Jones who can’t think of a virtue without signalling it. I am surprised Owen hasn’t turned up on this website as he is an almost comical template of the authoritarian leftist.
In his absence, the authentic Nietzschean-Marxist bull-in-a-china-shop somewhat resentful Christianity of our Giles will have to do.
+1
While Owen Jones is well to the left, calling himself a socialist, he’s never struck me as “authoritarian” – he seems a fairly easy-going guy as a personality. Specifically, what are you referring to?
I rather like Owen Jones, though I can’t escape the fact that he appears to be about twelve!
I’ll stick with the Guardian as it is the only UK newspaper that is fighting, an albeit rearguard action, against Brexit.
The monarchy is the U.K. equivalent to the Second Amendment.
It’s the core of our foundation myth. It’s what supposedly keeps the barbarians from the gates. You won’t get a sensible debate about it in the press.
The U.K. Parliament is another part of the Establishment that is way too full of itself. They love their ceremonies and rituals, many of which are frankly an embarrassment in the 21st century. The Palace of Westminster, where Parliament sits, is falling apart. The people who have to maintain it live in constant fear of a catastrophic fire, or an escape of asbestos, or the Victorian-era sewers failing. It’s been suggested that Parliament should relocate outside London whilst the entire Palace of Westminster is re-furbished, but that drew howls of protest. It’s apparently unthinkable that Britain’s lawmakers could do their job just as effectively outside London.
Read and laugh/weep:
https://www.theguardian.com/news/2017/dec/01/a-tale-of-decay-the-houses-of-parliament-are-falling-down
In the article, Fraser tries to excuse the (Catholic) “Christ the King” celebrations (“King of the Universe”!) as not being “reactionary”, despite being a reaction to communism and fascism, because “No King but Jesus” was a slogan of the Fifth Monarchists in the English Civil War.
Leaving aside the nonsense of claiming that 20th century popes took their lead from 17th century English puritans, I thought I’d look them up.
It turns out they were theocratic numerologists, waiting for the Second Coming of Jesus in 1666, based on the Old Testament book of Daniel (shame he ends the column yearning for less Old Testament and more New). So Fraser might be right to say the doctrine is “far from reactionary”; yes, it’s insane ,and it failed over 350 years ago.
“Loose canon” is a pun I’ve been using for years, usually when taking a class on Gnosticism, whether at a Unitarian church, or at a seminary.
With me, of course, it refers to a canon of Biblical texts which may be fixed (Catholic and Protestant) or a bit open-ended (Greek Orthodoxy) or utterly fluid (Gnosticism).
However, here it refers to a clergy affiliated with either a cathedral or a type of independent (“collegiate”) church.
I suppose if church rules are enforced only loosely that would also be be a “loose canon”, canon meaning a rule of ecclesiastical law.
But I don’t object to anyone drawing lessons of secular morality from the J-guy, though yes, the tone of the piece is rather mawkish and sappy as such exhortations often are.
My thought is that our Royal Family has been about bread and circuses for decades now.
Regarding the doubting of Giles’ sanity, he has suffered mental health problems so I think that it would be a little inappropriate to make an issue out of that aspect of his writings.
BBC Radio 4 has a daily current affairs program called Today. The serious issues of the day are interrupted for three minutes each day at 07:50 for a mini sermon known as ‘Though for the Day’. Lots of religions are represented, no atheists allowed, and Giles has been a regular contributor there. The BBC allow no right to reply on this spot but fortunately there exists a blog that allows listeners to vent about the tripe that is generally expressed each morning.
http://www.platitudes.org.uk/platblog/index.php
It is possible to search the site if you need to find any of Giles’ past contributions and the comments that were provoked. There was a time when Giles appeared to be on the verge of becoming an atheist, his god having become attenuated almost into nonexistence. Unfortunately he seems to have pulled himself back from the brink and his current confused wibblings would appear to be the result.
Well, I wasn’t around for the last coronation. Coincidentally, though, I was watching the Jubilee on YouTube the other day. The sermon by Rowan Williams was all about the Queen’s duty and service to god. I’m going to assume that the coronation was as well. Granted the royals haven’t given all their wealth away, and aren’t washing the feet of the poor, they seem pretty engaged. My god, though, are CofE vicars busybodies.
The CofE seems to me just thoroughly mixed up. There was an article somewhere about some fairly senior CofE clerics fervently praying that Kate (Middleton) and Williams little son might grow up gay to bolster the status of gays in the realm.
When I read: “His coronation was on a cross, wiping spit from his face. His crown was made up of thorns, digging into his head. The moment in which he becomes king looks to all the world like an abdication etc. etc.” I somehow cannot escape the impression he’s under the spell of his own words, he might even not believe, but it flows so nicely and is somehow emotionally satisfying.
I can even imagine writing like that (if I had the skill) with satisfaction, even if I would not believe a single word of it.
Oooh, the spit in his face and the thorns digging into the flesh, it has a nearly erotic smell.