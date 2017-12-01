Air New Zealand’s 2017 Christmas ad

Now that I’m an Honorary Kiwi™, you’ll find a marginal increase in the number of items about New Zealand. But that’s okay, because Kiwis have a great sense of humor about nearly everything—especially themselves. This is the 2017 Christmas ad from Air New Zealand, and it spends no time touting the airline but a lot of time taking the mickey out of the Kiwi accent. And it’s pretty accurate, too, since apparently Santa isn’t from New Zealand.
How can you not love a country that produces ads like this? Be sure to see the final salutation.
When I saw this on FB I replied that I’m glad none of the children asked for decks. I thought it was hisrious but it may have been a bit too pervy for the content. 🙂
I actually didn’t notice all this stuff with the Kiwi accent. Probably from being exposed to it all my life. It is a weird phenomenon that I can’t hear my mom’s accent. I’m told others experience the same thing. To me she sounds Canadian but to others she doesn’t.
I had this same problem years ago in the U.K. Often you get by on understanding about every third word. Tricky business.
Many years ago, I, as a kiwi, was asked to give a talk about New Zealand to Wigan Middle School, not far from Orwell’s Wigan Pier. After regaling the 10 year old pupils for 10 minutes I asked for questions, the first being: do they speak English in New Zealand?