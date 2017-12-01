Rescue of trapped raccoon

Via Heather Hastie, here are some nice humans trying to rescue a raccoon trapped under a tree. They did it!

7 Comments

  1. ploubere
    Sweet.

  2. Randall Schenck
    Nice job…

  3. Barry Lyons
    The raccoon was so ungrateful. No thank you. No nod of the head in acknowledgement. It just runs off.

  4. BJ
    I once rescued a raccoon from a dumpster with a ladder. Like a good raccoon, I improvised.

  5. Darren Garrison
    Anyone else thinking of the raccoon trapping scene in the book Where the Red Fern Grows?

  6. busterggi
    Many years ago while hiking through the woods I came across a young raccoon that had broken a leg. My dog distracted it while I took off my shirt and threw it over raccoon after which I bundled it up as best I could and brought it home. Gave me quite the scratching & biting along the way.

    But my folks drove us to a rehaber one town over. I’ll never know what happened to it after that but I like to think my present raccoons are its’ many times great grandchildren.

  7. busterggi
    Grizzly, my local big male raccoon, and Rackets, his daughter or granddaughter.

