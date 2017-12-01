Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s December now! December 1, 2017, Friday, and the day of our department’s Christmas party, where I will stuff myself with Middle Eastern food and get somewhat buzzed on wines I picked out for the occasion. It’s also National Fried Pie Day, something that might well be unique to the U.S. A small fried peach pie is a good finish to a BBQ dinner. It’s also World AIDS Day, in existence since 1988. Finally, Cook County’s ill-advised and much hated soda tax expires today, allowing me to purchase my diet sodas without the stupid 2¢-per-ounce tax that was touted as a health-improving measure but was really intended to raise revenue. (The tell was that diet sodas were also taxed.)

On this day in 1824, and for the only time in American history, the U.S. Congress had to decide the winner of the Presidential election, as none of the four candidates (William Crawford, Andrew Jackson, Henry Clay, and John Quincy Adams) received a majority of the electoral vote. This was according to the Constitution’s Twelfth Amendment, and Adams became the winner. On this day in 1913, the Ford Motor Company introduced the assembly line: a moving belt on which cars were assembled, with each worker specializing in a single task. On December 1, 1919, Lady Astor became the first woman member of Parliament in the House of Commons (she was elected on November 28). It was on this day in 1955 that Rosa Parks, riding a bus in Montgomery, Alabama, refused to give up her seat to a white man, was arrested for violating the city’s segregation laws, and the rest is history. It was a pivotal moment in the U.S. Civil Right movement. Finally, on this day in 1990, the two ends of the Channel Tunnel, dug from England on one side and France on the other, met—40 m below the seabed.

Notables born on this day include Marie Tussaud of the wax museum (1761), the “poet” Julia A. Moore of Michigan, perhaps the worst poet who ever lived (1847), Lou Rawls (1933), Woody Allen (1935), Richard Pryor (1940), Bette Midler (1945), and Pablo Escobar (1949).

Here’s one of my favorite Julia A. Moore poems (her sarcastic nickname was “The Sweet Singer of Michigan”), honoring a little girl who choked to death. The third verse from the end is sheer genius.

LITTLE LIBBIE One more little spirit to Heaven has flown,

To dwell in that mansion above,

Where dear little angels, together roam,

In God’s everlasting love. One little flower has withered and died,

A bud near ready to bloom,

Its life on earth is marked with pride;

Oh, sad it should die so soon. Sweet little Libbie, that precious flower

Was a pride in her parents’ home,

They miss their little girl every hour,

Those friends that are left to mourn. Her sweet silvery voice no more is heard

In the home where she once roamed;

Her place is vacant around the hearth,

Where her friends are mourning lone. They are mourning the loss of a little girl,

With black eyes and auburn hair,

She was a treasure to them in this world,

This beautiful child so fair. One morning in April, a short time ago,

Libbie was active and gay;

Her Saviour called her, she had to go,

E’re the close of that pleasant day. While eating dinner, this dear little child

Was choked on a piece of beef.

Doctors came, tried their skill awhile,

But none could give relief. She was ten years of age, I am told,

And in school stood very high.

Her little form now the earth enfolds,

In her embrace it must ever lie. Her friends and schoolmates will not forget

Little Libbie that is no more;

She is waiting on the shining step,

To welcome home friends once more.

Only William McGonagall comes close in the sheer awfulness of his poetry. If you want a good anthology of the world’s worst poetry, get The Stuffed Owl: An Anthology of Bad Verse.

Those who bought the farm on this day include George Everest (1866), Aleister Crowley and G. H. Hardy (1947), J. B. S. Haldane (1964), David Ben-Gurion (1973), James Baldwin (1987), Alvin Ailey (1989), and Stéphane Grappelli (1997). Grappelli, of course was most famous for his jazz violin played with guitarist Django Reinhardt. Who would have thought that a fiddle player and a gypsy guitarist missing two fingers on his fretting hand could make musical history? Here’a rare video of them playing; the hot stuff starts at 1:30:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn: Hili is housebound and grumpy:

Hili: It’s snowing. A: But you are inside. Hili: I feel aggrieved anyhow.

In Poliah:

Hili: Śnieg pada.

Ja: Ale ty jesteś pod dachem.

Hili: I tak mam pretensje.

From reader Taskin in Winnipeg, who constitutes half of Gus’s staff:

A couple of Gus pics for you. Gus spent the morning on the Katzenbaum and the afternoon in the sunny front window. It’s been a good day.

From Matthew Cobb—the world’s bravest (or craziest) goose:

Cows trying to scare Canada goose pic.twitter.com/YesAa2LqvU — Nature is Amazing 🌴 (@AMAZlNGNATURE) November 30, 2017

This woman got a bobcat stuck in her car grille on Thanksgiving. It was a bit shook up, but it’s all right now (see story here):

Woman Accidentally Picks Up A Rare Hitchhiker On Thanksgiving Day https://t.co/1kVxaDjixP pic.twitter.com/FRj3scHFqA — The Dodo (@dodo) December 1, 2017

Two tweets stolen from Heather Hastie:

The 3rd donkey thinks it's so clever..🐴😂 pic.twitter.com/9E9PHh1vKx — The Invisible Man (@invisibleman_17) November 29, 2017

And a black kitten in a nice nest:

And from reader Chris:

This is, and still remains, my favourite Flat Earth meme. pic.twitter.com/OJ5C1TDdqo — DatNoFact (@datnofact) November 30, 2017