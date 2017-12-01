And so it begins: Flynn charged with lying to the FBI, expected to plead guilty

The first Trump administration official has gone down, barely a year after the election. According to many sites, including CNBC, Special Counsel Robert Mueller has charged Michael Flynn, Trump’s ex national security advisor, with one count of lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials. He’s pleading guilty, I suspect as part of some deal in which he’ll implicate others. The CNBC report:

Flynn is expected to plead guilty to a criminal information charging him with knowingly making materially false, fictitious and fraudulent statements to FBI agents. Specifically, Flynn is accused of falsely claiming that he had not asked Russia’s ambassador to the United States last Dec. 29 “to refrain from escalating the situation in response to sanctions that the United States had imposed against Russia that same day.” Flynn also allegedly lied by telling the FBI “he did not recall the Russian Ambassador subsequently telling him that Russia had chosen to moderate its response to those sanctions as a result of his request,” the information says.

That didn’t take long. Every time I travel, I have to emphasize that I despise Trump and his administration, for everywhere I go people are baffled that we elected such a moron. So far, the Republicans haven’t accomplished anything despite a year of controlling Congress and the Presidency (as well as the Supreme Court), and our governance is in shambles. This is why they’re so desperate to pass a misguided and harmful tax bill: simply to demonstrate that they can do something besides talk.