Another beef from Grania: UK ministers pray for Prince George to either be gay or straight

Grania says this about a new Guardian article: “Here’s a facepalm of the day. Hard to say which one of these fine religious leaders needs their head smacked hardest.” Here’s that article:
Prince George (of Cambridge), of course, is the only son of Prince William and Kate Middletown, now “Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge,” and he’s third in line for the throne after Prince Charles and Prince William. That, of course, makes him terribly important to those without a life who follow the royals.
But I sympathize with him because the Church of England is already on him like white on rice, with some praying he’ll be gay and others straight. WTF? Why don’t they leave him alone. As the Guardian reports:
Christians should pray for Prince George to be gay to force support for same-sex marriage in the Church of England, a senior Scottish Episcopal church minister and LGBTQ campaigner has said.
The Very Rev Kelvin Holdsworth, provost of St Mary’s Cathedral in Glasgow, made the comments in a blog he reposted about LGBTQ inclusion in the Church of England following the announcement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement.
In the post, he writes that Christians should pray “for the Lord to bless Prince George with a love, when he grows up, of a fine young gentleman”.
But of course that won’t wash, because should George become king, there won’t be an heir. Not to mention that these idiots think that prayers have any influence on someone’s sexual proclivities, or that God should intervene to promote LGBT rights. But, of course, there are CoE ministers who are appalled:
A former chaplain to the Queen, the Rev Gavin Ashenden, has described the comments as “unkind” and “profoundly un-Christian”, and said the prayer was the “theological equivalent of the curse of the wicked fairy in one of the fairytales”.
Speaking to Christian Today, Ashenden said: “To pray for Prince George to grow up in that way, particularly when part of the expectation he will inherit is to produce a biological heir with a woman he loves, is to pray in a way that would disable and undermine his constitutional and personal role.
“It is an unkind and destabilising prayer. It is the theological equivalent of the curse of the wicked fairy in one of the fairytales. It is un-Christian as well as being anti-constitutional. It is a very long way from being a blessing for Prince George.”
These people have their own delusions: that the monarchy needs to persist and needs male heirs to do so. And of course Reverend Ashenden also thinks that prayer will have some effect on George’s sexual proclivities. Really, I thought that Anglican clerics were smarter than the thick-headed snake-handlers of the American South, but it doesn’t seem so.
The fact is that, even if George turned out to be gay, he could leave an heir via sperm donation and IVF. Thousands of gay men have children every year via this route.
I am sure he wouldn’t be the first homosexual monarch.
Chrissakes, leave kids outta politics.
Apparently the Guardian will print just about any damn thing.
+ some very damn large number
Next time Dawkins slams religion for child abuse …
Oh, I think there’s a huge distinction between making a particular child a political issue and discussing the impact of ideology on children generally.
But as to the former, I’ll call ’em out, Right or Left.
Time to get rid of the monarchy?
Time to get the C of E out of the House of Lords?
Time to separate Church and State?
Time to get rid of the aristocracy?
Time to have an elected second house?
Is the guillotine nice and sharp? (Goulish laughter)
Pray he grows up to be … a commoner.
“..that the monarchy needs to persist and needs male heirs to do so” is a misconception that was falsified in 1553 when Mary became queen sovereign. Again in 1558 when Elizabeth succeeded her. Sinc ethen there have been queens Anne, Victoria and Elizabeth II. Going back further in History there were very nearly a queen Matilda and a queen Isabella too.
As for the monarchy itself I never had a very high opinion of the institution or the “Windsors” but it’s been looking a lot better since the Reagan administration and subsequent DC disasters.
Oh and since 2013 the preference for males was abolished completely.
While not being particularly pro-royal family, I do see some strengths to a non-elected head of state (perhaps due to the character of the present incumbent and compared to the elected imbecile that we have here. That perception could change in the future). But, for goodness sake, can’t these meddlesome priests just leave the kid alone. Personally, I hope he grows up to be a happy, rational, humanist atheist! There used to be a mechanism for dealing with clergy of this nature….
Technically a humanist atheist can’t really become King since part of the role is to be the head of the Anglican Church. He could of course be both, but with a tang of cognitive dissonance!
The only constitutional bar is that he not owe allegiance to the head of another church (ie be Catholic).
I think the monarch has to be ‘in communion’ with the COE. IE a fully active member of the church.
That’s true, there is the whole, anointed by god, holy oil, hocus pocus in the coronation ceremony. Mind you if you are king and don’t like the church there is precedent for just changing it out for something else 🙂
The comparison is inapt. Although the Queen is head of state, she does not control the executive in the way our President does. That would be the Prime Minister.
Are you asking to be rid of these meddlesome priests? 🙂
Well, murder in the cathedral is a little dramatic, but that sort of thing did impose some discipline on them 🙂
Since prayers definitely do not work, this is something we should urge upon these religious folks: pray, pray, and pray some more. This will keep them busy and away from doing effective things.
But it can also have a reinforcing effect, and the more they pray and deal with this topic, the more activity arises from it.
Well apart from anything else one would rather hope that it won’t take twenty odd years for the COE to be fully accepting of same sex relationships.
There will always be heirs to the throne, no matter whether any specific king has children or not.
I have to say that, as a parent, I would be hugely insulted if people were praying for one of my children to be anything other than healthy. Not your goddamn kid.
Well, Michele Bachmann has said you can “pray the gay away”
(http://abcnews.go.com/Blotter/michele-bachmann-exclusive-pray-gay-candidates-clinic/story?id=14048691)
and so we now of CofE folk wanting to “pray the gay to stay”.
This could be confusing.
Yesterday,
all my gay seemed so far away
Now it seems my gay is here to stay
I think I’ll drink a glass of chardonnay.
Holy cow. I came here to comment that instead of “pray the gay away” it should be “pray the gay to stay.” And you beat me to it with exactly the same words (while adding in some chardonnay).
I’ll reserve comment until George is on the throne.