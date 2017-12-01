Rescue of trapped raccoon

Via Heather Hastie, here are some nice humans trying to rescue a raccoon trapped under a tree. They did it!
Sweet.
Nice job…
The raccoon was so ungrateful. No thank you. No nod of the head in acknowledgement. It just runs off.
I once rescued a raccoon from a dumpster with a ladder. Like a good raccoon, I improvised.
Anyone else thinking of the raccoon trapping scene in the book Where the Red Fern Grows?
Many years ago while hiking through the woods I came across a young raccoon that had broken a leg. My dog distracted it while I took off my shirt and threw it over raccoon after which I bundled it up as best I could and brought it home. Gave me quite the scratching & biting along the way.
But my folks drove us to a rehaber one town over. I’ll never know what happened to it after that but I like to think my present raccoons are its’ many times great grandchildren.
Grizzly, my local big male raccoon, and Rackets, his daughter or granddaughter.
