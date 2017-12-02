Caturday felid trifecta: Cockatoo flummoxes cats by meowing, cats riding roombas, cat loaves

Here’s a nice video of a cockatoo imitating cat meows, and it has the cats completely flummoxed:

Another video. I’m surprised that cats will even ride on Roombas, but I suppose they do have their lazy side:

From Inverse Science we finally get an answer to the recurring question, “Why do cats look like loaves of bread, sometimes?” (Cats making loaves, with paws tucked underneath, are sometimes called “tuggin'”, as they’re said to resembled tugboats). The answer is not surprising:

Anecdotally speaking, you’re most likely to spot a cat loaf in his or her favorite spot, be it on your lap, clothes, furniture, or any inconvenient area in your house that your cat has decided to conquer. But experts say it’s probably not just a coincidence that your cat curls up in these kinds of places. “Generally speaking, a cat who is lying with their paws tucked underneath them is considered relaxed,” cat researcher Mikel Delgado, a postdoctoral fellow at the School of Veterinary Medicine at UC Davis, tells Inverse. “They aren’t preparing to defend themselves or run away.” Sitting like a loaf may also have “some heat preserving benefits,” Delgado adds. Cats’ thermoneutral zone — the temperature range in which they’re not expending any energy to cool off or get warm — is between 85 and 100 degrees, so tucking themselves in might help retain heat.

Here are a few photos taken from the Facebook page TUGGIN’!!!!!, which is in fact dedicated to photos of cats making loaves. One can find anything on the Internet:

Here are a few more from the web; be sure to see the Ranker site, “28 Cat loafs that look just like bread“:

“Baby’s first loaf”

“The 2-for-1 loaf special”:

“A beautifully executed inverse loaf”:

“Ikea’s new ‘some assembly required’ loaf”:

