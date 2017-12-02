Caturday felid trifecta: Cockatoo flummoxes cats by meowing, cats riding roombas, cat loaves

Here’s a nice video of a cockatoo imitating cat meows, and it has the cats completely flummoxed:
Another video. I’m surprised that cats will even ride on Roombas, but I suppose they do have their lazy side:
From Inverse Science we finally get an answer to the recurring question, “Why do cats look like loaves of bread, sometimes?” (Cats making loaves, with paws tucked underneath, are sometimes called “tuggin'”, as they’re said to resembled tugboats). The answer is not surprising:
Anecdotally speaking, you’re most likely to spot a cat loaf in his or her favorite spot, be it on your lap, clothes, furniture, or any inconvenient area in your house that your cat has decided to conquer. But experts say it’s probably not just a coincidence that your cat curls up in these kinds of places.
“Generally speaking, a cat who is lying with their paws tucked underneath them is considered relaxed,” cat researcher Mikel Delgado, a postdoctoral fellow at the School of Veterinary Medicine at UC Davis, tells Inverse. “They aren’t preparing to defend themselves or run away.”
Sitting like a loaf may also have “some heat preserving benefits,” Delgado adds. Cats’ thermoneutral zone — the temperature range in which they’re not expending any energy to cool off or get warm — is between 85 and 100 degrees, so tucking themselves in might help retain heat.
Here are a few photos taken from the Facebook page TUGGIN’!!!!!, which is in fact dedicated to photos of cats making loaves. One can find anything on the Internet:
Here are a few more from the web; be sure to see the Ranker site, “28 Cat loafs that look just like bread“:
“Baby’s first loaf”
“The 2-for-1 loaf special”:
“A beautifully executed inverse loaf”:
“Ikea’s new ‘some assembly required’ loaf”:
Still waiting to see a picture of a cat actually making a loaf. Mixing flour into dough ; kneading the dough ; letting it rise (in a warm place, both for dough and cat) ; I think they’ve got all the bases covered with the possible exception of getting the dough into the oven, but I’ve never seen them put the series of actions together.
Makes sense. My (son’s) cat assumes the loaf shape (I won’t use the other term, it’s too hipster millennial for me) on my chest when I lay down in bed to read in the evening. Granted, this is only after several minutes of him (all 19 lbs) standing on my stomach and chest, claws out, kneading me painfully, as if he is a home nipple-piercing kit.
19 pounds? Is he a Maine Coon? Or just a big kitty?
No, just a big ginger moggie, or to paraphrase Howlin’ Wolf, he’s built for comfort, he ain’t built for speed…
There is a catloaf next to my chair right now. He’s got all his toebeans tucked away so I can’t poke them.
I have one too, right beside me. Poking his toebeans is one of my favourite things to do, but he is pretty careful about keeping them away from me.
Catloaf: also known as “pawtucket”, as in “the cat was all neat and pawtucket”.
Pawtucket cats also have a fondness for coffee milk.
Kliban termed these cat postures “meatloafs,” and we still do as well!
This years Ignoble prize included the award for physics was on research that asked if a cat could be both a solid and a liquid. Just like dough!
My siberian husky does that loaf thingy too. So guess it’s not just a cat thing.
Cats on Roombas??? Heretics!!! Those are, after all, VACUUM CLEANERS!