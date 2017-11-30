Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good morning; it’s a fast day for me: Thursday, November 30, 2017, and bleak December is almost upon us. However, it was on the penultimate day of the next month, in the year of our Ceiling Cat 1949, that the blessed infant Jerry was born in a Catholic hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. It’s National Mousse Day, and if you have a cat just take off one “s.” It’s also an Israeli holiday, Day to Mark the Departure and Expulsion of Jews from the Arab Countries and Iran; the link gives the explanation.

On this day in 1782, representatives from both the U.S. and Great Britain began the formal end to the Revolutionary War by signing peace articles in Paris (these became the 1783 Treaty of Paris). On November 30, 1872, the first international football (i.e., soccer) match took place in Glasgow. Scotland played England; do you know who won? In 1936, the Crystal Palace (the name of another footie team) was destroyed by fire. On this day in 1947, civil war began in “Mandatory Palestine”, which culminated in the creation of the state of Israel. Finally, it was on November 30, 1982 that Michael Jackson released his solo album Thriller. It remains the best-selling record album in history, having sold over 66 million copies. I suppose I’m an oddball in thinking that the best song on the album isn’t “Billie Jean,” but “Human Nature.” Here’s a live rendition:

Notables born on this day include Andrea Palladio (1508), Philip Sidney (1554), Jonathan Swift (1667), Mark Twain (1835), Winston Churchill (1874), photographer (and director) Gordon Parks (1912), Dick Clark (1929), Abbie Hoffman (1936), Ridley Scott (1937), Terrence Malick (1943, be sure to see his movie “Days of Heaven”), and David Mamet (1947). It is a day of artists! Those who fell asleep on this day include Oscar Wilde (1900), Zeppo Marx (1979), Tiny Tim (1996), Gertrude Ederle (2003), and Evel Knievel (2007).

Here’s a picture by Gordon Parks, and I hope you recognize the man holding the paper:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the Hili dialogue is a bit puzzling today. Malgorzata and I had an email conversation:

Jerry: I don’t quite understand this one. What is Hili waiting for?

Malgorzata: Hili is just waiting for Andrzej to finish the article he is writing (put the last full stop) so he could turn his attention to her. She is sitting on his desk looking down at the keyboard.

Jerry: So he can feed her?

Malgorzata: Or pet her or talk to her, whatever as long as his attention is concentrated on her and not on some trifles like writing articles.

Jerry: LOL! What a self-centered cat (or is that redundant?)

Malgorzata: Well, yes, I think it’s redundant…

So with that under your belt, here’s the dialogue:

A: What are you watching so carefully? Hili: I’m waiting until you put a full stop.

In Polish:

Ja: Czemu się tak przyglądasz?

Hili: Czekam kiedy postawisz kropkę.

These tw**ts all come from Matthew Cobb, an inveterate watcher of Twitter. I really like the first one; would that my own children’s book (now almost done) could have come so easy!

This is basically halfway to being a children's book pic.twitter.com/DjwUPHy9Wz — Erin McGuire (@e_mcguire_) November 29, 2017

If you’re wondering what Max looks like, here’s his photo. They should let him in!

Matthew explains this one: “The left is Obama’s Xmas White House. The right is what Melania Trump has done this year, which is all over media, social and otherwise.” Social media will look for any excuse to denigrate Trump, though, and I think this is beneath them.

From light to darkness, an American Horror Story. pic.twitter.com/YlCgAr7k5s — BWD 🤢 (@IrisRimon) November 28, 2017

This next tw**t reminds me of the freshwater mussel Lampsilis, which has evolved its brood pouch into a fishlike shape, attracting fish that try to nibble the small fish, at which point the clam blows its larvae into the mouth of the predator. The larvae have a parasitic stage and for a few weeks suck blood from the inside of the fish’s gills before dropping off and becoming sedentary mussels. (Be sure to see a video of this here.) Lampsilis‘s “mock fish” is much better than these mock “minnows and worms.” Ain’t evolution wonderful?

Freshwater mussels have these highly evolved lures that look like minnows or worms or even crayfish. And they use them to draw in predatory fish, which they then blast in the face with parasitic larvae. pic.twitter.com/VXTyxjgEjW — Jason Bittel (@bittelmethis) November 28, 2017

Here’s a murmuration stopping traffic:

Starling road block, Capel Fleet, this evening. pic.twitter.com/0TCwJUOEeC — Andy Appleton (@appleton_andy) November 28, 2017