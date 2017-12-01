Another beef from Grania: UK ministers pray for Prince George to either be gay or straight

Grania says this about a new Guardian article: “Here’s a facepalm of the day. Hard to say which one of these fine religious leaders needs their head smacked hardest.” Here’s that article:

Prince George (of Cambridge), of course, is the only son of Prince William and Kate Middletown, now “Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge,” and he’s third in line for the throne after Prince Charles and Prince William. That, of course, makes him terribly important to those without a life who follow the royals.

But I sympathize with him because the Church of England is already on him like white on rice, with some praying he’ll be gay and others straight. WTF? Why don’t they leave him alone. As the Guardian reports:

Christians should pray for Prince George to be gay to force support for same-sex marriage in the Church of England, a senior Scottish Episcopal church minister and LGBTQ campaigner has said. The Very Rev Kelvin Holdsworth, provost of St Mary’s Cathedral in Glasgow, made the comments in a blog he reposted about LGBTQ inclusion in the Church of England following the announcement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement. In the post, he writes that Christians should pray “for the Lord to bless Prince George with a love, when he grows up, of a fine young gentleman”.

But of course that won’t wash, because should George become king, there won’t be an heir. Not to mention that these idiots think that prayers have any influence on someone’s sexual proclivities, or that God should intervene to promote LGBT rights. But, of course, there are CoE ministers who are appalled:

A former chaplain to the Queen, the Rev Gavin Ashenden, has described the comments as “unkind” and “profoundly un-Christian”, and said the prayer was the “theological equivalent of the curse of the wicked fairy in one of the fairytales”. Speaking to Christian Today, Ashenden said: “To pray for Prince George to grow up in that way, particularly when part of the expectation he will inherit is to produce a biological heir with a woman he loves, is to pray in a way that would disable and undermine his constitutional and personal role. “It is an unkind and destabilising prayer. It is the theological equivalent of the curse of the wicked fairy in one of the fairytales. It is un-Christian as well as being anti-constitutional. It is a very long way from being a blessing for Prince George.”

These people have their own delusions: that the monarchy needs to persist and needs male heirs to do so. And of course Reverend Ashenden also thinks that prayer will have some effect on George’s sexual proclivities. Really, I thought that Anglican clerics were smarter than the thick-headed snake-handlers of the American South, but it doesn’t seem so.